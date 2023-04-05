Drew DeRidder joins the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones

GRAND FORKS — Drew DeRidder will start his pro career with the Cincinnati Cyclones.

DeRidder, who played four years at Michigan State and last season at UND, signed a tryout deal with Cincinnati, the ECHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

DeRidder is expected to join the Cyclones for this weekend's games in Toledo.

Cincinnati currently sits in first place in the Central Division.

Last season, DeRidder played 30 games for the Fighting Hawks, posting a 13-9-4 record with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Fenton, Mich., product also had four shutouts.

Prior to joining the Fighting Hawks, DeRidder played four seasons at Michigan State. He posted save percentages of .906, .901, .923 and .918 for the Spartans.

DeRidder is the seventh former player to sign a pro contract off of last season's team.

Tyler Kleven signed with the NHL's Ottawa Senators, Ethan Frisch with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, Mark Senden with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, Chris Jandric with the AHL's Rochester Americans, Ryan Sidorski with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and Ty Farmer with the ECHL's Allen Americans.

All but DeRidder and Jandric have made their pro debuts.