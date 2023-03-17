GameCenter live: No. 17 UND vs. No. 7 St. Cloud State

ST. PAUL, Minn. — No. 17 UND and No. 7 St. Cloud State are playing in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinals in Xcel Energy Center. The winner advances to Saturday's championship game.

Follow the game

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul.

TV: CBS Sports Network.

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards

9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber

26 Dylan James—19 Mark Senden—29 Jackson Kunz

10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield

13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness

20 Nick Portz

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup: F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Ben Strinden, F Matteo Costantini, D Luke Bast, D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson

St. Cloud State's lines

Forwards

29 Veeti Miettinen—13 Jami Krannila—14 Zach Okabe

10 Kyler Kupka—19 Grant Cruikshank—15 Micah Miller

27 Chase Brand—8 Aidan Spellacy—20 Jack Rogers

34 Adam Ingram—16 Mason Salquist—22 Joe Molenaar

Defensemen

5 Ondrej Trejbal—18 Brendan Bushy

23 Jack Peart—6 Mason Reiners

26 Cooper Wylie—9 Spencer Meier

21 Josh Luedtke

Goaltenders

40 Jaxon Castor

31 Dominic Basse

1 James Gray

Not in lineup: F Ryan Rosborough, F Ethan AuCoin, F Grant Ahcan, D Dylan Anhorn (inj), D Brady Ziemer

Pregame notes

UND is going with the same lineup as Sunday night in Omaha. . . St. Cloud State is starting Castor in net. Castor had better numbers against UND than Basse during the regular season. . . St. Cloud State D Josh Luedtke, who missed Sunday's Game 3 against Minnesota Duluth, is back in.