Sports UND Hockey

GameCenter live: UND at No. 17 Omaha

The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks are opening their best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.

110422.HKY.20674.jpg
UND forward Jackson Kunz skates up the ice with the puck during a game against Omaha on Nov. 5, 2022.
Mark Kuhlmann / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
March 10, 2023 05:10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — UND and No. 17 Omaha are opening up their best-of-three National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal playoff series in Baxter Arena.

Follow the game

Time: 7:07 p.m.
Place: Baxter Arena, Omaha.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—28 Judd Caulfield
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—22 Owen McLaughlin
29 Jackson Kunz—11 Griffin Ness—13 Carson Albrecht
21 Ben Strinden

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup: F Nick Portz, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Cooper Moore, G Kaleb Johnson

Omaha's lines

Forwards
28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller
40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—26 Brock Bremer
13 Jacob Slipec—19 Ty Mueller—22 Jimmy Glynn
8 Ray Fust—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen

Defensemen
20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini
3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen
48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin
2 Joaquim Lemay

Goaltenders
30 Simon Latkoczy
1 Jake Kucharski
35 Jacob Zab

Not in lineup: F Nolan Sullivan (inj), F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Michael Abgrall, D Griffin Ludtke

Pregame notes

UND is making just one change from last Saturday night — Ben Strinden is in for Nick Portz as the extra skater. . . Omaha's Ty Mueller is back in the lineup after missing last weekend with an upper-body injury. Omaha center Nolan Sullivan is out, though. . . The Mavericks return to a more traditional 12-forward setup. They played with 11 last Saturday. . . Freshman Simon Latkoczy is starting in net for Omaha. He played one game against UND, starting Friday night in Grand Forks.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
