GameCenter final: UND 4, SCSU 3, OT
Riese Gaber scored an extra-attacker goal and the overtime winner to give the Fighting Hawks a comeback win over St. Cloud State.
GRAND FORKS — Riese Gaber scored the game-tying goal with an extra attacker, then added the winner in overtime to give UND a 4-3 comeback victory over St. Cloud State.
Herald three stars
First star: Riese Gaber, UND, game-tying goal, game-winning goal.
Second star: Jami Krannila, SCSU, 2 goals.
Third star: Owen McLaughlin, UND, goal
First period
UND 1, SCSU 0 — Owen McLaughlin (Jackson Blake) 15:55 (pp). UND gets on the board first on the power play. Just as UND is switching power-play units, McLaughlin comes on the ice, gets the puck with speed on the right wing, goes around Husky defenseman Ondrej Trebal and roofs one over the 6-foot-6 Dominic Basse from in tight.
What a play from McLaughlin! #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/kNNPseTLxf— North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) February 18, 2023
UND 1, SCSU 1 — Jami Krannila (Jack Peart, Zach Okabe) 17:37 (pp). The Huskies convert their second power-play opportunity of the game after a puck gets to the top of the zone and Peart moves it to Krannila in the right circle. Krannila hammers a one-timer in the corner of the net to tie it.
Power play strike for @jamikrannila2! 💪 #GoHuskies | #HuskyHockey 🏒 pic.twitter.com/RAb7pMSR0r— St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) February 18, 2023
Second period
SCSU 2, UND 1 — Jami Krannila (Zach Okabe, Spencer Meier) 7:44 (pp). The Huskies tack on another power-play goal. UND loses the draw clean and it ends up in the back of the net in seconds. Okabe has the puck at the bottom of the left circle and he feeds it across the crease to Krannila, who finishes it for his second of the game.
.@jamikrannila2 STAYS HOT! 🔥🔥🔥#GoHuskies | #HuskyHockey 🏒 pic.twitter.com/LnoPSiNjP1— St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) February 18, 2023
Third period
SCSU 3, UND 1 — Joe Molenaar (Josh Luedtke, Brendan Bushy) 4:06 (pp). The Huskies take advantage of a major penalty to Riese Gaber and score with :55 left on the advantage. St. Cloud State gets a puck to the crease, where Molenaar gets three chances at it before he finally puts it away.
A Greasy one for Moley! 💪#GoHuskies | #HuskyHockey 🏒 pic.twitter.com/I3vgKLP7FT— St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) February 18, 2023
SCSU 3, UND 2 — Jake Schmaltz (Chris Jandric, Gavin Hain) 5:55 (pp). UND wins a faceoff thanks to an effort play by Hain to knock a 50-50 puck back to Jandric at the point. Jandric shoots it and it squeezes five-hole behind Basse. Schmaltz knocks it in for his first goal since the Vegas game in October.
Welcome back, 8️⃣!#UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/Kq4J0A88PC— North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) February 18, 2023
UND 3, SCSU 3 — Riese Gaber (Gavin Hain, Chris Jandric) 18:33 (ex). UND ties it with the extra-attacker as Hain enters the zone on the left side and finds Gaber on the right with a cross-ice pass. Gaber buries it for No. 17 on the season.
Overtime
UND 4, SCSU 3 — Riese Gaber (Jackson Blake, Ethan Frisch) 1:26. Blake circles the net and attempts a wraparound. He doesn't get it, but the puck slides out to Gaber, who doesn't miss.
UND's lines
Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—13 Carson Albrecht
9 Jackson Blake—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
18 Matteo Costantini—22 Owen McLaughlin—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—29 Jackson Kunz
20 Nick Portz
Defensemen
7 Chris Jandric—15 Ethan Frisch
4 Cooper Moore—2 Ryan Sidorski
24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
1 Kaleb Johnson
Not in lineup: D Tyler Kleven (one-game suspension), F Ben Strinden, F Griffin Ness, F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson
SCSU's lines
Forwards
10 Kyler Kupka—19 Grant Cruikshank—15 Micah Miller
34 Adam Ingram—13 Jami Krannila—14 Zach Okabe
12 Ryan Rosborough—8 Aidan Spellacy—20 Jack Rogers
29 Veeti Miettinen—16 Mason Salquist—22 Joe Molenaar
Defensemen
18 Brendan Bushy—21 Josh Luedtke
5 Ondrej Trebal—9 Spencer Meier
26 Cooper Wylie—23 Jack Peart
6 Mason Reiners
Goaltenders
31 Dominic Basse
40 Jaxon Castor
Not in lineup, on trip: Grant Ahcan, Ethan AuCoin
Not on trip: D Dylan Anhorn (lower body), D Brady Ziemer (lower body), F Chase Brand (lower body)
Pregame notes
UND has juggled the lines. It appears the Fighting Hawks are mixing their skill with strength and possession players. . . UND will dress six defensemen without Tyler Kleven, who will be eligible to return Saturday for the series finale. . . The goalie matchup is Drew DeRidder vs. Dominic Basse.
