Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

Minnetonka forward Ashton Schultz commits to UND hockey

Schultz scored the game-winning goal of the Minnesota Class AA state championship game in the spring.

ashtonschultz.jpg
Minnetonka forward Ashton Schultz (11) scores the game-winning goal in the third period to win the Minnesota Class AA championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 10:54 AM

GRAND FORKS — Another player who scored the game-winning goal of the Minnesota Class AA state championship game is headed to UND.

It was Jackson Blake last season.

It will be Ashton Schultz in a few years.

Schultz, who plays high school hockey at Minnetonka, announced his commitment to UND on Thursday night.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey and further my education at the University of North Dakota," he wrote on Instagram. "I'd like to thank my family, friends and coaches and everyone who has helped me get to this point."

ADVERTISEMENT

Schultz is the second high school junior to commit to UND since the recruiting period opened for players his age Aug. 1. Earlier this week, forward Andrew O'Neill of Fargo gave his verbal commitment.

Last season, Schultz scored 14 goals and tallied 36 points in 31 games for a Minnetonka team that went 29-2.

He broke a 1-1 tie in the third period of the state title game against Edina in Xcel Energy Center. The Skippers won 2-1.

It marked the second time in three years a UND recruit has scored the state championship winner. In 2021, Blake scored in overtime for Eden Prairie.

Schultz is expected to return to high school hockey this season. He is a Sioux Falls Stampede draft pick in the United States Hockey League.

Schultz was coached in peewees by former UND defenseman Nick Mattson.

Brad Elliott Schlossman module image

Hi everyone, here are some more recruiting stories to check out...

022522.S.FF.Bhky.ONeill
UND Hockey
Former Fargo South-Shanley forward Andrew O'Neill commits to UND hockey
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound center will suit up for the U.S. National Team Development Program this season.
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
EmeryHustle2.jpg
Members Only
UND Hockey
Standout defenseman E.J. Emery commits to UND
The 6-foot-3, right-handed shooting defenseman has been listed as a potential first-round NHL Draft pick by The Athletic.
Jul 23
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch when college hockey's recruiting season opens Aug. 1
Players entering their high school junior seasons can commit beginning in August.
Jul 21
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
082021 S GFH UNDFB ShawnKostich01.jpg
Members Only
College
UND football fall camp Day 8: Punting, kicking jobs still up for grabs
22h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
110422.HKY.20757.jpg
UND Hockey
Job posting for UND hockey assistant coach closes
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: Live from Grand Forks
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CaptLester.jpg
Members Only
The Vault
Boozy cruises, beer pirates and golf ball injuries: Whatever happened to the Dakota Queen?
3d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
IMG_0280 (2).JPG
Minnesota
Relying on federal help not a reality for Featherstone Farm
52m ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
2797107+Motorcycle crash.jpg
North Dakota
2 motorcyclists die in crash near Minot
1h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
3087613+accidental shooting.jpg
Minnesota
3-year-old boy fatally shoots himself with gun found in father’s house in Hinckley
1h ago
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News