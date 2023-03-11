6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Saturday, March 11

Sports UND Hockey

GameCenter live: UND at No. 17 Omaha

The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks are playing Game 2 of their NCHC quarterfinal series in Baxter Arena.

UND forward Riese Gaber protects the puck as he circles the net during a March 10, 2023, game against Omaha in Baxter Arena.
Mark Kuhlmann / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
March 11, 2023 05:47 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — UND and No. 17 Omaha are playing in Game 2 of their best-of-three National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal series in Baxter Arena. Omaha won the first game 2-1 on Friday night. The winner of the series advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

Follow the game

Time: 7:07 p.m.
Place: Baxter Arena, Omaha.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—19 Mark Senden—29 Jackson Kunz
10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness
20 Nick Portz

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup: F Ben Strinden, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Cooper Moore, G Kaleb Johnson

Omaha's lines

Forwards
28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller
40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—26 Brock Bremer
13 Jacob Slipec—19 Ty Mueller—22 Jimmy Glynn
8 Ray Fust—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen

Defensemen
20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini
3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen
48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin
2 Joaquim Lemay

Goaltenders
30 Simon Latkoczy
1 Jake Kucharski
35 Jacob Zab

Not in lineup: F Nolan Sullivan (inj), F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Michael Abgrall, D Griffin Ludtke

Pregame notes

UND is only has one personnel change — moving Nick Portz in for Ben Strinden. The Fighting Hawks juggled three of their four lines, though. Omaha is going with the exact same lineup. . . The Mavericks are looking to make their first league semifinal since 2001. They've never reached the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. . . UND needs to win to keep its season alive.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
