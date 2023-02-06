99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports UND Hockey

Cole Smith signs one-year deal with Nashville Predators

The former UND alternate captain recently scored his first two NHL goals.

NHL: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Bell Centre on Jan. 12, 2023.
David Kirouac / USA TODAY Sports
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
February 06, 2023 02:21 PM

GRAND FORKS — Cole Smith has become a full-time NHLer with the Nashville Predators this season.

The former UND winger has scored goals in two of his last three games.

Now, he has a new contract as well.

Smith signed a one-year deal with Nashville on Monday worth $775,000 for the 2023-04 season. The contract is a one-way deal, meaning he'll make his full salary whether he's in the NHL or American Hockey League.

This is the first one-way contract of Smith's professional career.

In his first two pro seasons, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound winger from Brainerd, Minn., bounced between leagues.

As a rookie in 2021-22, he played one NHL game with the Predators, 23 in the AHL and five in the ECHL.

Last season, Smith played eight games with Nashville and 59 with its top minor-league affiliate, AHL Milwaukee, where he scored 21 goals and 41 points.

This season, he has been a full-timer with the Predators.

Smith has played in 42 games, tallying two goals and 11 points.

UND recruited Smith out of Steinbach in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He came to campus in 2016-17, making an immediate impact as one of the best defensive forwards in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

After his 11-goal, 18-point senior season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Predators signed Smith as an undrafted free agent. He has been with Nashville's franchise for his entire pro career.

