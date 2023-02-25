GameCenter final: UND 0, Colorado College 0, tie

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UND played to its first scoreless tie, in a full game, in program history. Both goaltenders stopped 26 shots. Tyler Kleven gave UND the extra point by scoring in the shootout.

Herald three stars

First star: Matt Vernon, CC, 26 saves.

Second star: Drew DeRidder, UND, 26 saves.

Third star: Tyler Kleven, UND, shootout goal.

First period

No scoring.

Second period

No scoring.

Third period

No scoring.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

CC — Ryan Beck saved

UND — Riese Gaber saved

CC — Hunter McKown saved

UND — Jackson Blake missed

CC — Noah Serdachny saved

UND — Tyler Kleven goal

UND's lines

Forwards

10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—20 Nick Portz

9 Jackson Blake—22 Owen McLaughlin—17 Riese Gaber

18 Matteo Costantini—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield

26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—29 Jackson Kunz

13 Carson Albrecht

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup, on trip: F Ben Strinden, D Luke Bast

Not on trip: F Griffin Ness, F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson

Colorado College's lines

Forwards

8 Ryan Beck—27 Stanley Cooley—41 Hunter McKown

15 Matthew Gleason—26 Noah Laba—9 Noah Serdachny

17 Tyler Coffey—20 Logan Will—10 Patrick Cozzi

19 Tommy Middleton—21 Noah Prokop—11 Ray Christy

13 Brett Chorske

Defensemen

37 Nicklas Andrews—4 Bryan Yoon

18 Connor Mayer—5 Jack Millar

7 Chase Foley—23 Ethan Straky

14 Nate Schweitzer

Goaltenders

30 Matt Vernon

1 Jake Begley

Not in lineup: F Gleb Veremyev (inj), F Danny Weight, F Cade Ahrenholz, D Nate Schweitzer, D Chad Sasaki, D Nikolai Charchenko, G Kaidan Mbereko

Pregame notes

The big pregame surprise is that Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko, a candidate for NCHC goalie of the year, will miss the game due to an lower-body injury he sustained in the series opener. Matt Vernon, one of the country's most experienced backups with 64 games played, will get the start. . . UND made just one lineup change, moving Nick Portz to the checking line alongside Mark Senden and Gavin Hain. Portz took Carson Albrecht's spot on that unit in the second period Friday. . . Albrecht is the extra skater. . . UND extended its winning streak against Colorado College to 14 games thanks to Jackson Blake's overtime winner Friday night. . . The Fighting Hawks are looking for their second NCHC sweep in the series finale. . . Colorado College has scored just 10 goals in the last 10 games. . . Drew DeRidder starts again for UND.