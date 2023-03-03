GameCenter live: No. 14 Omaha at UND
The Mavericks and Fighting Hawks are playing Game 1 of their regular-season finale series in Ralph Engelstad Arena.
GRAND FORKS — No. 14 Omaha is taking on UND in the series opener of their two-game set in Ralph Engelstad Arena. It is the final series of the regular-season.
Time: 7:07 p.m.
Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.
TV: Midco Sports 2 (GF Ch. 322/624 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.
UND's lines
Forwards
10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—19 Mark Senden
9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber
29 Jackson Kunz—22 Owen McLaughlin—28 Judd Caulfield
26 Dylan James—21 Ben Strinden—13 Carson Albrecht
20 Nick Portz
Defensemen
25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch
7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski
4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer
Goaltenders
34 Drew DeRidder
32 Jakob Hellsten
1 Kaleb Johnson
Not in lineup: F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Griffin Ness, F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Luke Bast
Omaha's lines
Forwards
28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller
40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—22 Jimmy Glynn
26 Brock Bremer—11 Nolan Sullivan—13 Jacob Slipec
18 Michael Abgrall—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen
Defensemen
20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini
3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen
48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin
2 Joquim Lemay
Goaltenders
30 Simon Latkoczy
1 Jake Kucharski
Not in lineup: F Ty Mueller (inj), F Ray Fust, F Cam Mitchell, D Griffin Ludtke, G Jacob Zab
Pregame notes
UND juggles some of its forward lines, giving some of its younger and smaller players some bigger and heavier linemates. . . Omaha freshman Simon Latkoczy is getting his eighth start in the last 10 games. UND fifth-year senior Drew DeRidder is getting his 11th-consecutive start. . . UND enters the weekend on a four-game unbeaten streak. Omaha is 10-2-1 in its last 13.