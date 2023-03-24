Judd Caulfield to return to UND for fifth season

GRAND FORKS — Next season, UND will have plenty of smaller, skilled forwards.

Riese Gaber, who said earlier this week he's coming back for senior season, is one. Jackson Blake, Owen McLaughlin and Jayden Perron are others.

UND will have an excellent complement to them up front, too.

Grand Forks native Judd Caulfield said Friday afternoon he's taking advantage of his free COVID-impacted season to return to UND for a fifth year instead of signing a professional contract.

"I am extremely excited to come back for another year," Caulfield said. "I'm so glad to have the opportunity to play for such a great organization and community."

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound winger is a fifth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Caulfield has tallied 29 goals and 62 points in 133 career games.

He tallied 12 points as a rookie, 11 as a sophomore, 20 as a junior and 19 as a senior.

Caulfield will provide UND with much-needed size and strength up front.

The Fighting Hawks have only lost three forwards from last season's team so far. Mark Senden and Gavin Hain were fifth-year seniors. Their eligibility expired at the end of the season. Sophomore Matteo Costantini, a Buffalo Sabres draft pick, entered the transfer portal.

Gaber and Caulfield, who both had opportunities to turn pro, opted to come back. That should give the Fighting Hawks the top forward group in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference next season.

UND still has a lot of work to do on the back end.

The Fighting Hawks lost seven of their eight defensemen and two of three goaltenders.

They will bring in a large freshman class on defense, including a couple of NHL draft picks in Abram Wiebe of the Vegas Golden Knights and Nate Benoit of the Minnesota Wild.

The Fighting Hawks are still expected to grab at least two defensemen and one goaltender out of the NCAA transfer portal.