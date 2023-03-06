99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports UND Hockey

Midco Sports to carry UND-Omaha playoff games

The Mavericks have set game times for the best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.

NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND defenseman Ryan Sidorski and Omaha forward Matt Miller battle in front of UND goalie Drew DeRidder on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Russell Hons / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
March 06, 2023 12:57 PM

GRAND FORKS — Midco Sports will carry UND's best-of-three National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal series from Omaha this weekend.

Alex Heinert will call the game on play-by-play. Jake Brandt will serve as the analyst.

The games also will be on NCHC TV.

Omaha has set times for the games. Game 1 between the Fighting Hawks and Mavericks will be 7:07 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 7:07 p.m. Saturday. If the teams split the first two games, a decisive Game 3 will be held at 6:07 p.m. Sunday.

Midco will host a 30-minute pregame show before Friday's game and 15-minute shows before Saturday and Sunday.

It will be a critical series for both teams.

The winner will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on March 17-18. The loser's season will be over.

UND and Omaha have played four times this season. The Fighting Hawks are 3-0-1.

UND earned a win and a tie in a November series in Omaha's Baxter Arena. That was the conference opener for both teams.

The Fighting Hawks swept a pair of down-to-the-wire games in Grand Forks last weekend, winning 5-4 in overtime on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday.

