GameCenter live: UND at No. 17 Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — UND and No. 17 Omaha are opening up their best-of-three National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal playoff series in Baxter Arena.

Time: 7:07 p.m.

Place: Baxter Arena, Omaha.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

UND's lines

Forwards

10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—28 Judd Caulfield

9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber

26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—22 Owen McLaughlin

29 Jackson Kunz—11 Griffin Ness—13 Carson Albrecht

21 Ben Strinden

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup: F Nick Portz, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Cooper Moore, G Kaleb Johnson

Omaha's lines

Forwards

28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller

40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—26 Brock Bremer

13 Jacob Slipec—19 Ty Mueller—22 Jimmy Glynn

8 Ray Fust—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen

Defensemen

20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini

3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen

48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin

2 Joaquim Lemay

Goaltenders

30 Simon Latkoczy

1 Jake Kucharski

35 Jacob Zab

Not in lineup: F Nolan Sullivan (inj), F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Michael Abgrall, D Griffin Ludtke

Pregame notes

UND is making just one change from last Saturday night — Ben Strinden is in for Nick Portz as the extra skater. . . Omaha's Ty Mueller is back in the lineup after missing last weekend with an upper-body injury. Omaha center Nolan Sullivan is out, though. . . The Mavericks return to a more traditional 12-forward setup. They played with 11 last Saturday. . . Freshman Simon Latkoczy is starting in net for Omaha. He played one game against UND, starting Friday night in Grand Forks.