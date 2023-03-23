Christian Wolanin signs two-year deal with Vancouver Canucks

GRAND FORKS — Christian Wolanin started the season in the American Hockey League.

He racked up 55 points in 49 games, most of any AHL defenseman.

Thanks to that big start, Wolanin earned a call-up to the NHL's Vancouver Canucks — and he'll be sticking with the organization for the next two seasons.

Wolanin signed a two-year deal with Vancouver on Thursday that will take him through the 2024-25 season.

According to CapFriendly, Wolanin will make $775,000 per season if he's in the NHL and $500,000 per season if he's in the AHL.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Christian has been a key contributor at both the AHL and NHL level this season," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "He has developed nicely under the watchful eye of our Abbotsford coaching staff and player development team. This has allowed him to step into his current role in the NHL and show that he can help our team get results."

Wolanin played at UND from 2015-18, winning an NCAA title as a freshman. As a junior, he became the first defenseman to lead UND in scoring since James Patrick.

He signed with the Ottawa Senators, who drafted him in the fourth round, after his junior season.

Wolanin spent parts of four seasons with Ottawa. He's also played for the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres.

The 28-year-old has played in 85 NHL games, scoring six goals and 23 points.