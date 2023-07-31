Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

Moorhead defenseman Garrett Lindberg sorting through his college recruitment

The blue liner has drawn comparisons to former UND alternate captain Ethan Frisch.

113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Moorhead's Garrett Lindberg carries the puck against Bemidji during a boys hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 9:13 AM

GRAND FORKS — Garrett Lindberg, a defenseman from Moorhead, has watched a lot of Ethan Frisch.

"I definitely model my game after him," Lindberg said. "He's a smaller guy, but he defends really well. He's a solid two-way player."

Frisch, also from Moorhead, went on to play college hockey at UND, where he won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's Defensive Defenseman of the Year honor in 2022. Now, he's playing for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Lindberg will soon choose his college destination.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right-handed shooting defenseman will be able to receive scholarship offers and make a commitment beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1. He's been able to speak with college programs since Jan. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindberg has already made unofficial visits to UND and Minnesota. He will likely visit Colorado College, where his older brother, Gavin, is committed, as well as Minnesota Duluth.

Lindberg said he will not be making a decision right away on Aug. 1.

"It hasn't been a super tough process," Lindberg said. "I've always had a feel. I don't have 30 schools contacting me. It's about six or seven, so it's not tough."

The six or seven are among college hockey's most prominent, though.

As a sophomore at Moorhead High, Lindberg scored four goals and tallied 19 points in 30 games, helping the Spuds win the Section 8AA championship and advance to the state tournament.

In a state quarterfinal loss to Edina, he scored a highlight-reel goal.

"It was a really good year," Lindberg said. "I got a huge opportunity as a sophomore to be on a top pairing. Coach (Jon) Ammerman was really good. My teammates were really good. It was a really good experience. I'll definitely miss it."

This season, Lindberg will head to Plymouth, Mich., to play for the U.S. Under-17 Team alongside many of the top 2007-born players in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow Moorhead High defenseman Sam Laurila made the same move a year ago. Laurila, who has a late 2006 birthday, also is eligible to commit on Aug. 1.

"I'm definitely trying to work on the offensive side of the game," Lindberg said. "I'm a pretty good defender, but I want to be a two-way balanced player. That's definitely something I'm trying to work on — getting up in the play offensively."

College hockey recruiting

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
shelby frank
College
Grand Forks’ Shelby Frank ready to continue domination at Minnesota after Team USA experience
2d ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Minnesota Gophers head football coach P. J. Fleck speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day on July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis.
College
Gophers’ P.J. Fleck now a Big Ten West coaching veteran, but newcomers bring strong resumes
2d ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
030223 S GFH UNDFB0099.jpg
Members Only
College
Five things to watch for at UND football fall camp
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG-0309.jpg
North Dakota
Just how many bodies are buried in this tiny North Dakota cemetery? More than meets the eye
1d ago
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
2592001+Altru-Logo.jpg
Local
Demand for mental health services rises in Grand Forks area
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
A courtroom gavel
Local
Psychological evaluation ordered for Grand Forks woman accused of attempted double murder
3d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
MarvinNess.jpg
Members Only
Community
Longtime Larimore newspaper editor Marvin Ness was admired for his dedication to community journalism
4d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson