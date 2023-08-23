Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

NCHC announces playoff format for 2025 Frozen Faceoff

When Arizona State joins the league in a year, all nine schools will make the league's playoff.

031721 S GFH NCHCCHAMP01-8.jpg
The UND Fighting Hawks men's hockey team celebrates its NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship victory over St. Cloud State Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 12:23 PM

GRAND FORKS — The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will be a nine-team league in a year when Arizona State joins.

Every team will still make the league's annual playoff.

The NCHC announced Wednesday the format it will use for the 2024-25 postseason.

The big change is a play-in game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. It will occur at the site of the No. 1 seed. The winner of the play-in game will advance to a best-of-three quarterfinal series beginning two days later.

The NCHC Frozen Faceoff will feature the four quarterfinal winners — as it does now — on March 21-22, 2025, in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The NCHC's three-year contract with the Xcel Energy Center ends in 2025, opening the door for another change to the league's playoff format in 2025-26.

The NCHC Frozen Faceoff has been held at three different locations.

The first four events in league history — 2014-17 — were held at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The event was moved to the Xcel Energy Center in 2018.

In 2021, the tournament was played in Grand Forks' Ralph Engelstad Arena because of the COVID-19 pandemic. UND, the No. 1 seed that year, won the tournament. That marks the only Frozen Faceoff title for the Fighting Hawks. UND has won the regular-season title five times in 10 years.

