Former UND star Jonathan Toews, dealing with Long COVID, won't be moved at the trade deadline

GRAND FORKS — Former UND star Jonathan Toews said Sunday he's still dealing with the effects of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, and he'll remain out of the lineup for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Multiple media outlets, including The Daily Faceoff, reported the Blackhawks will not move Toews at the trading deadline because of it.

"First of all, thank you to the fans and all those who have shown concern about my absence," Toews said in a statement. "I'm still dealing with the symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

"It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms. In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff and the entire Blackhawks organization."

Toews, 34, has not played since Jan. 28 against Edmonton. He scored a goal that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toews missed the entire 2020-21 season due to the same symptoms.

The Winnipeg native had 14 goals and 28 points in 46 games this season for the Blackhawks.

His eight-year, $84 million contract expires at the end of the season. With Chicago out of the playoff picture, it was expected to trade him before the March 3 deadline. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Toews has captained the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He also has won two Olympic gold medals.

Toews played at UND from 2005-07, leading the program to a pair of NCAA Frozen Fours. He signed with the Blackhawks after his sophomore season and has been with the organization for his entire pro career.

Toews has played 1,060 regular-season NHL games, scoring 371 goals and 880 points — more than any former UND player.