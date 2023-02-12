GameCenter final: Denver 5, UND 2
Denver scored three goals on a pair of major power plays to beat UND in the series finale and get a series sweep.
DENVER — Denver scored three goals on a pair of major power plays and beat UND 5-2 in the series finale to finish off a series sweep.
Herald three stars
First period: Sean Behrens, DU, 2 assists.
Second period: Massimo Rizzo, DU, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Third period: Aidan Thompson, DU, 1 goal.
First period
Denver 1, UND 0 — Carter King (Sean Behrens) 14:26 (pp). Denver scores just five seconds into a major penalty. Behrens shoots from the point and King re-directs it past UND goalie Drew DeRidder.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carter King scores on the redirection for his 11th goal of the season and giving DU a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/QAH89aJcRl— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 12, 2023
Second period
Denver 2, UND 0 — Aidan Thompson (Carter Mazur, Mike Benning) 16:12 (pp). Denver takes advantage of its second five-minute major power play of the game when Mazur gets the puck at the side of the net and leaves a between-the-legs feed for Thompson, who has an open net to tap it in.
Denver 3, UND 0 — Shai Buium (McKade Webster, Sean Behrens) 17:01 (pp). The Pioneers tack on another goal on the major power play as Buium finishes off a rebound from the right side of the crease.
Shai Buium was in the right place at the right time and Denver is now up by three as he tallies his 2nd goal of the season.#GoPios pic.twitter.com/CqnkqqWpYc— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 12, 2023
Third period
ADVERTISEMENT
Denver 3, UND 1 — Mark Senden (Ty Farmer) 1:44. UND gets rewarded for early pressure in the third period when Senden gets the puck high in the zone, sends it through traffic, off the post and in.
The captain on the board! #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/yRkdCwTtPS— North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) February 12, 2023
Denver 4, UND 1 — Tristan Broz (Massimo Rizzo) 11:10. UND defenseman Ethan Frisch fumbles the puck behind the net, Rizzo picks it up and sends it out from to Broz, who finishes it off.
Denver 4, UND 2 — Jackson Blake (Louis Jamernik V) 13:10. Blake goes on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box. As Denver defenseman Kyle Mayhew catches up to him, he spins on top of the crease and puts one five-hole on Pioneers goalie Magnus Chrona.
He's just a freshman, folks. #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/Wa8Hce9VeU— North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) February 12, 2023
Denver 5, UND 2 — Massimo Rizzo 16:04. UND's Owen McLaughlin throws a drop pass right to Rizzo, who walks in and scores.
Riz doesn't miss. #GoPios pic.twitter.com/Ene3nmD2hy— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 12, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Live chat
UND's lines
Forwards
9 Jackson Blake—19 Mark Senden—17 Riese Gaber
10 Gavin Hain—27 Louis Jamernik—13 Carson Albrecht
26 Dylan James—22 Owen McLaughlin—28 Judd Caulfield
18 Matteo Costantini—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden
29 Jackson Kunz
Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltending
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
Not in lineup, on trip: F Nick Portz, D Cooper Moore
Not on trip: F Jake Schmaltz (upper body), F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson
ADVERTISEMENT
Denver's lines
Forwards
16 Tristan Broz—13 Massimo Rizzo—4 Jack Devine
34 Carter Mazur—7 Aidan Thompson—18 Jared Wright
6 McKade Webster—15 Carter King—17 Casey Dornbach
28 Brett Edwards—22 Connor Caponi—14 Rieger Lorenz
Defensemen
2 Sean Behrens—27 Kyle Mayhew
8 Shai Buium—20 Mike Benning
32 Justin Lee—23 Lane Krenzen
11 Lucas Olvestad
Goaltenders
30 Magnus Chrona
35 Matt Davis
31 Jack Caruso
Not in lineup: F Owen Ozar, F Tyler Haskins, F Tristan Lemyre, D Kent Anderson
Pregame notes
UND made lineup changes by scratching forward Nick Portz and defenseman Cooper Moore for Jackson Kunz and Luke Bast. . . Denver makes one change at No. 6 defenseman, going Lucas Olvestad for Kent Anderson. . . UND is going back to Drew DeRidder in net. Denver is starting Magnus Chrona.
ADVERTISEMENT