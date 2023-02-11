99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
GameCenter final: Denver 5, UND 3

The Pioneers used a pair of goals from Carter Mazur to beat the Fighting Hawks in the series opener.

111222 S GFH UNDMHKY0022.jpg
UND's Louis Jamernik V (27) pokes the puck away from Denver forward Massimo Rizzo (13) following a first period faceoff in the Pioneers' zone during an NCHC men's hockey matchup at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
February 10, 2023 07:08 PM

DENVER — No. 4 Denver scored two goals in the span of 14 seconds in the second period to turn a 2-2 tie into a 4-2 lead. The Pioneers went on to win the series opener 5-3.

Herald three stars

First star: Carter Mazur, DU, 2 goals.
Second star: Sean Behrens, DU, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Third star: Magnus Chrona, DU, 34 saves.

First period

Denver 1, UND 0 — Aidan Thompson 2:52. UND defenseman Ty Farmer has the puck in the defensive zone and throws a pass right up the middle of the ice to Thompson, who picks it off, walks in, and beats goalie Drew DeRidder.

Denver 1, UND 1 — Carson Albrecht (Jackson Blake) 7:30. Albrecht and Blake force a turnover in the defensive zone and start a rush. Blake comes in and tries to make a move on Denver goalie Magnus Chrona, but he makes the initial save. Albrecht follows it up and pots his third goal of the season.

Denver 2, UND 1 — Carter Mazur (Sean Behrens, Kyle Mayhew) 17:48. Denver regains the lead off the rush as Behrens jumps up in the play and finds Mazur in space. Mazur snaps one past DeRidder for his 18th goal of the season. UND challenges the play for offside. After a lengthy review, the goal stands.

Second period

Denver 2, UND 2 — Ethan Frisch (Chris Jandric, Jackson Blake) 4:53 (pp). UND evens it up on the power play on a terrific play by Jandric, who wheels around the outside, cuts below the goal line and makes a backhand feed to Frisch in the slot. Frisch hammers it past Chrona's blocker.

Denver 3, UND 2 — Sean Behrens (Jack Devine, Tristan Broz) 5:09. UND gives it right back on the next shift. Devine carries the puck up the right side. UND has enough numbers back but nobody covers Behrens and he's wide open to catch the pass and finish.

Denver 4, UND 2 — Massimo Rizzo (Mike Benning) 5:23. Denver has another open player in the slot and it results in another goal. Rizzo snaps one past DeRidder, who gets yanked after allowing a fourth goal.

Denver 4, UND 3 — Judd Caulfield (Tyler Kleven, Cooper Moore) 10:37 (pp). UND takes advantage of a five-minute major penalty to Denver's Tristan Broz. Kleven has the puck in the right circle and fires a pass right to Caulfield's tape. Caulfield re-directs it past Chrona to make it a one-goal game.

Third period

Denver 5, UND 3 — Carter Mazur (Mike Benning) 4:53. Mazur enters the zone one-on-three and pulls the puck toward UND defenseman Cooper Moore, who attempts to take him out of the play. As Mazur is falling, he roofs one into the corner of the net for his second goal of the game and 19th of the season.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—13 Carson Albrecht
26 Dylan James—22 Owen McLaughlin—28 Judd Caulfield
20 Nick Portz—21 Ben Strinden—11 Griffin Ness
18 Matteo Costantini

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup, on trip: F Jackson Kunz, D Luke Bast
Not on trip: F Jake Schmaltz (upper body), F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson

Denver's lines

Forwards
16 Tristan Broz—13 Massimo Rizzo—4 Jack Devine
34 Carter Mazur—7 Aidan Thompson—18 Jared Wright
6 McKade Webster—15 Carter King—17 Casey Dornbach
28 Brett Edwards—22 Connor Caponi—14 Rieger Lorenz

Defensemen
2 Sean Behrens—27 Kyle Mayhew
8 Shai Buium—20 Mike Benning
32 Justin Lee—23 Lane Krenzen
21 Kent Anderson

Goaltenders
30 Magnus Chrona
35 Matt Davis
31 Jack Caruso

Not in lineup: F Owen Ozar, F Tyler Haskins, F Tristan Lemyre, D Lucas Olvestad

Pregame notes

UND is playing in Magness Arena for the first time since January 2021 and the first time with fans present since November 2019. . . There are no surprises with the lineups. . . The goalie matchup is Drew DeRidder vs. Magnus Chrona.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
