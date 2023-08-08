Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Former Fargo South-Shanley forward Andrew O'Neill commits to UND hockey

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound center will suit up for the U.S. National Team Development Program this season.

Andrew O'Neill of Fargo South-Shanley skates past the bench in celebration of his goal against Mandan during the North Dakota boys state hockey tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Fargo's Scheels Arena.
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 8:05 PM

GRAND FORKS — Andrew O'Neill often stands out on the hockey rink, and it's not just because of his 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame.

"Nine times out of 10, what you'll notice first is his skating," said Parsa Monsef, his coach for the Windy City Storm. "When he's moving his feet, he can be so dynamic coming through the middle of the ice. From there, his options are endless. When he's hungry and getting on the forecheck, it's an NHL forecheck. He's big, strong and his skating is so powerful."

O'Neill, who grew up in Fargo and played varsity for South-Shanley as a freshman, became one of the country's top-recruited 2007-born forwards.

A week after he was allowed to field offers, O'Neill made his college decision. He committed to UND on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, growing up and going to all the games," O'Neill said. "The coaching staff is amazing. The facilities are great. The campus is beautiful. I think, overall, it was the best choice for me."

O'Neill made unofficial visits to UND, Michigan State and Western Michigan.

"It's crazy; every time I go into the rink and see the facilities and weight room downstairs, it's mind-blowing," O'Neill said. "There's nothing like it."

O'Neill is the first 2007-born player to commit to UND.

He will play the 2023-24 season with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-17 Team.

"I'm super excited," O'Neill said. "It should be a good year, a good two years, then hopefully I'll come out of there ready to go (to college in 2025)."

O'Neill, who shoots right-handed, has played all forwards positions, but spent last season at center.

"We relied upon him to be responsible in his own zone," Monsef said. "He grew throughout the season with his stick details, making sure he uses that size. He wasn't an overly physical player, but he knows how to use his size and close down space. When he got on the forecheck, he didn't give the 'D' a whole lot of time because his stride is so smooth. That's where he was able to force turnovers."

O'Neill tallied 24 points in 26 games as a freshman at Fargo South-Shanley, putting together a couple of notable performances.

He scored in Fargo South's quarterfinal win over Mandan and semifinal loss to Red River in the state tournament. He also had two goals and an assist in the championship game of Rochester's holiday tournament, the Kiwanis Festival.

Last season, he played for the Chicago-based Windy City Storm 15U team.

Now, he'll jump into a junior hockey schedule with the U.S. Under-17 Team, which is based in Plymouth, Mich.

O'Neill said there are a few areas of his game he wants to develop.

"One big one is hockey IQ," he said, "knowledge of the game and understanding how pieces move and what to do in different situations and different areas of the ice."

In a couple of years, he'll head to Grand Forks to play in the same building where he used to watch Tyson Jost and Brock Boeser.

"I got a couple of phone calls (Aug. 1) and talked to the other schools," O'Neill said. "I sat down and thought everything over. I pro'd and con'd it. I decided UND was the best place for me and I made the call."

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
