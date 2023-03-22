99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports UND Hockey

Mark Senden getting a shot with AHL's Charlotte Checkers

The UND captain is on a professional tryout contract for the rest of this season. He will reunite with Matt Kiersted in the Florida Panthers organization.

011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0162.jpg
UND captain Mark Senden (19) keeps the puck away from Western Michigan defenseman Carter Berger (23) late in the first period of an NCHC men's hockey game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 9:02 AM

GRAND FORKS — UND captain Mark Senden is getting a shot to prove himself in the American Hockey League.

Senden has signed a professional tryout deal with the Charlotte Checkers for the rest of the season. Charlotte is the top minor-league affiliate of the Florida Panthers.

According to the AHL's website, Senden will wear No. 72.

In Charlotte, Senden will reunite with former UND teammate Matt Kiersted.

"I'm excited," Senden said. "It's going to be a lot of fun. I'm looking forward to it. I know Kiers is out there and knowing him and having him there. . . I'm very excited for that."

As a fifth-year senior, Senden tallied career highs in goals (seven), points (17) and shots on goal (67).

He finished his college career with 26 goals and 73 points in 170 games, serving as UND's captain for two seasons.

Senden was a two-time nominee for National Collegiate Hockey Conference defensive forward of the year.

"I can't thank the coaches here and everyone else enough for what they've done for me the last five years," Senden said. "They've helped get me prepared for this opportunity."

Senden and longtime linemate Gavin Hain became the first five-year UND hockey players in more than a decade by opting to use their free COVID year to return. The last five-year UND hockey player was Chay Genoway in 2006-11.

"It's been amazing," said Senden, who helped UND to three Penrose Cups. "I've always held this place close to my heart. It's a second home for me. I love it here, everything about it. It's hard to put into words how much this place means to me and how amazing it really is. It's such a special place being able to play on the hockey team here for five years. It's just really hard to put it into words. I'm really thankful."

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
