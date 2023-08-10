Job posting for UND hockey assistant coach closes

GRAND FORKS — The window to apply to be the new assistant hockey coach at UND has closed.

Applicants were able to send their materials until 11:55 p.m. Tuesday night.

That doesn't mean a new hire is imminent, though.

The human resource department will now filter through all of the applicants and throw out any that do not meet the minimum qualifications — like three years of coaching or professional playing experience.

After that, the remaining candidates will be forwarded to the athletic department. There could be multiple rounds of interviews before any offers are made.

It's unlikely the new coach will be on campus when the fall semester begins Aug. 21.

UND doesn't open the season until an Oct. 7 exhibition against the University of Manitoba.

UND's full-time staff currently features head coach Brad Berry, associate head coach Dane Jackson and assistant Karl Goehring. The volunteer assistant is Jason Ulmer.

The job posting indicated UND wants the new coach to work with the team's defensemen. UND will have eight new blue liners this season — four transfers, four freshmen.

New NCAA legislation allows for a fourth full-time paid coach beginning this season. Five of the eight National Collegiate Hockey Conference schools have announced their third assistant coaches already. So has future NCHC member Arizona State.

Corban Knight won't play in Russia

Former UND standout Corban Knight, who was signed to play for Omsk Avangard in Russia, has notified the team he plans to terminate the contract.

According to a translation of a team announcement: "In the summer, Knight underwent changes in his personal life, he got married, after which, before the start of the training camp, he notified us that he intended to terminate the contract unilaterally. We had a series of negotiations with the player and his agent. We see no reason to force anyone to play for Avangard, especially since the hockey player has repeatedly stressed that his decision is final."

According to a report in Switzerland, Bern is interested in signing Knight.

Knight has played the last three seasons with Omsk in the KHL, winning a title in 2021.

Knight played four seasons at UND from 2009-13, hitting the 40-point mark as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Jackson Keane joins Fargo

Former UND forward Jackson Keane is entering the coaching world.

Keane has been hired as the new assistant coach for the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League, replacing Andrew Magera, who took a job with Bemidji State.

Fargo won the Anderson Cup as the USHL's best regular-season team last year and reached the Clark Cup Finals, where they fell to Youngstown.

Fargo also hired one of its former players, Corey Leivermann, as an assistant. He is replacing Grafton's Chad Demers, who is the new assistant coach at first-year Division-I program, Augustana College.

Quick hits