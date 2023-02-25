GameCenter final: UND 2, Colorado College 1, OT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jackson Blake scored twice, including the winner 29 seconds into overtime to give UND a 2-1 victory over Colorado College in Ed Robson Arena.

Herald three stars

First star: Jackson Blake, UND, 2 goals.

Second star: Riese Gaber, UND, 2 assists, 4 posts.

Third star: Kaidan Mbereko, CC, 32 saves.

First period

No scoring.

Second period

UND 1, Colorado College 0 — Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber) 2:15. UND's big line gets on board early in the second. After putting on pressure, Gaber picks up a puck in the high slot, circles around the left dot with the puck on his backhand, then shovels a pass to the slot, where Blake shoots it past Mbereko for his 14th goal of the season.

UND 1, Colorado College 1 — Ethan Straky (Chase Foley, Ryan Beck) 5:54. Matteo Costantini ices the puck and it comes back to haunt UND. The Tigers win the faceoff, cycle the puck, work it around the zone until Straky gets it with tons of space in the right circle. He fires it through a screen to tie the game.

Third period

No scoring.

Overtime

UND 2, Colorado College 1 — Jackson Blake (Chris Jandric, Riese Gaber) :29. Jandric handed the puck off to Blake at the top of the right circle. Blake skated it to the right circle until he got a step on Colorado College's Noah Laba, then picked the corner of the net for the winner.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards

10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—13 Carson Albrecht

9 Jackson Blake—22 Owen McLaughlin—17 Riese Gaber

18 Matteo Costantini—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield

26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—29 Jackson Kunz

20 Nick Portz

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup, on trip: F Ben Strinden, D Luke Bast

Not on trip: F Griffin Ness, F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson

Colorado College's lines

Forwards

8 Ryan Beck—27 Stanley Cooley—41 Hunter McKown

15 Matthew Gleason—26 Noah Laba—9 Noah Serdachny

17 Tyler Coffey—20 Logan Will—10 Patrick Cozzi

19 Tommy Middleton—21 Noah Prokop—11 Ray Christy

29 Cade Ahrenholz

Defensemen

37 Nicklas Andrews—4 Bryan Yoon

18 Connor Mayer—5 Jack Millar

7 Chase Foley—23 Ethan Straky

Goaltenders

33 Kaidan Mbereko

30 Matt Vernon

1 Jake Begley

Not in lineup: F Gleb Veremyev (inj), F Danny Weight, F Brett Chorske, D Nate Schweitzer, D Chad Sasaki, D Nikolai Charchenko

Pregame notes

UND is putting back together the Blake-McLaughlin-Gaber line. Last weekend, they were split up but moved together for the third periods of both games. . . The goalie matchup is Drew DeRidder vs. Kaidan Mbereko.