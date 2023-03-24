99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

Judd Caulfield to return to UND for fifth season

The Grand Forks native has 62 points in 133 career games.

CaulfieldOmaha.jpg
UND forward Judd Caulfield battles for positioning with Omaha forward Jack Randl on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Baxter Arena.
Mark Kuhlmann / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 3:02 PM

GRAND FORKS — Next season, UND will have plenty of smaller, skilled forwards.

Riese Gaber, who said earlier this week he's coming back for senior season, is one. Jackson Blake, Owen McLaughlin and Jayden Perron are others.

UND will have an excellent complement to them up front, too.

Grand Forks native Judd Caulfield said Friday afternoon he's taking advantage of his free COVID-impacted season to return to UND for a fifth year instead of signing a professional contract.

"I am extremely excited to come back for another year," Caulfield said. "I'm so glad to have the opportunity to play for such a great organization and community."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound winger is a fifth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Caulfield has tallied 29 goals and 62 points in 133 career games.

He tallied 12 points as a rookie, 11 as a sophomore, 20 as a junior and 19 as a senior.

Caulfield will provide UND with much-needed size and strength up front.

The Fighting Hawks have only lost three forwards from last season's team so far. Mark Senden and Gavin Hain were fifth-year seniors. Their eligibility expired at the end of the season. Sophomore Matteo Costantini, a Buffalo Sabres draft pick, entered the transfer portal.

Gaber and Caulfield, who both had opportunities to turn pro, opted to come back. That should give the Fighting Hawks the top forward group in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference next season.

UND still has a lot of work to do on the back end.

The Fighting Hawks lost seven of their eight defensemen and two of three goaltenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will bring in a large freshman class on defense, including a couple of NHL draft picks in Abram Wiebe of the Vegas Golden Knights and Nate Benoit of the Minnesota Wild.

The Fighting Hawks are still expected to grab at least two defensemen and one goaltender out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
March 23, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
College
Fans flock to Scheels Arena for fun-filled Day 1 at Fargo Regional
March 23, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
082921 S GFH UNDFBMEDIADAY BrettHolinka01.jpg
College
Former UND defensive coordinator takes position coach job at St. Thomas
March 23, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The North Dakota State Capitol stands over the mall July 14, 2016, in Bismarck.
North Dakota
North Dakota House revives, kills resolution on UND medical school property tax levy
March 24, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
mprethniclegislation326.jpg
Minnesota
Legislators consider bill requiring ethnic studies in Minnesota high schools
March 24, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shockman / MPR News
03xx23 Brickson1.jpg
News
Thief River Falls principal selected to receive National Catholic Education Association award
March 24, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Mark Sanford Center Grand Forks schools logo sign tower.jpg
News
Foundation awards $36,000 for special projects in Grand Forks schools
March 24, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson