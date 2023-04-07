Dave Hakstol guides second-year Seattle Kraken to Stanley Cup Playoffs

GRAND FORKS — Dave Hakstol is headed back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This time, it's with a second-year team.

Hakstol, a former UND captain and head coach, led the Seattle Kraken to a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night, clinching a Western Conference playoff spot.

The Kraken are just the third NHL team to make the playoffs within their first two years of existence, according to ESPN.

The others were the 1974 Atlanta Flames and the 2018 Vegas Golden Knights.

Seattle is currently in the top wild card spot in the Western Conference. Its most likely playoff opponents are the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars or Minnesota Wild.

The Kraken have posted a remarkable turnaround from Year 1 to Year 2.

In their expansion season, they finished 15th of 16 teams in the Western Conference with a 27-49-6 record.

They are currently at 44-26-8.

Their 17-win improvement is already an NHL record for a team going from Year 1 to Year 2. The previous record was 14 set by the Oakland Seals between 1967-68 and 1968-69.

Seattle still has four regular-season games remaining — home against Chicago, at Arizona, at Vegas and home against Vegas.

This won't be Hakstol's first venture into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He led the Philadelphia Flyers to the playoffs in two of his three full seasons at the helm. He also made two trips to the playoffs as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hakstol played at UND from 1989-92. He returned to campus in 2000 as an assistant coach under Dean Blais.

Hakstol was UND's head coach from 2004-15, leading the Fighting Hawks to seven NCAA Frozen Fours in 11 years.

In 2015, he left to become the head coach of the Flyers.