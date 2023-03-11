GameCenter live: UND at No. 17 Omaha
The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks are playing Game 2 of their NCHC quarterfinal series in Baxter Arena.
OMAHA, Neb. — UND and No. 17 Omaha are playing in Game 2 of their best-of-three National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal series in Baxter Arena. Omaha won the first game 2-1 on Friday night. The winner of the series advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.
Follow the game
Time: 7:07 p.m.
Place: Baxter Arena, Omaha.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.
Live chat
UND's lines
Forwards
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—19 Mark Senden—29 Jackson Kunz
10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness
20 Nick Portz
Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
Not in lineup: F Ben Strinden, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Cooper Moore, G Kaleb Johnson
Omaha's lines
Forwards
28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller
40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—26 Brock Bremer
13 Jacob Slipec—19 Ty Mueller—22 Jimmy Glynn
8 Ray Fust—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen
Defensemen
20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini
3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen
48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin
2 Joaquim Lemay
Goaltenders
30 Simon Latkoczy
1 Jake Kucharski
35 Jacob Zab
Not in lineup: F Nolan Sullivan (inj), F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Michael Abgrall, D Griffin Ludtke
Pregame notes
UND is only has one personnel change — moving Nick Portz in for Ben Strinden. The Fighting Hawks juggled three of their four lines, though. Omaha is going with the exact same lineup. . . The Mavericks are looking to make their first league semifinal since 2001. They've never reached the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. . . UND needs to win to keep its season alive.
