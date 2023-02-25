GameCenter final: UND 2, Colorado College 1, OT
Jackson Blake scored twice to lift UND past the Tigers.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jackson Blake scored twice, including the winner 29 seconds into overtime to give UND a 2-1 victory over Colorado College in Ed Robson Arena.
Herald three stars
First star: Jackson Blake, UND, 2 goals.
Second star: Riese Gaber, UND, 2 assists, 4 posts.
Third star: Kaidan Mbereko, CC, 32 saves.
First period
No scoring.
Second period
UND 1, Colorado College 0 — Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber) 2:15. UND's big line gets on board early in the second. After putting on pressure, Gaber picks up a puck in the high slot, circles around the left dot with the puck on his backhand, then shovels a pass to the slot, where Blake shoots it past Mbereko for his 14th goal of the season.
🍥 The Connection! 🍥#UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/LDPiMnfjt9— North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) February 25, 2023
UND 1, Colorado College 1 — Ethan Straky (Chase Foley, Ryan Beck) 5:54. Matteo Costantini ices the puck and it comes back to haunt UND. The Tigers win the faceoff, cycle the puck, work it around the zone until Straky gets it with tons of space in the right circle. He fires it through a screen to tie the game.
Straky strikes! 🎯@CCTigerHKY pulls even off the defenseman's snipe— The NCHC (@TheNCHC) February 25, 2023
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM // https://t.co/ZyUdpPaF0J #NCHChockey // #CCTigers pic.twitter.com/bvmTKOG7gB
Third period
No scoring.
Overtime
UND 2, Colorado College 1 — Jackson Blake (Chris Jandric, Riese Gaber) :29. Jandric handed the puck off to Blake at the top of the right circle. Blake skated it to the right circle until he got a step on Colorado College's Noah Laba, then picked the corner of the net for the winner.
Live chat
UND's lines
Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—13 Carson Albrecht
9 Jackson Blake—22 Owen McLaughlin—17 Riese Gaber
18 Matteo Costantini—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—29 Jackson Kunz
20 Nick Portz
Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
Not in lineup, on trip: F Ben Strinden, D Luke Bast
Not on trip: F Griffin Ness, F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson
Colorado College's lines
Forwards
8 Ryan Beck—27 Stanley Cooley—41 Hunter McKown
15 Matthew Gleason—26 Noah Laba—9 Noah Serdachny
17 Tyler Coffey—20 Logan Will—10 Patrick Cozzi
19 Tommy Middleton—21 Noah Prokop—11 Ray Christy
29 Cade Ahrenholz
Defensemen
37 Nicklas Andrews—4 Bryan Yoon
18 Connor Mayer—5 Jack Millar
7 Chase Foley—23 Ethan Straky
Goaltenders
33 Kaidan Mbereko
30 Matt Vernon
1 Jake Begley
Not in lineup: F Gleb Veremyev (inj), F Danny Weight, F Brett Chorske, D Nate Schweitzer, D Chad Sasaki, D Nikolai Charchenko
Pregame notes
UND is putting back together the Blake-McLaughlin-Gaber line. Last weekend, they were split up but moved together for the third periods of both games. . . The goalie matchup is Drew DeRidder vs. Kaidan Mbereko.