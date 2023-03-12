GameCenter live: UND at No. 17 Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — UND and No. 17 Omaha are playing in a decisive Game 3 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals in Baxter Arena. The winner advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul next week. The loser's season is over. Omaha won the series opener 2-1. UND beat the Mavericks 3-1 in Game 2 on Saturday.

Follow the game

Time: 6:07 p.m.

Place: Baxter Arena, Omaha.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards

9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber

26 Dylan James—19 Mark Senden—29 Jackson Kunz

10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield

13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness

20 Nick Portz

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup: F Ben Strinden, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Luke Bast, G Kaleb Johnson

Omaha's lines

Forwards

28 Jack Randl—19 Ty Mueller—27 Matt Miller

40 Tyler Weiss—44 Jake Pivonka—13 Jacob Slipec

26 Brock Bremer—17 Cameron Berg—22 Jimmy Glynn

21 Tyler Rollwagen—11 Nolan Sullivan—29 Kaden Bohlsen

8 Ray Fust

Defensemen

20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini

3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen

10 Jacob Guevin—48 Davis Pennington

2 Joaquim Lemay

Goaltenders

30 Simon Latkoczy

1 Jake Kucharski

35 Jacob Zab

Not in lineup: F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Michael Abgrall, D Griffin Ludtke

Pregame notes

UND is only has one lineup change — Cooper Moore is in for Luke Bast on defense. . . Omaha will warm up Nolan Sullivan, who has missed the last two games, then make a decision on their final skater. . . The Mavericks are juggling all four of their forward lines, putting three of their top four forward scorers on the same line. . . The goalie matchup is Drew DeRidder vs. Simon Latkoczy. . . Omaha is attempting to reach the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the first time in program history.