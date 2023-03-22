99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

Daily Skate: Riese Gaber has a shot at an uncommon feat

The Fighting Hawks winger says he'll be back for his senior season. He'll have a shot at a second 20-goal season.

021823 Gaber.jpg
UND's Riese Gaber celebrates his overtime goal against St. Cloud State University to defeat the Huskies 4-3 Friday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 11:53 AM

GRAND FORKS — UND received some big news for its 2023-24 season.

Riese Gaber informed head coach Brad Berry on Tuesday afternoon that he's coming back to school for his senior season.

Gaber, a second-team all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference pick, scored 20 goals as a junior. He became the first UND player to hit the 20-goal mark since Shane Gersich in 2016-17.

As a senior, he'll have a shot at joining even more select company.

Since Ralph Engelstad Arena opened in 2001, only three UND players have hit the 20-goal mark multiple times (a byproduct of scoring dropping in college hockey in recent decades).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Gregoire is the last to do it. He scored 20 as a sophomore in 2009-10 and 25 as a junior in 2010-11.

Prior to that, Ryan Duncan did it as a sophomore (31) and a senior (20), while Zach Parise did it as a freshman (26) and a sophomore (23).

There will be no shortage of players to get him the puck.

NCHC rookie of the year Jackson Blake, incoming freshman Jayden Perron and Flyers draft pick Owen McLaughlin are all skilled players who prefer to pass first.

"Knowing the group we're going to have was definitely very appealing," Gaber said. "Obviously, with the amount of firepower we have, that's something that's very exciting."

High-profile goalies enter portal

UND is looking to add a goaltender out of the NCAA transfer portal and some high-profile players have started to enter.

Miami's Ludvig Persson, who has backstopped the RedHawks for the last three seasons, entered on Tuesday.

Clarkson's Ethan Haider, who has backstopped the Golden Knights for the last three seasons, entered on Wednesday. So did Jared Moe, who played two years at Minnesota and two at Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Persson, a 6-foot-1 Swede, has played behind a porous Miami defense the last three years. He posted save percentages of .925, .894 and .891. At times, he showed the ability to steal games.

Haider, a 6-foot-3 Twin Cities native, is a fifth-round pick of the Nashville Predators. He's played in 80 games across three seasons, posting save percentages of .921, .908 and .906.

Moe, a 6-foot-4 Winnipeg Jets draft pick, posted a .917 as a junior at Wisconsin and a .898 as a senior. Moe is a right-handed catching goalie.

Other primary starters in the portal are UMass's Luke Pavicich (.920), American International's Jarrett Fiske (.923), Niagara's Chad Veltri (.906) and Sacred Heart's Luke Lush (.899).

Hedquist run in BCHL

UND goalie commit Hobie Hedquist, who plays for Alberni Valley in the British Columbia Hockey League, was run over by Chilliwack Chiefs forward Sasha Teleguine at the end of a game Saturday.

Both Chilliwack head coach Brian Maloney and Teleguine himself released statements apologizing for the incident.

Hedquist will likely come to UND in the fall as the No. 2 goaltender, filling in the spot left open with Jakob Hellsten's departure to the NCAA transfer portal. Teleguine, who started his career at UConn, will transfer to Lake Superior State in the fall.

Teleguine was suspended for five games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional practices closed

NCAA men's hockey regional practices will begin in Fargo and Manchester on Wednesday.

Practices have been closed to the public and media since the pandemic, and they will remain that way this season.

So, we won't know until Thursday whether everything is, indeed, all right with Denver goalie Magnus Chrona, who backstopped the Pioneers to an NCAA national championship last season.

Chrona did not play the final week of the regular season or during the NCHC quarterfinals. He started the NCHC semifinal game against Colorado College, but skated to the bench in the third period, went down the tunnel briefly and watched the final 10 minutes from the end of the bench.

Denver coach David Carle said Chrona was not pulled for injury reasons.

"He's fine," Carle said after the game. "I pulled him. I wanted (Matt Davis) in there — be able to play the puck a little more. (Chrona) had gotten the touches of the pucks that he needed and Magnus is just fine."

Briefly

  • Former UND defenseman Troy Stecher scored his first goal as a Calgary Flame on Tuesday night.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0162.jpg
UND Hockey
Mark Senden getting a shot with AHL's Charlotte Checkers
March 22, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Striggow-Danny-0928.jpg
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gophers putting bigger emphasis on pass rush in spring practices
March 22, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
020522 S GFH UNDvsOmaha-1.jpg
UND Hockey
Riese Gaber to return to UND for senior season
March 21, 2023 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032123.B.FF.OLEARY.2
Business
Kevin O’Leary discusses FTX collapse, his fondness for North Dakota and ‘no-go’ investment states
March 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Gavel sits on a desk
Minnesota
St. Paul woman’s child torture conviction marks first in Minnesota
March 22, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
090518 S GFH GFVOLLEY CarolynOlson01.jpg
Prep
Red River brings back veteran volleyball coach Carolyn Olson
March 22, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Midwest Machinery, Madison, Minn., March 21, 2023 - Photo 2
Minnesota
Fire destroys machinery dealership in west-central Minnesota, forcing evacuations
March 22, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin