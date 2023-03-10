GameCenter live: UND at No. 17 Omaha
The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks are opening their best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.
OMAHA, Neb. — UND and No. 17 Omaha are opening up their best-of-three National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal playoff series in Baxter Arena.
Follow the game
Time: 7:07 p.m.
Place: Baxter Arena, Omaha.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.
Live chat
UND's lines
Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—28 Judd Caulfield
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—22 Owen McLaughlin
29 Jackson Kunz—11 Griffin Ness—13 Carson Albrecht
21 Ben Strinden
Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
Not in lineup: F Nick Portz, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Cooper Moore, G Kaleb Johnson
Omaha's lines
Forwards
28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller
40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—26 Brock Bremer
13 Jacob Slipec—19 Ty Mueller—22 Jimmy Glynn
8 Ray Fust—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen
Defensemen
20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini
3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen
48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin
2 Joaquim Lemay
Goaltenders
30 Simon Latkoczy
1 Jake Kucharski
35 Jacob Zab
Not in lineup: F Nolan Sullivan (inj), F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Michael Abgrall, D Griffin Ludtke
Pregame notes
UND is making just one change from last Saturday night — Ben Strinden is in for Nick Portz as the extra skater. . . Omaha's Ty Mueller is back in the lineup after missing last weekend with an upper-body injury. Omaha center Nolan Sullivan is out, though. . . The Mavericks return to a more traditional 12-forward setup. They played with 11 last Saturday. . . Freshman Simon Latkoczy is starting in net for Omaha. He played one game against UND, starting Friday night in Grand Forks.
