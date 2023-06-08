Daily Skate: Arizona State continues to be a topic with the NCHC

GRAND FORKS — The potential addition of Arizona State continues to be a point of discussion among National Collegiate Hockey Conference members.

While the league has attempted to keep the specifics of the talks under wraps, one thing is clear: There is far more support for Arizona State among NCHC members than ever before and there's a widespread belief the Sun Devils are tracking toward becoming the league's ninth member.

Nothing is done yet. There are still steps to make it happen.

Arizona State will officially submit its application in the coming days. Then, league membership comes down to a vote by the presidents of member schools, though the behind-the-scenes work is largely done by athletic directors.

It's unclear how soon the Sun Devils could join the league if accepted this summer. It would not be for 2023-24, though. It would be either 2024-25 or 2025-26.

Arizona State has been an independent since moving to the Division-I level in 2015-16.

Arizona State applied to join the NCHC — along with Minnesota State-Mankato — in the summer 2016 but was turned back.

A lot has changed since then, though. Arizona State opened its new venue, Mullett Arena, this season. Its previous home, Oceanside Ice Arena, was small, outdated and deemed not viable by NCHC members.

The Sun Devils also have had success on the ice, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2019. They would have been in the 2020 NCAA tournament, too, had the coronavirus pandemic not wiped out the season.

The NCHC started in 2013-14 with eight member schools — UND, Omaha, Denver, Colorado College, Minnesota Duluth, Miami, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan.

Expansion has been an off-and-on topic over the years, but the league has always stood firm with its eight schools. That could soon be changing, though.

Johnson ties ECHL record

Former UND goalie Cam Johnson tied an ECHL record Wednesday night by recording his eighth-career playoff shutout.

Johnson stopped all 23 shots to lead Florida to a 1-0 win over Idaho in the Kelly Cup Finals. Florida now leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Florida is aiming for back-to-back Kelly Cups. Johnson is the reigning MVP and a candidate to win it again.

Former UND forward Ashton Calder also plays for Florida.

Former UND players Jordan Kawaguchi, Adam Scheel, Casey Johnson and Wade Murphy play for Florida, as does Jade Miller of Minto, N.D., and Cody Haiskanen of Fargo.

St. Clair a candidate

Former UND alternate captain Colten St. Clair has become a strong coaching candidate a year after leading Sioux City to the United States Hockey League's Clark Cup as the associate head coach underneath Luke Strand.

Strand parlayed that success into the head coaching job at Minnesota State-Mankato, and St. Clair could be on his way to his first head coaching job.

St. Clair has emerged as a top candidate to be the next head coach of the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Wilderness, who have a vacancy after their head coach, Brett Skinner, accepted a job as Fargo Force's next head coach.

The Wilderness reached the Robertson Cup Finals this season.

St. Clair is currently the associate head coach and assistant general manager in Sioux City.

Other moves