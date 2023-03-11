GameCenter live: UND at No. 17 Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — UND and No. 17 Omaha are playing in Game 2 of their best-of-three National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal series in Baxter Arena. Omaha won the first game 2-1 on Friday night. The winner of the series advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

Follow the game

Time: 7:07 p.m.

Place: Baxter Arena, Omaha.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards

9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber

26 Dylan James—19 Mark Senden—29 Jackson Kunz

10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield

13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness

20 Nick Portz

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

ADVERTISEMENT

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup: F Ben Strinden, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Cooper Moore, G Kaleb Johnson

Omaha's lines

Forwards

28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller

40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—26 Brock Bremer

13 Jacob Slipec—19 Ty Mueller—22 Jimmy Glynn

8 Ray Fust—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen

Defensemen

20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini

3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen

48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin

2 Joaquim Lemay

Goaltenders

30 Simon Latkoczy

1 Jake Kucharski

35 Jacob Zab

Not in lineup: F Nolan Sullivan (inj), F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Michael Abgrall, D Griffin Ludtke

Pregame notes

UND is only has one personnel change — moving Nick Portz in for Ben Strinden. The Fighting Hawks juggled three of their four lines, though. Omaha is going with the exact same lineup. . . The Mavericks are looking to make their first league semifinal since 2001. They've never reached the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. . . UND needs to win to keep its season alive.