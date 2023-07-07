Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UND Hockey

Former UND defenseman Aaron Schneekloth named head coach of AHL's Colorado Eagles

Schneekloth has been with the Eagles as a player or coach going back to 2007 when they were in the CHL.

021222_RTrubia (17).jpg
Aaron Schneekloth, left, was named head coach of the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles on July 6, 2023.
Colorado Eagles
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 9:51 AM

GRAND FORKS — Former UND defenseman Aaron Scheekloth is a head coach in the American Hockey League with the Colorado Eagles — a franchise he's been with since 2006, when they were in the Central Hockey League.

Schneekloth replaces Greg Cronin, who left to become the head coach of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.

The Eagles are the top minor-league affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Schneekloth first joined the Eagles as a player in 2006-07. They were three steps below the NHL at the time as a CHL member.

He played seven seasons for Colorado as it jumped from the CHL to the ECHL. Schneekloth played five years in the CHL and remained with the team as it joined the ECHL.

Upon retirement from playing in 2013, he stayed with the franchise as a coach. He was behind the bench as the Eagles moved up to the AHL.

Schneekloth was an assistant for three seasons with the ECHL's Eagles, then a head coach for two years. When Colorado moved to the AHL in 2018-19, he moved back to an assistant under Cronin.

"Aaron has been a valuable member of the Eagles’ coaching staff for a decade now," Avalanche assistant general manager Kevin McDonald said. "He has head coaching experience, is passionate about development and teaching and brings a championship mentality having won both as a coach and player. We are excited to have him lead our group up north."

Former UND players are now coaches at the NHL, AHL, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Minnesota high school and North Dakota high school levels.

Schneekloth played at UND from 1998-02, winning an NCAA national championship in 2000.

He won a CHL title with Colorado in 2007.

He has won two Kelly Cups in the ECHL as a head coach. Colorado won in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

"I am very grateful to both the Avalanche and Eagles for this opportunity," Schneekloth said. "The Eagles organization and Northern Colorado have been my home for nearly 20 years and I am proud of everything we have accomplished.

"I am excited and ready for this challenge and look forward to the season."

06052017-JBA220.jpg
When the Colorado Eagles were an ECHL franchise, Aaron Schneekloth coached them to the Kelly Cup.
Colorado Eagles

