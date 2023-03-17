GameCenter live: No. 17 UND vs. No. 7 St. Cloud State
The Fighting Hawks and Huskies are playing in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals in Xcel Energy Center.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — No. 17 UND and No. 7 St. Cloud State are playing in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinals in Xcel Energy Center. The winner advances to Saturday's championship game.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul.
TV: CBS Sports Network.
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
UND's lines
Forwards
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—19 Mark Senden—29 Jackson Kunz
10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness
20 Nick Portz
Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
Not in lineup: F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Ben Strinden, F Matteo Costantini, D Luke Bast, D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson
St. Cloud State's lines
Forwards
29 Veeti Miettinen—13 Jami Krannila—14 Zach Okabe
10 Kyler Kupka—19 Grant Cruikshank—15 Micah Miller
27 Chase Brand—8 Aidan Spellacy—20 Jack Rogers
34 Adam Ingram—16 Mason Salquist—22 Joe Molenaar
Defensemen
5 Ondrej Trejbal—18 Brendan Bushy
23 Jack Peart—6 Mason Reiners
26 Cooper Wylie—9 Spencer Meier
21 Josh Luedtke
Goaltenders
40 Jaxon Castor
31 Dominic Basse
1 James Gray
Not in lineup: F Ryan Rosborough, F Ethan AuCoin, F Grant Ahcan, D Dylan Anhorn (inj), D Brady Ziemer
Pregame notes
UND is going with the same lineup as Sunday night in Omaha. . . St. Cloud State is starting Castor in net. Castor had better numbers against UND than Basse during the regular season. . . St. Cloud State D Josh Luedtke, who missed Sunday's Game 3 against Minnesota Duluth, is back in.
