GameCenter final: UND 2, Omaha 1

GRAND FORKS — Senior Ethan Frisch and senior Chris Jandric scored goals on Senior Night. Senior Drew DeRidder stopped 28 shots. UND swept Omaha 2-1 in the regular-season finale. The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks will play again next weekend in Omaha.

Herald three stars

First star: Ethan Frisch, UND, goal

Second star: Chris Jandric, UND, game-winning goal.

Third star: Carson Albrecht, UND, assist.

First period

No scoring.

Second period

No scoring.

Third period

UND 1, Omaha 0 — Ethan Frisch (Carson Albrecht) 4:36. Albrecht steals the puck from Tychonick in the defensive zone to start a rush. Albrecht feeds Frisch and the defenseman snipes for his second goal of the weekend. It's a senior goal on Senior Night.

ADVERTISEMENT

UND 1, Omaha 1 — Matt Miller (Jack Randl, Jake Pivonka) 7:59. Randl attempts a wraparound and gets UND goalie Drew DeRidder down and out of the play. The puck trickles to the slot, where Miller backhands one past DeRidder.

UND 2, Omaha 1 — Chris Jandric (Owen McLaughlin, Dylan James) 16:58. James sees McLaughlin in space at the top of the zone and gives it to him. McLaughlin walks it down the slot, stick handles around Mav defenseman Victor Mancini and feeds Jandric, who buries it. It's two goals by two seniors on Senior Day.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards

10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—28 Judd Caulfield

9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber

26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—29 Jackson Kunz

13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness

20 Nick Portz

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: F Ben Strinden, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Cooper Moore

ADVERTISEMENT

Omaha's lines

Forwards

28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller

40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—26 Brock Bremer

8 Ray Fust—11 Nolan Sullivan—13 Jacob Slipec

21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen

Defensemen

20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini

3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen

48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin

7 Griffin Ludtke—2 Joaquim Lemay

Goaltenders

1 Jake Kucharski

30 Simon Latkoczy

Not in lineup: F Ty Mueller (inj), F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Jimmy Glynn, G Jacob Zab

Pregame notes

UND makes two changes. Griffin Ness is in at fourth-line center for Ben Strinden, while Luke Bast is in for Cooper Moore on defense. . . UND also juggled lines, changing centers. . . Omaha is dressing 11 forwards and eight defensemen. . . Omaha is starting Jake Kucharski in net. It's his first start since Feb. 18 at Miami. . . Ray Fust is in up front for the Mavericks. Jimmy Glynn is out. Forward Michael Abgrall is a late scratch for the Mavs . . UND will play either Western Michigan or Omaha in the NCHC quarterfinals.