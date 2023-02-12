GameCenter final: Denver 5, UND 2

DENVER — Denver scored three goals on a pair of major power plays and beat UND 5-2 in the series finale to finish off a series sweep.

Herald three stars

First period: Sean Behrens, DU, 2 assists.

Second period: Massimo Rizzo, DU, 1 goal, 1 assist.

Third period: Aidan Thompson, DU, 1 goal.

First period

Denver 1, UND 0 — Carter King (Sean Behrens) 14:26 (pp). Denver scores just five seconds into a major penalty. Behrens shoots from the point and King re-directs it past UND goalie Drew DeRidder.

Carter King scores on the redirection for his 11th goal of the season and giving DU a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/QAH89aJcRl — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 12, 2023

Second period

Denver 2, UND 0 — Aidan Thompson (Carter Mazur, Mike Benning) 16:12 (pp). Denver takes advantage of its second five-minute major power play of the game when Mazur gets the puck at the side of the net and leaves a between-the-legs feed for Thompson, who has an open net to tap it in.

Denver 3, UND 0 — Shai Buium (McKade Webster, Sean Behrens) 17:01 (pp). The Pioneers tack on another goal on the major power play as Buium finishes off a rebound from the right side of the crease.

Shai Buium was in the right place at the right time and Denver is now up by three as he tallies his 2nd goal of the season.#GoPios pic.twitter.com/CqnkqqWpYc — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 12, 2023

Third period

Denver 3, UND 1 — Mark Senden (Ty Farmer) 1:44. UND gets rewarded for early pressure in the third period when Senden gets the puck high in the zone, sends it through traffic, off the post and in.

Denver 4, UND 1 — Tristan Broz (Massimo Rizzo) 11:10. UND defenseman Ethan Frisch fumbles the puck behind the net, Rizzo picks it up and sends it out from to Broz, who finishes it off.

Denver 4, UND 2 — Jackson Blake (Louis Jamernik V) 13:10. Blake goes on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box. As Denver defenseman Kyle Mayhew catches up to him, he spins on top of the crease and puts one five-hole on Pioneers goalie Magnus Chrona.

Denver 5, UND 2 — Massimo Rizzo 16:04. UND's Owen McLaughlin throws a drop pass right to Rizzo, who walks in and scores.

UND's lines

Forwards

9 Jackson Blake—19 Mark Senden—17 Riese Gaber

10 Gavin Hain—27 Louis Jamernik—13 Carson Albrecht

26 Dylan James—22 Owen McLaughlin—28 Judd Caulfield

18 Matteo Costantini—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden

29 Jackson Kunz

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltending

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup, on trip: F Nick Portz, D Cooper Moore

Not on trip: F Jake Schmaltz (upper body), F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson

Denver's lines

Forwards

16 Tristan Broz—13 Massimo Rizzo—4 Jack Devine

34 Carter Mazur—7 Aidan Thompson—18 Jared Wright

6 McKade Webster—15 Carter King—17 Casey Dornbach

28 Brett Edwards—22 Connor Caponi—14 Rieger Lorenz

Defensemen

2 Sean Behrens—27 Kyle Mayhew

8 Shai Buium—20 Mike Benning

32 Justin Lee—23 Lane Krenzen

11 Lucas Olvestad

Goaltenders

30 Magnus Chrona

35 Matt Davis

31 Jack Caruso

Not in lineup: F Owen Ozar, F Tyler Haskins, F Tristan Lemyre, D Kent Anderson

Pregame notes

UND made lineup changes by scratching forward Nick Portz and defenseman Cooper Moore for Jackson Kunz and Luke Bast. . . Denver makes one change at No. 6 defenseman, going Lucas Olvestad for Kent Anderson. . . UND is going back to Drew DeRidder in net. Denver is starting Magnus Chrona.