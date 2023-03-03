GameCenter live: No. 14 Omaha at UND

GRAND FORKS — No. 14 Omaha is taking on UND in the series opener of their two-game set in Ralph Engelstad Arena. It is the final series of the regular-season.

Time: 7:07 p.m.

Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

TV: Midco Sports 2 (GF Ch. 322/624 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

UND's lines

Forwards

10 Gavin Hain—8 Jake Schmaltz—19 Mark Senden

9 Jackson Blake—27 Louis Jamernik V—17 Riese Gaber

29 Jackson Kunz—22 Owen McLaughlin—28 Judd Caulfield

26 Dylan James—21 Ben Strinden—13 Carson Albrecht

20 Nick Portz

Defensemen

25 Tyler Kleven—15 Ethan Frisch

7 Chris Jandric—2 Ryan Sidorski

4 Cooper Moore—3 Ty Farmer

Goaltenders

34 Drew DeRidder

32 Jakob Hellsten

1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: F Dane Montgomery (inj), F Griffin Ness, F Matteo Costantini, D Brent Johnson, D Luke Bast

Omaha's lines

Forwards

28 Jack Randl—44 Jake Pivonka—27 Matt Miller

40 Tyler Weiss—17 Cameron Berg—22 Jimmy Glynn

26 Brock Bremer—11 Nolan Sullivan—13 Jacob Slipec

18 Michael Abgrall—21 Tyler Rollwagen—29 Kaden Bohlsen

Defensemen

20 Jonny Tychonick—23 Victor Mancini

3 Kirby Proctor—12 Nolan Krenzen

48 Davis Pennington—10 Jacob Guevin

2 Joquim Lemay

Goaltenders

30 Simon Latkoczy

1 Jake Kucharski

Not in lineup: F Ty Mueller (inj), F Ray Fust, F Cam Mitchell, D Griffin Ludtke, G Jacob Zab

Pregame notes

UND juggles some of its forward lines, giving some of its younger and smaller players some bigger and heavier linemates. . . Omaha freshman Simon Latkoczy is getting his eighth start in the last 10 games. UND fifth-year senior Drew DeRidder is getting his 11th-consecutive start. . . UND enters the weekend on a four-game unbeaten streak. Omaha is 10-2-1 in its last 13.