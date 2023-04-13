99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports UND Hockey

Jonathan Toews set to play final game for the Chicago Blackhawks

The former UND star captained Chicago to three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) looks on before a faceoff against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2023.
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 10:41 AM

GRAND FORKS — Jonathan Toews left UND 16 years ago.

He signed a pro deal with the Chicago Blackhawks during the summer of 2007 after helping UND to a pair of NCAA Frozen Fours.

Toews hasn't played a professional game with another team.

But his 16-year run with the Blackhawks, 15 of them as captain, will end Thursday night with a home game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

Toews, 34, has played 1,066 regular-season games with Chicago, captaining the franchise to Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Toews' eight-year, $84-million deal expires at the end of this season and Chicago confirmed Thursday it will not re-sign the Winnipeg native.

"I've had a number of conversations with Jonathan throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks," Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said. "Recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won't be re-signing him this offseason. Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to be able to provide the proper send off for Jonathan and our fans. He has done so much for this organization, and no matter where he plays next, we're excited our fans get to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them."

Toews has scored 371 goals and 882 points during regular-season games.

He has won the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward (2013), the Mark Messier Leadership Award (2015) and the Conn Smythe as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP (2010).

In 2017, Toews was named one of the NHL's 100 greatest players of all-time by a panel of executives, media members and former NHL players.

Toews was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.

He was named captain on July 18, 2008, and is the second-longest tenured captain in the NHL behind Sidney Crosby.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
