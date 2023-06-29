Carolina Hurricanes load up on UND forwards in NHL Draft

GRAND FORKS — The NoDak Sens have all graduated.

The boatload of Ottawa Senators draft picks from UND — Jake Sanderson, Shane Pinto, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Tyler Kleven — ended last season together in the NHL, having advanced from prospects to professionals.

Now, it's onto a new era in Grand Forks: The NoDak Canes.

The Carolina Hurricanes selected both of UND's incoming freshman forwards Thursday during the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

They took Jayden Perron in the third round, No. 94 overall, and Michael Emerson in the sixth, No. 194 overall. Add in 2021 fourth-round pick Jackson Blake and executives and fans in Raleigh, N.C., will be closely watching Fighting Hawks games over the next few years.

"We've had experience from that with Ottawa," said UND coach Brad Berry, who attended the draft. "Obviously, those guys have moved on. Now, it seems Carolina is stepping up and taking our guys. There's some chemistry there with them, too. They all played with the Chicago Steel. They've played with each other at one point in time, they're going to development camp together, now it will be nice to see them growing in our group from year-to-year. Hopefully, we can get them to a level where they can play in the NHL."

UND had two other recruits picked in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Defenseman Andrew Strathmann, a 2024 commit, went in the fourth round, No. 98 overall, to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Forward David Klee, a 2024 or 2025 commit, went in the seventh round, No. 196 overall, to the San Jose Sharks.

Overall, it was a strong draft day for UND.

The Fighting Hawks tied for fourth in the country for the most draft picks.

Boston College led the way with six. Boston University and Wisconsin had five.

UND, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota and UMass each had four.

The Fighting Hawks will have 11 drafted players on the 2023-24 team with Carolina providing some of the highest-profile ones.

Sophomore Dylan James, a 2022 Detroit Red Wings pick, is UND's highest-drafted player on the roster at No. 44 overall. After that, it's Perron and Blake, who are small-stature but highly skilled and dynamic players.

"I think that's the way the NHL is going — playmaking and puck possession," Berry said. "The skill side of the game is taking over. Obviously, with Jackson Blake coming into our group last year and making a big impact as a freshman, there's going to be opportunity for Jayden and Michael Emerson as well to play a key role in our group going forward here."

UND's 2023 NHL Draft board

94. Carolina — Jayden Perron, third round

98. Columbus — Andrew Strathmann, Columbus, No. 98, fourth round

190. Carolina — Michael Emerson, Carolina, No. 190, sixth round

196. San Jose — David Klee, San Jose, No. 196, seventh round