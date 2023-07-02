Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

Former UND captain Colton Poolman re-signs with Calgary Flames

The defenseman from East Grand Forks has spent the last three seasons with Calgary's top minor-league affiliate.

092619 S GFH UNDHKY ColtonPoolman02.jpg
UND hockey captain Colton Poolman (6) watches the action during a 2019-20 practice in Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 1:30 PM

GRAND FORKS — Colton Poolman is returning to the Calgary Flames organization.

The former East Grand Forks Senior High and UND defenseman has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames.

The two-way contract means his salary will depend on whether he's in the NHL with the Flames or with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers.

Poolman's NHL salary is $775,000. His AHL salary is $150,000 according to Ryan Pike of Flames Nation.

Poolman has spent his entire pro career in Calgary's organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020-21 and 2021-22, he played with Calgary's top minor-league affiliate, the Stockton (Calif.) Heat. The Flames' AHL affiliate moved to Calgary last season.

Poolman scored two goals and tallied 14 points in 64 games, while the Wranglers posted the AHL's best regular-season record. They were eliminated by the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Pacific Division Finals.

This is Poolman's fourth-straight, one-year deal with Calgary.

He signed in 2021 and 2022 as a restricted free agent. On Saturday, Poolman became an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

Poolman had successful high school and college careers in Greater Grand Forks.

The 6-foot, 200-pound defender led the Green Wave to their first Minnesota boys state hockey championship in 2014.

After playing two seasons of junior hockey, he spent four seasons with the Fighting Hawks, wearing the captain's 'C' in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

As a senior, UND won the Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions and was the No. 1-ranked team nationally in the Pairwise Rankings when the season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-one former UND players are under NHL contracts for 2023-24 as of July 2.

They are Jacob Bernard-Docker (Ottawa), Brock Boeser (Vancouver), Drake Caggiula (Edmonton), Judd Caulfield (Anaheim), Derek Forbort (Boston), Rhett Gardner (Philadelphia), Tyson Jost (Buffalo), Matt Kiersted (Florida), Tyler Kleven (Ottawa), Paul LaDue (N.Y. Islanders), Brad Malone (Edmonton), Zane McIntyre (Minnesota), Brock Nelson (Islanders), T.J. Oshie (Washington), Colton Poolman (Calgary), Tucker Poolman (Vancouver), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa), Nick Schmaltz (Arizona), Cole Smith (Nashville), Troy Stecher (Arizona) and Christian Wolanin (Vancouver).

There are eight former UND players who are unrestricted free agents after being on NHL contracts last season: forward Collin Adams, goalie Aaron Dell, forward Grant Mismash, forward Zach Parise, forward Austin Poganski, goalie Adam Scheel, forward Jonathan Toews and forward Jasper Weatherby.

A total of 40 former UND players are under pro contract for 2023-24.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Northland Community NCTC sign logo.jpg
College
Northland Community & Technical College plans new renovation project for East Grand Forks campus
July 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Zane McIntyre
UND Hockey
Zane McIntyre returns to Minnesota Wild on one-year contract
July 01, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
22 - Rhett Gardner
UND Hockey
Rhett Gardner signs two-year deal with Philadelphia Flyers
July 01, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Roland Riemers
Local
Jury trial delayed for Roland Riemers, Grand Forks man accused of disrupting train, setting off road flare
June 29, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
banner348714402_181098688251403_6524409195513967023_n.jpeg
North Dakota
Walhalla to hold 175th celebration this weekend to honor town’s long life
June 30, 2023 05:53 AM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
Local
Garbage pickup for Greater Grand Forks residents to be impacted with upcoming holiday
June 30, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
opiods.PNG
Health
Could $60 million help end the opioid epidemic in North Dakota?
June 30, 2023 12:10 AM
 · 
By  Anne Sara Bien-Aime