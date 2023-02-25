GameCenter final: UND 0, Colorado College 0, tie
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UND played to its first scoreless tie, in a full game, in program history. Both goaltenders stopped 26 shots. Tyler Kleven gave UND the extra point by scoring in the shootout.
Herald three stars
First star: Matt Vernon, CC, 26 saves.
Second star: Drew DeRidder, UND, 26 saves.
Third star: Tyler Kleven, UND, shootout goal.
First period
No scoring.
Second period
No scoring.
Third period
No scoring.
Overtime
No scoring.
Shootout
CC — Ryan Beck saved
UND — Riese Gaber saved
CC — Hunter McKown saved
UND — Jackson Blake missed
CC — Noah Serdachny saved
UND — Tyler Kleven goal
UND's lines
Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—20 Nick Portz
9 Jackson Blake—22 Owen McLaughlin—17 Riese Gaber
18 Matteo Costantini—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—29 Jackson Kunz
13 Carson Albrecht
Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
Not in lineup, on trip: F Ben Strinden, D Luke Bast
Not on trip: F Griffin Ness, F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson
Colorado College's lines
Forwards
8 Ryan Beck—27 Stanley Cooley—41 Hunter McKown
15 Matthew Gleason—26 Noah Laba—9 Noah Serdachny
17 Tyler Coffey—20 Logan Will—10 Patrick Cozzi
19 Tommy Middleton—21 Noah Prokop—11 Ray Christy
13 Brett Chorske
Defensemen
37 Nicklas Andrews—4 Bryan Yoon
18 Connor Mayer—5 Jack Millar
7 Chase Foley—23 Ethan Straky
14 Nate Schweitzer
Goaltenders
30 Matt Vernon
1 Jake Begley
Not in lineup: F Gleb Veremyev (inj), F Danny Weight, F Cade Ahrenholz, D Nate Schweitzer, D Chad Sasaki, D Nikolai Charchenko, G Kaidan Mbereko
Pregame notes
The big pregame surprise is that Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko, a candidate for NCHC goalie of the year, will miss the game due to an lower-body injury he sustained in the series opener. Matt Vernon, one of the country's most experienced backups with 64 games played, will get the start. . . UND made just one lineup change, moving Nick Portz to the checking line alongside Mark Senden and Gavin Hain. Portz took Carson Albrecht's spot on that unit in the second period Friday. . . Albrecht is the extra skater. . . UND extended its winning streak against Colorado College to 14 games thanks to Jackson Blake's overtime winner Friday night. . . The Fighting Hawks are looking for their second NCHC sweep in the series finale. . . Colorado College has scored just 10 goals in the last 10 games. . . Drew DeRidder starts again for UND.
