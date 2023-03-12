GameCenter live: UND at No. 17 Omaha
The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks are playing in a decisive Game 3 in the NCHC quarterfinals.
OMAHA, Neb. — UND and No. 17 Omaha are playing in a decisive Game 3 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals in Baxter Arena. The winner advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul next week. The loser's season is over. Omaha won the series opener 2-1. UND beat the Mavericks 3-1 in Game 2 on Saturday.
Time: 6:07 p.m.
Place: Baxter Arena, Omaha.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.
UND's lines
Forwards
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—19 Mark Senden—29 Jackson Kunz
10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness
20 Nick Portz
Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
Not in lineup: F Ben Strinden, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Luke Bast, G Kaleb Johnson
Omaha's lines
Forwards
28 Jack Randl—19 Ty Mueller—27 Matt Miller
40 Tyler Weiss—44 Jake Pivonka—13 Jacob Slipec
26 Brock Bremer—17 Cameron Berg—22 Jimmy Glynn
21 Tyler Rollwagen—11 Nolan Sullivan—29 Kaden Bohlsen
8 Ray Fust
Defensemen
20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini
3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen
10 Jacob Guevin—48 Davis Pennington
2 Joaquim Lemay
Goaltenders
30 Simon Latkoczy
1 Jake Kucharski
35 Jacob Zab
Not in lineup: F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Michael Abgrall, D Griffin Ludtke
Pregame notes
UND is only has one lineup change — Cooper Moore is in for Luke Bast on defense. . . Omaha will warm up Nolan Sullivan, who has missed the last two games, then make a decision on their final skater. . . The Mavericks are juggling all four of their forward lines, putting three of their top four forward scorers on the same line. . . The goalie matchup is Drew DeRidder vs. Simon Latkoczy. . . Omaha is attempting to reach the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the first time in program history.
