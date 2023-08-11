Minnetonka forward Ashton Schultz commits to UND hockey

GRAND FORKS — Another player who scored the game-winning goal of the Minnesota Class AA state championship game is headed to UND.

It was Jackson Blake last season.

It will be Ashton Schultz in a few years.

Schultz, who plays high school hockey at Minnetonka, announced his commitment to UND on Thursday night.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey and further my education at the University of North Dakota," he wrote on Instagram. "I'd like to thank my family, friends and coaches and everyone who has helped me get to this point."

Schultz is the second high school junior to commit to UND since the recruiting period opened for players his age Aug. 1. Earlier this week, forward Andrew O'Neill of Fargo gave his verbal commitment.

Last season, Schultz scored 14 goals and tallied 36 points in 31 games for a Minnetonka team that went 29-2.

He broke a 1-1 tie in the third period of the state title game against Edina in Xcel Energy Center. The Skippers won 2-1.

It marked the second time in three years a UND recruit has scored the state championship winner. In 2021, Blake scored in overtime for Eden Prairie.

Schultz is expected to return to high school hockey this season. He is a Sioux Falls Stampede draft pick in the United States Hockey League.

Schultz was coached in peewees by former UND defenseman Nick Mattson.