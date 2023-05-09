Daily Skate: Six former UND players advance in Calder Cup Playoffs

GRAND FORKS — Six former UND players are still chasing the Calder Cup as American Hockey League champions.

East Grand Forks Senior High graduate Colton Poolman (Calgary Wranglers), Devils Lake's Keaton Thompson (Milwaukee Admirals), Rhett Gardner (Texas Stars), Shane Gersich (Hershey Bears), Austin Poganski (Coachella Valley Firebirds) and Chris Jandric (Rochester Americans) have all reached the quarterfinals.

Those best-of-five series begin Thursday and Friday.

Hershey takes on Hartford and Rochester plays Toronto in the East. Texas plays Milwaukee and Calgary takes on Coachella Valley in the other series.

Gardner is leading Texas in scoring in the playoffs.

The former UND center has five points in three games. He had a goal and an assist in the Game 3 clincher against Rockford.

Jandric, who played at UND this season, is with Rochester but has not played in the playoffs. He suited up for one game in the regular season and tallied an assist.

UND has a great chance to end a Calder Cup drought this season. The last UND player to win one was Derek Forbort with the Manchester Monarchs in 2015.

Fargo advances to final

The Fargo Force have reached the United States Hockey League's Clark Cup Final for the sixth time in franchise history.

Fargo beat Lincoln 8-4 on Monday night in Game 4 to solidify the spot.

UND commit Mac Swanson has carried his tremendous rookie season into the playoffs, where he has eight points in six games. Swanson is the third-leading scorer in the playoffs — an impressive feat considering he's one of the youngest players in the USHL.

The Force will play either Chicago or Youngstown in the final.

Notably, Fargo's one Clark Cup came in 2018, when it beat Youngstown in the final. Its last Clark Cup Finals appearance, it lost to Chicago in 2021.

Fargo has several local ties in addition to Swanson. Former UND player and assistant Cary Eades is the team's general manager. Roseau's Nick Oliver is the head coach, Grafton's Chad Demers is the assistant head coach and East Grand Forks' Carter Krier is the goalie coach.

Strathmann producing in playoffs

UND defenseman commit Andrew Strathmann has been a key offensive producer in the playoffs for Youngstown.

Strathmann had a goal and an assist Monday night — the second-straight game he's produced that stat line — as the Phantoms grabbed a 2-1 series lead.

Strathmann now has 6 points in 5 playoff games. He's the second-leading defenseman scorer in the playoffs, only behind Lincoln's Boston Buckberger.

Right now, it's looking more and more like Strathmann will be a 2024 UND recruit, which means he should be an impact player from the start of his college career.

The potential headliners of that 2024 class: Swanson, Sacha Boisvert, Cody Croal, Strathmann and Jayden Jubenvill. Other commits like David Klee, Jaksen Panzer, Grayden Slipec and Keith McInnis could come in 2024, too, depending on development tracks.

Quick hits