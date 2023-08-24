Dillon Simpson named new UND hockey assistant coach

GRAND FORKS — Dillon Simpson was working out this summer, preparing for another year of pro hockey, potentially in Europe.

But that changed a month ago when UND posted its open assistant hockey coaching position.

"I flipped the switch in a second and was ready to retire," Simpson said. "If I had the opportunity, I was ready to try to make my way back to Grand Forks."

Simpson, who captained UND to the 2014 NCAA Frozen Four, has been hired as the Fighting Hawks' third full-time assistant coach — a new position made available by an NCAA rules change.

Simpson, 30, will join a staff that features head coach Brad Berry (58), associate head coach Dane Jackson (53) and assistant coach Karl Goehring (45).

"Throughout my career, I always knew I wanted to get into coaching once I was finished playing," Simpson said. "When I left North Dakota, it was always about trying to find a way back there.

"The place has always meant a lot to me. My favorite years of playing hockey are still when I was there. That program, the culture, the people involved with it, I always kept in touch and I always wanted to be a part of it and add to what they've built. For me, Grand Forks is a special place. I met my wife there. I enjoyed living there. For us, it's a no-brainer."

With a forward (Jackson) and a goalie (Goehring) on staff among the assistants, Berry looked to hire a defenseman with the open spot.

"We were looking for someone to work with young defensemen, developing them and nurturing them," Berry said. "There's also the connectivity of having a younger coach on staff, a guy closer to the age of our players, to connect with them.

"Now, you have a guy who played in the NHL and AHL and who mentored young players in the AHL to help them get to the NHL. That was a big deal for us. And it's having that connection as well. He fit what we were looking for to a 'T.'"

Dillon Simpson gives a high-five to Drake Caggiula during a Jan. 10, 2014, game. Eric Classen / UND athletics

Simpson will have a big task at hand this season working with the defensemen. The Fighting Hawks turned over all eight from last year's team. Four of the newcomers are transfers. Four are freshmen.

Jackson will continue working with the forwards and running the penalty kill.

Goehring will work with the goaltenders and run the power play. Goehring, who worked with the defensemen last season, will pick up added duties working with Berry on five-on-five play, postgame video review and pre-scouting opponents.

"That's going to enhance Karl as well," Berry said.

UND typically has all of its coaches at every game, but that might not always be the case going forward.

"If there's a need to be on the road to get in front of a recruit or watch a recruit," Berry said, "we're going to do it."

At times in the past, UND has gone into coaching searches with a strong idea of who it would hire before the process started. That was not the case this time.

UND fielded applicants for a week in early August. The school's human resource office then sifted through candidates and pulled those that did not meet the listed requirements. The remaining applicants were forwarded to the hockey staff.

Berry, who interviewed about 20 candidates, emphasized that being a former UND player was not a requirement for the job.

The two other finalists alongside Simpson were not UND alums.

They were Youngstown Phantoms associate head coach Andy Contois and Northstar Christian Academy coach Dallas Steward, a former assistant at Michigan Tech who won Clark Cups with Chicago and Sioux Falls. Contois played at Northern Michigan. Steward played at Alaska Anchorage.

"We were very open-minded in this process," Berry said.

Simpson came to UND as a 17-year-old in 2010 and spent four years on campus. He helped UND to Frozen Fours in 2011 and 2014, when he wore the captain's 'C.'

He played nine seasons of pro hockey, amassing 501 regular-season games. He briefly cracked the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers (three games) and spent the rest in the American Hockey League.

Simpson was the captain for the Cleveland Monsters, the top minor-league affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, for the last two seasons.

"I worked with a lot of younger guys," Simpson said. "This year in Cleveland, playing defenseman, I was paired with an 18-year-old."

Although this season will mark Simpson's first behind the bench, coaching runs in his family. His father, Craig, served as an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers. Craig helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

"I had him as a coach a lot in minor hockey," Simpson said. "He instilled some things I used as a player and now I'll use as a coach. As a younger kid being around the rink, I learned a lot from him and all the coaches he used to coach with."

Simpson said he also plans to use relationships he's cultivated over the years in recruiting.

UND's Dillon Simpson blocks a shot by Minnesota's Kyle Rau on April 10, 2014, during the NCAA Frozen Four at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. David Samson / The Forum

Berry said Simpson's track record off the ice has been notable, too.

Last season, Simpson was named the Cleveland Monsters' Man of the Year for his contributions in the community.

Soon after UND announced Simpson's hire Thursday, Berry received a message from one of Simpson's old professors.

"The instructor said Dillon was one of his favorite students to come through UND," Berry said. "He came through here and took care of his academics. That's something that's important to us. In every single phase of life, we want to be all-in."

Simpson said he plans to be back on campus next week.

"Now, the actual task at hand is to dive in quick, get ready for this season, and help this team win," he said.