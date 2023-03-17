6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
GameCenter live: No. 17 UND vs. No. 7 St. Cloud State

The Fighting Hawks and Huskies are playing in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals in Xcel Energy Center.

SCSU vs UND_1153.jpg
St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (23) and North Dakota defenseman Chris Jandric (7) battle for the puck in the third period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 6:09 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — No. 17 UND and No. 7 St. Cloud State are playing in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinals in Xcel Energy Center. The winner advances to Saturday's championship game.

Follow the game

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul.
TV: CBS Sports Network.
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—19 Mark Senden—29 Jackson Kunz
10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—28 Judd Caulfield
13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness
20 Nick Portz

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten

Not in lineup: F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Ben Strinden, F Matteo Costantini, D Luke Bast, D Brent Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson

St. Cloud State's lines

Forwards
29 Veeti Miettinen—13 Jami Krannila—14 Zach Okabe
10 Kyler Kupka—19 Grant Cruikshank—15 Micah Miller
27 Chase Brand—8 Aidan Spellacy—20 Jack Rogers
34 Adam Ingram—16 Mason Salquist—22 Joe Molenaar

Defensemen
5 Ondrej Trejbal—18 Brendan Bushy
23 Jack Peart—6 Mason Reiners
26 Cooper Wylie—9 Spencer Meier
21 Josh Luedtke

Goaltenders
40 Jaxon Castor
31 Dominic Basse
1 James Gray

Not in lineup: F Ryan Rosborough, F Ethan AuCoin, F Grant Ahcan, D Dylan Anhorn (inj), D Brady Ziemer

Pregame notes

UND is going with the same lineup as Sunday night in Omaha. . . St. Cloud State is starting Castor in net. Castor had better numbers against UND than Basse during the regular season. . . St. Cloud State D Josh Luedtke, who missed Sunday's Game 3 against Minnesota Duluth, is back in.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
