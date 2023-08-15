Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

Karl Goehring returns from Europe with a bronze medal and fresh knowledge

The UND assistant coach served as an assistant for Team USA at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

Karl Goehring chats with UND goalie Cam Johnson during the 2016 NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa.
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 10:35 AM

GRAND FORKS — Karl Goehring has worked USA Hockey goalie camps the past couple of years.

That helped open the door for the UND hockey assistant coach get a unique opportunity this summer to coach Team USA at an international tournament.

Goehring recently served as an assistant coach for the Americans in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, which featured top 2006-born players from eight countries.

"It was my first time being able to coach a team and represent Team USA," Goehring said. "That was an honor. It was an absolute blast getting to be a part of that group. It was a great experience and great learning for me as well."

The tournament was played in Czechia and Slovakia.

The U.S. won a bronze medal. It marked the first time the Americans have won a medal in the event since 2016.

UND recruit Mac Swanson was on the American roster. He had a goal and four points in five tournament games. He was named USA's player of the game in a loss to Czechia.

"I was really proud of our group," Goehring said. "Our guys showed a lot of resiliency. It's a challenging tournament. You're seeing the best players in the world. Our guys really banded together. Any time you can come away with a medal in a tournament, it's pretty special."

For Goehring, it also was a learning opportunity.

He served on a staff with Minnesota State-Mankato head coach Luke Strand and assistants Chad Kolarik (U.S. Under-17 assistant), Jimmy Mullin (U.S. Under-17 assistant) and Nick Oliver (Wisconsin assistant) of Roseau, Minn.

"It was really neat talking to other coaches throughout the training camp, throughout the games," Goehring said. "There were a lot of little things pulled away from those other guys. Then, even seeing what other countries did — seeing how they prepped for games, seeing some of the things they ran systems-wise. It's just a lot of information to take in and see what you can apply to your own teaching and bring back here to North Dakota."

USA Hockey goalie coach David Lassonde offered Goehring the coaching position at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

"I was honored to get that call and get an opportunity," Goehring said. "There aren't too many times you get to represent your country. It's something I'll always remember and hopefully, I'll be a part of it again in the future as well."

UND begins classes next week.

The Fighting Hawks open the season with an exhibition against the University of Manitoba on Oct. 7. Regular-season play begins Oct. 13 against Army in the Ice Breaker Tournament in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

