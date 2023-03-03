99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports UND Hockey

GameCenter live: No. 14 Omaha at UND

The Mavericks and Fighting Hawks are playing Game 1 of their regular-season finale series in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

UND forward Jackson Blake skates with the puck as Omaha's Kirby Proctor defends on Nov. 4, 2022, in Baxter Arena.
Mark Kuhlmann / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
March 03, 2023 05:03 PM

GRAND FORKS — No. 14 Omaha is taking on UND in the series opener of their two-game set in Ralph Engelstad Arena. It is the final series of the regular-season.

Follow the game

Time: 7:07 p.m.
Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.
TV: Midco Sports 2 (GF Ch. 322/624 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Live chat

UND's lines

Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—19 Mark Senden
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
29 Jackson Kunz—22 Owen McLaughlin—28 Judd Caulfield
26 Dylan James—21 Ben Strinden—13 Carson Albrecht
20 Nick Portz

Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Griffin Ness, F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Luke Bast

Omaha's lines

Forwards
28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller
40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—22 Jimmy Glynn
26 Brock Bremer—11 Nolan Sullivan—13 Jacob Slipec
18 Michael Abgrall—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen

Defensemen
20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini
3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen
48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin
2 Joquim Lemay

Goaltenders
30 Simon Latkoczy
1 Jake Kucharski

Not in lineup: F Ty Mueller (inj), F Ray Fust, F Cam Mitchell, D Griffin Ludtke, G Jacob Zab

Pregame notes

UND juggles some of its forward lines, giving some of its younger and smaller players some bigger and heavier linemates. . . Omaha freshman Simon Latkoczy is getting his eighth start in the last 10 games. UND fifth-year senior Drew DeRidder is getting his 11th-consecutive start. . . UND enters the weekend on a four-game unbeaten streak. Omaha is 10-2-1 in its last 13.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
