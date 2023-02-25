99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
GameCenter final: UND 0, Colorado College 0, tie

Both goaltenders posted 26-save shutouts. UND grabbed the extra point in the shootout on a Tyler Kleven goal.

CC Hockey vs North Dakota, Robson Arena, Feb. 24, 2023
UND forward Gavin Hain controls the puck during a game against Colorado College on Feb. 24, 2023.
Casey B. Gibson / Colorado College athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
February 25, 2023 05:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UND played to its first scoreless tie, in a full game, in program history. Both goaltenders stopped 26 shots. Tyler Kleven gave UND the extra point by scoring in the shootout.

Herald three stars

First star: Matt Vernon, CC, 26 saves.
Second star: Drew DeRidder, UND, 26 saves.
Third star: Tyler Kleven, UND, shootout goal.

First period

No scoring.

Second period

No scoring.

Third period

No scoring.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

CC — Ryan Beck saved
UND — Riese Gaber saved
CC — Hunter McKown saved
UND — Jackson Blake missed
CC — Noah Serdachny saved
UND — Tyler Kleven goal

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—20 Nick Portz
9 Jackson Blake—22 Owen McLaughlin—17 Riese Gaber
18 Matteo Costantini—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—29 Jackson Kunz
13 Carson Albrecht

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup, on trip: F Ben Strinden, D Luke Bast
Not on trip: F Griffin Ness, F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson

Colorado College's lines

Forwards
8 Ryan Beck—27 Stanley Cooley—41 Hunter McKown
15 Matthew Gleason—26 Noah Laba—9 Noah Serdachny
17 Tyler Coffey—20 Logan Will—10 Patrick Cozzi
19 Tommy Middleton—21 Noah Prokop—11 Ray Christy
13 Brett Chorske

Defensemen
37 Nicklas Andrews—4 Bryan Yoon
18 Connor Mayer—5 Jack Millar
7 Chase Foley—23 Ethan Straky
14 Nate Schweitzer

Goaltenders
30 Matt Vernon
1 Jake Begley

Not in lineup: F Gleb Veremyev (inj), F Danny Weight, F Cade Ahrenholz, D Nate Schweitzer, D Chad Sasaki, D Nikolai Charchenko, G Kaidan Mbereko

Pregame notes

The big pregame surprise is that Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko, a candidate for NCHC goalie of the year, will miss the game due to an lower-body injury he sustained in the series opener. Matt Vernon, one of the country's most experienced backups with 64 games played, will get the start. . . UND made just one lineup change, moving Nick Portz to the checking line alongside Mark Senden and Gavin Hain. Portz took Carson Albrecht's spot on that unit in the second period Friday. . . Albrecht is the extra skater. . . UND extended its winning streak against Colorado College to 14 games thanks to Jackson Blake's overtime winner Friday night. . . The Fighting Hawks are looking for their second NCHC sweep in the series finale. . . Colorado College has scored just 10 goals in the last 10 games. . . Drew DeRidder starts again for UND.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
