Moorhead defenseman Garrett Lindberg sorting through his college recruitment

GRAND FORKS — Garrett Lindberg, a defenseman from Moorhead, has watched a lot of Ethan Frisch.

"I definitely model my game after him," Lindberg said. "He's a smaller guy, but he defends really well. He's a solid two-way player."

Frisch, also from Moorhead, went on to play college hockey at UND, where he won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's Defensive Defenseman of the Year honor in 2022. Now, he's playing for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Lindberg will soon choose his college destination.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right-handed shooting defenseman will be able to receive scholarship offers and make a commitment beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1. He's been able to speak with college programs since Jan. 1.

Lindberg has already made unofficial visits to UND and Minnesota. He will likely visit Colorado College, where his older brother, Gavin, is committed, as well as Minnesota Duluth.

Lindberg said he will not be making a decision right away on Aug. 1.

"It hasn't been a super tough process," Lindberg said. "I've always had a feel. I don't have 30 schools contacting me. It's about six or seven, so it's not tough."

The six or seven are among college hockey's most prominent, though.

As a sophomore at Moorhead High, Lindberg scored four goals and tallied 19 points in 30 games, helping the Spuds win the Section 8AA championship and advance to the state tournament.

In a state quarterfinal loss to Edina, he scored a highlight-reel goal.

not many soph HS defensemen making a play like this one by Garrett Lindberg to score pic.twitter.com/wf3sWlkjcF — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 9, 2023

"It was a really good year," Lindberg said. "I got a huge opportunity as a sophomore to be on a top pairing. Coach (Jon) Ammerman was really good. My teammates were really good. It was a really good experience. I'll definitely miss it."

This season, Lindberg will head to Plymouth, Mich., to play for the U.S. Under-17 Team alongside many of the top 2007-born players in the country.

Fellow Moorhead High defenseman Sam Laurila made the same move a year ago. Laurila, who has a late 2006 birthday, also is eligible to commit on Aug. 1.

"I'm definitely trying to work on the offensive side of the game," Lindberg said. "I'm a pretty good defender, but I want to be a two-way balanced player. That's definitely something I'm trying to work on — getting up in the play offensively."