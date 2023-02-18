GameCenter final: UND 4, SCSU 3, OT

GRAND FORKS — Riese Gaber scored the game-tying goal with an extra attacker, then added the winner in overtime to give UND a 4-3 comeback victory over St. Cloud State.

Herald three stars

First star: Riese Gaber, UND, game-tying goal, game-winning goal.

Second star: Jami Krannila, SCSU, 2 goals.

Third star: Owen McLaughlin, UND, goal

First period

UND 1, SCSU 0 — Owen McLaughlin (Jackson Blake) 15:55 (pp). UND gets on the board first on the power play. Just as UND is switching power-play units, McLaughlin comes on the ice, gets the puck with speed on the right wing, goes around Husky defenseman Ondrej Trebal and roofs one over the 6-foot-6 Dominic Basse from in tight.

ADVERTISEMENT

UND 1, SCSU 1 — Jami Krannila (Jack Peart, Zach Okabe) 17:37 (pp). The Huskies convert their second power-play opportunity of the game after a puck gets to the top of the zone and Peart moves it to Krannila in the right circle. Krannila hammers a one-timer in the corner of the net to tie it.

Second period

SCSU 2, UND 1 — Jami Krannila (Zach Okabe, Spencer Meier) 7:44 (pp). The Huskies tack on another power-play goal. UND loses the draw clean and it ends up in the back of the net in seconds. Okabe has the puck at the bottom of the left circle and he feeds it across the crease to Krannila, who finishes it for his second of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third period

SCSU 3, UND 1 — Joe Molenaar (Josh Luedtke, Brendan Bushy) 4:06 (pp). The Huskies take advantage of a major penalty to Riese Gaber and score with :55 left on the advantage. St. Cloud State gets a puck to the crease, where Molenaar gets three chances at it before he finally puts it away.

SCSU 3, UND 2 — Jake Schmaltz (Chris Jandric, Gavin Hain) 5:55 (pp). UND wins a faceoff thanks to an effort play by Hain to knock a 50-50 puck back to Jandric at the point. Jandric shoots it and it squeezes five-hole behind Basse. Schmaltz knocks it in for his first goal since the Vegas game in October.

UND 3, SCSU 3 — Riese Gaber (Gavin Hain, Chris Jandric) 18:33 (ex). UND ties it with the extra-attacker as Hain enters the zone on the left side and finds Gaber on the right with a cross-ice pass. Gaber buries it for No. 17 on the season.

Overtime

UND 4, SCSU 3 — Riese Gaber (Jackson Blake, Ethan Frisch) 1:26. Blake circles the net and attempts a wraparound. He doesn't get it, but the puck slides out to Gaber, who doesn't miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards

10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—13 Carson Albrecht

9 Jackson Blake—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield

18 Matteo Costantini—22 Owen McLaughlin—17 Riese Gaber

26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—29 Jackson Kunz

20 Nick Portz

Defensemen

7 Chris Jandric—15 Ethan Frisch

4 Cooper Moore—2 Ryan Sidorski

24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: D Tyler Kleven (one-game suspension), F Ben Strinden, F Griffin Ness, F Dane Montgomery (upper body), D Brent Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

SCSU's lines

Forwards

10 Kyler Kupka—19 Grant Cruikshank—15 Micah Miller

34 Adam Ingram—13 Jami Krannila—14 Zach Okabe

12 Ryan Rosborough—8 Aidan Spellacy—20 Jack Rogers

29 Veeti Miettinen—16 Mason Salquist—22 Joe Molenaar

Defensemen

18 Brendan Bushy—21 Josh Luedtke

5 Ondrej Trebal—9 Spencer Meier

26 Cooper Wylie—23 Jack Peart

6 Mason Reiners

Goaltenders

31 Dominic Basse

40 Jaxon Castor

Not in lineup, on trip: Grant Ahcan, Ethan AuCoin

Not on trip: D Dylan Anhorn (lower body), D Brady Ziemer (lower body), F Chase Brand (lower body)

Pregame notes

UND has juggled the lines. It appears the Fighting Hawks are mixing their skill with strength and possession players. . . UND will dress six defensemen without Tyler Kleven, who will be eligible to return Saturday for the series finale. . . The goalie matchup is Drew DeRidder vs. Dominic Basse.