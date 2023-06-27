Dave Hakstol finishes third in NHL coach of year voting; Boston's Jim Montgomery wins honor

GRAND FORKS — Dave Hakstol has won a coach of the year award in every league he's entered.

He did it in the United States Hockey League, winning the honor with the Sioux City Musketeers in 1997-98.

He did it in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, winning it with UND in 2008-09. And when UND moved to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, he won the Herb Brooks Coach of the Year Award there, too, in 2014-15.

Winning it in the NHL, however, will have to wait.

Hakstol finished third in voting for the NHL's Jack Adams Award as the coach of the year.

Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins, who spent five seasons at the University of Denver, ran away with the honor. Montgomery received 79 of 82 first-place votes, totaling 404 points.

Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils finished second with 127 points.

Hakstol, the head coach of the Seattle Kraken, finished with 73 points. Hakstol received one first-place vote, 13 second-place votes and 29 third-place votes.

The honor was presented in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena as part of NHL Awards. Hakstol attended the event.

Hakstol led the Kraken to a surprising season.

The second-year franchise made a 40-point increase in the standings and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was the largest jump from Year 1 to Year 2 of any franchise in NHL history.

In the playoffs, the Kraken stunned defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in the first round, beating them in seven games.

They made history by becoming the NHL's first team to sweep a seven-game road trip, too. The Kraken won in Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Buffalo, Boston and Chicago consecutively.

Montgomery led the Bruins to the President's Trophy as the NHL's best regular-season team. They were upset in the first round of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers.

Ruff, who is from Warburg, Alta., like Hakstol, led the Devils to a 49-point increase from 2021-22. The Devils won their first-round series against the New York Rangers, but fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

Votin for the Jack Adams Award was done at the end of the regular season.

UND has had one previous winner of the Jack Adams Award. Former UND forward Dave Tippett won it in 2009-10 with the Phoenix Coyotes.

The Kraken did receive one honor Monday in Nashville.

Forward Matty Beniers, who played college hockey at Michigan, won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

Other award winners included Edmonton's Connor McDavid (Hart Trophy as MVP), San Jose's Erik Karlsson (Norris Trophy as best defenseman), Boston's Linus Ullmark (Vezina Trophy as best goaltender), Boston's Patrice Bergeron (Selke Trophy as best defensive forward), Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar (Lady Byng as best sportsmanship combined with high standard of playing ability), Pittsburgh's Kris Letang (Masterton Trophy for perseverance) and Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos (Mark Messier Leadership Award).

Sanderson named to all-rookie team

Former UND defenseman Jake Sanderson was named to the NHL's all-rookie team Monday.

Sanderson, now with the Ottawa Senators, was one of two defensemen on the team.

The five members of the NHL's all-rookie team are Sanderson, Beniers, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power, Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston, Arizona Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli and Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) awaits a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 23, 2022. Sanderson scored his first NHL goal during the game. Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

NHL Draft set for Wednesday, Thursday

Bridgestone Arena will now be set up for the NHL Draft on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first round will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN. Rounds 2-7 will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday on NHL Network.

UND incoming freshman forward Jayden Perron and 2024 defenseman commit Andrew Strathmann are the Fighting Hawks' top prospects. They're expected to go early on Day 2.

UND incoming freshman forward Michael Emerson, incoming freshman defenseman Jake Livanavage and 2024 or 2025 forward recruit David Klee also are possibilities.