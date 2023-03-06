Midco Sports to carry UND-Omaha playoff games

GRAND FORKS — Midco Sports will carry UND's best-of-three National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal series from Omaha this weekend.

Alex Heinert will call the game on play-by-play. Jake Brandt will serve as the analyst.

The games also will be on NCHC TV.

Omaha has set times for the games. Game 1 between the Fighting Hawks and Mavericks will be 7:07 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 7:07 p.m. Saturday. If the teams split the first two games, a decisive Game 3 will be held at 6:07 p.m. Sunday.

Midco will host a 30-minute pregame show before Friday's game and 15-minute shows before Saturday and Sunday.

It will be a critical series for both teams.

The winner will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on March 17-18. The loser's season will be over.

UND and Omaha have played four times this season. The Fighting Hawks are 3-0-1.

UND earned a win and a tie in a November series in Omaha's Baxter Arena. That was the conference opener for both teams.

The Fighting Hawks swept a pair of down-to-the-wire games in Grand Forks last weekend, winning 5-4 in overtime on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday.