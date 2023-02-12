99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports UND Hockey

GameCenter final: Denver 5, UND 2

Denver scored three goals on a pair of major power plays to beat UND in the series finale and get a series sweep.

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship
UND and Denver play at Magness Arena on Feb. 10, 2023.
Tyler Schank / Clarkson Creative via DU Athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
February 11, 2023 06:45 PM

DENVER — Denver scored three goals on a pair of major power plays and beat UND 5-2 in the series finale to finish off a series sweep.

Herald three stars

First period: Sean Behrens, DU, 2 assists.
Second period: Massimo Rizzo, DU, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Third period: Aidan Thompson, DU, 1 goal.

First period

Denver 1, UND 0 — Carter King (Sean Behrens) 14:26 (pp). Denver scores just five seconds into a major penalty. Behrens shoots from the point and King re-directs it past UND goalie Drew DeRidder.

Second period

Denver 2, UND 0 — Aidan Thompson (Carter Mazur, Mike Benning) 16:12 (pp). Denver takes advantage of its second five-minute major power play of the game when Mazur gets the puck at the side of the net and leaves a between-the-legs feed for Thompson, who has an open net to tap it in.

Denver 3, UND 0 — Shai Buium (McKade Webster, Sean Behrens) 17:01 (pp). The Pioneers tack on another goal on the major power play as Buium finishes off a rebound from the right side of the crease.

Third period

Denver 3, UND 1 — Mark Senden (Ty Farmer) 1:44. UND gets rewarded for early pressure in the third period when Senden gets the puck high in the zone, sends it through traffic, off the post and in.

Denver 4, UND 1 — Tristan Broz (Massimo Rizzo) 11:10. UND defenseman Ethan Frisch fumbles the puck behind the net, Rizzo picks it up and sends it out from to Broz, who finishes it off.

Denver 4, UND 2 — Jackson Blake (Louis Jamernik V) 13:10. Blake goes on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box. As Denver defenseman Kyle Mayhew catches up to him, he spins on top of the crease and puts one five-hole on Pioneers goalie Magnus Chrona.

Denver 5, UND 2 — Massimo Rizzo 16:04. UND's Owen McLaughlin throws a drop pass right to Rizzo, who walks in and scores.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
9 Jackson Blake—19 Mark Senden—17 Riese Gaber
10 Gavin Hain—27 Louis Jamernik—13 Carson Albrecht
26 Dylan James—22 Owen McLaughlin—28 Judd Caulfield
18 Matteo Costantini—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden
29 Jackson Kunz

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltending
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup, on trip: F Nick Portz, D Cooper Moore
Not on trip: F Jake Schmaltz (upper body), F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson

Denver's lines

Forwards
16 Tristan Broz—13 Massimo Rizzo—4 Jack Devine
34 Carter Mazur—7 Aidan Thompson—18 Jared Wright
6 McKade Webster—15 Carter King—17 Casey Dornbach
28 Brett Edwards—22 Connor Caponi—14 Rieger Lorenz

Defensemen
2 Sean Behrens—27 Kyle Mayhew
8 Shai Buium—20 Mike Benning
32 Justin Lee—23 Lane Krenzen
11 Lucas Olvestad

Goaltenders
30 Magnus Chrona
35 Matt Davis
31 Jack Caruso

Not in lineup: F Owen Ozar, F Tyler Haskins, F Tristan Lemyre, D Kent Anderson

Pregame notes

UND made lineup changes by scratching forward Nick Portz and defenseman Cooper Moore for Jackson Kunz and Luke Bast. . . Denver makes one change at No. 6 defenseman, going Lucas Olvestad for Kent Anderson. . . UND is going back to Drew DeRidder in net. Denver is starting Magnus Chrona.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
