GameCenter final: UND 2, SCSU 2

UND used goals from Jackson Kunz and Riese Gaber to get a 2-2 tie in the series finale against St. Cloud State.

021823 UND5.jpg
UND's Dylan James and St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke work for control of the puck as goalie Dominic Basse looks on Friday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
February 18, 2023 05:36 PM

GRAND FORKS — Jackson Kunz and Riese Gaber scored goals as UND tied St. Cloud State 2-2 in the series finale. The Fighting Hawks outshot St. Cloud State 31-13 in the game. The Huskies grabbed the extra point in the shootout.

Herald three stars

Time: Jaxon Castor, SCSU, 29 saves.
Second star: Riese Gaber, UND, 1 goal.
Third star: Jackson Kunz, UND 1 goal.

First period

UND 1, SCSU 0 — Jackson Kunz (Tyler Kleven, Ty Farmer) 9:27. Just as a UND major power play expires, Farmer sets up Kleven for a one-timer in the right circle. Kleven hammers it to the net, where Huskies goalie Jaxon Castor makes the save, but Kunz is there to do what he does best — finish around the crease area.

UND 1, SCSU 1 — Spencer Meier (Zach Okabe, Jack Peart) 19:07 (pp). St. Cloud State scores its fourth power-play goal of the weekend when Peart's point shot hits traffic in front, where Meier digs it out of a crowd and snaps a shot off of Kleven's blade and in the net.

Second period

SCSU 2, UND 1 — Jami Krannila (Veeti Miettinen, Micah Miller) :18. On the first shift of the second period, Miller tries a wraparound, the puck comes out to the slot, where Miettinen puts it on net. Krannila knocks it home as the official blows his whistle. The play is reviewed and the officials determine the puck crossed the line before the whistle blew.

Third period

SCSU 2, UND 2 — Riese Gaber (Chris Jandric, Jackson Blake) 3:28 (pp). UND's offensive zone domination finally earns a power play and cashes in. Jandric fakes a shot at the top and gives it to Gaber on the right side. Gaber snaps one through a Jake Schmaltz screen to tie it.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

UND — Jackson Blake saved
SCSU — Micah Miller saved
UND — Riese Gaber saved
SCSU — Jami Krannila saved
UND — Owen McLaughlin saved
SCSU — Grant Cruikshank goal

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—13 Carson Albrecht
9 Jackson Blake—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
18 Matteo Costantini—22 Owen McLaughlin—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—29 Jackson Kunz
20 Nick Portz

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: F Griffin Ness, F Ben Strinden, F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson, D Luke Bast

St. Cloud State's lines

Forwards
29 Veeti Miettinen—13 Jami Krannila—15 Micah Miller
10 Kyler Kupka—19 Grant Cruikshank—14 Zach Okabe
11 Grant Ahcan—8 Aidan Spellacy—20 Jack Rogers
34 Adam Ingram—16 Mason Salquist—22 Joe Molenaar

Defensemen
18 Brendan Bushy—21 Josh Luedtke
23 Jack Peart—9 Spencer Meier
5 Ondrej Trejbal—6 Mason Reiners
26 Cooper Wylie

Goaltenders
40 Jaxon Castor
31 Dominic Basse

Not in lineup: F Chase Brand (inj), F Ryan Rosborough, F Ethan AuCoin, D Dylan Anhorn (inj), D Brady Ziemer (inj), G James Gray

Pregame notes

UND has just one lineup change. Tyler Kleven is back in after serving his one-game suspension for a game misconduct penalty. Luke Bast is out of the lineup. St. Cloud State juggled all of its lines, bringing in Grant Ahcan for Ryan Rosborough up front. The Huskies are also making the change in net, starting Jaxon Castor over Dominic Basse. When St. Cloud State was rolling early in the year, the Huskies were using a goalie rotation. It appears they're going back to it.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
