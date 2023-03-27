Chris Jandric signs with Rochester Americans

GRAND FORKS — Chris Jandric will begin his pro career with the top minor-league affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

Jandric, who played defense at UND for two seasons, signed a two-year American Hockey League contract with the Rochester Americans.

His contract will begin at the start of next season. Jandric will play the remainder of this season on a tryout deal.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defender from Prince George, B.C., is coming off of an outstanding senior season.

Jandric tallied four goals and 33 points in 39 games for the Fighting Hawks. Since Ralph Engelstad Arena opened in 2001, only four UND defensemen have tallied more points in a single season than Jandric — Andy Schneider (41), Chay Genoway (37), Christian Wolanin (35) and Brad Miller (35).

Jandric ended the regular season ranked in the top five nationally in scoring by a defenseman. He earned first-team all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference honors.

Most of his points came on the power play, where Jandric ran UND's prolific top unit. He racked up 26 of his 33 points with the man advantage.

Prior to coming to UND, Jandric spent two seasons with Alaska (Fairbanks). He scored eight goals and 37 points in two years with the Nanooks. He finished his college career with 13 goals and 85 points in 140 games.

Jandric is the fourth player from UND's 2022-23 team to sign a pro deal this offseason.

Previously, junior defenseman Tyler Kleven signed with the NHL's Ottawa Senators, senior defenseman Ethan Frisch signed with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and fifth-year senior forward Mark Senden signed with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Frisch made his pro debut over the weekend.

Two UND players have said they plan to return next season and not sign pro deals — forward Riese Gaber and forward Judd Caulfield.