Sports UND Hockey

GameCenter final: UND 2, Omaha 1

The Fighting Hawks used goals by seniors Ethan Frisch and Chris Jandric on Senior Night to finish a sweep of the Mavericks.

030423 S GFH UNDMHKY0 1.jpg
UND defenseman Cooper Moore (4) drops Omaha Mavericks forward Michael Abgrall (18) to the ice along the boards in the second period of an NCHC men's hockey game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
March 04, 2023 05:28 PM

GRAND FORKS — Senior Ethan Frisch and senior Chris Jandric scored goals on Senior Night. Senior Drew DeRidder stopped 28 shots. UND swept Omaha 2-1 in the regular-season finale. The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks will play again next weekend in Omaha.

Herald three stars

First star: Ethan Frisch, UND, goal
Second star: Chris Jandric, UND, game-winning goal.
Third star: Carson Albrecht, UND, assist.

First period

No scoring.

Second period

No scoring.

Third period

UND 1, Omaha 0 — Ethan Frisch (Carson Albrecht) 4:36. Albrecht steals the puck from Tychonick in the defensive zone to start a rush. Albrecht feeds Frisch and the defenseman snipes for his second goal of the weekend. It's a senior goal on Senior Night.

UND 1, Omaha 1 — Matt Miller (Jack Randl, Jake Pivonka) 7:59. Randl attempts a wraparound and gets UND goalie Drew DeRidder down and out of the play. The puck trickles to the slot, where Miller backhands one past DeRidder.

UND 2, Omaha 1 — Chris Jandric (Owen McLaughlin, Dylan James) 16:58. James sees McLaughlin in space at the top of the zone and gives it to him. McLaughlin walks it down the slot, stick handles around Mav defenseman Victor Mancini and feeds Jandric, who buries it. It's two goals by two seniors on Senior Day.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—19 Mark Senden—28 Judd Caulfield
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—29 Jackson Kunz
13 Carson Albrecht—22 Owen McLaughlin—11 Griffin Ness
20 Nick Portz

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
24 Luke Bast—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: F Ben Strinden, F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Cooper Moore

Omaha's lines

Forwards
28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller
40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—26 Brock Bremer
8 Ray Fust—11 Nolan Sullivan—13 Jacob Slipec
21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen

Defensemen
20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini
3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen
48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin
7 Griffin Ludtke—2 Joaquim Lemay

Goaltenders
1 Jake Kucharski
30 Simon Latkoczy

Not in lineup: F Ty Mueller (inj), F Cam Mitchell (inj), F Jimmy Glynn, G Jacob Zab

Pregame notes

UND makes two changes. Griffin Ness is in at fourth-line center for Ben Strinden, while Luke Bast is in for Cooper Moore on defense. . . UND also juggled lines, changing centers. . . Omaha is dressing 11 forwards and eight defensemen. . . Omaha is starting Jake Kucharski in net. It's his first start since Feb. 18 at Miami. . . Ray Fust is in up front for the Mavericks. Jimmy Glynn is out. Forward Michael Abgrall is a late scratch for the Mavs . . UND will play either Western Michigan or Omaha in the NCHC quarterfinals.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
