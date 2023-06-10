99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

Cam Johnson wins second-straight ECHL playoff MVP

The former UND goalie led the Florida Everblades to the ECHL's Kelly Cup along with UND graduate Ashton Calder.

camjohnsonmvp1.jpg
ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin presents Florida Everblades goalie Cam Johnson the ECHL's playoff MVP award for the second-straight season.
Joe Babik / ECHL
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 12:20 PM

GRAND FORKS — Cam Johnson is again a champion.

The former UND goalie, who backstopped the Fighting Hawks to the 2016 NCAA national title, led the Florida Everblades to their second-straight Kelly Cup as ECHL champions on Friday night.

Florida beat Idaho 4-3 in Game 4 to sweep the best-of-seven series.

Johnson was named the June M. Kelly Playoff MVP for the second-straight year. He's the first ECHL player ever to win the honor in back-to-back seasons. He joins Nick Vitucci and Dave Gagnon as two-time winners.

Johnson posted a .922 save percentage and a 2.10 goals-against average in 22 playoff games. He won 16 of them.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound netminder from Troy, Mich., tied an ECHL record during the finals by posting his eighth career postseason shutout.

During the last two seasons, Johnson won 31 playoff games, posting a .926 save percentage.

Since graduating from UND in 2018, Johnson has spent five years in pro hockey bouncing between the American Hockey League and the ECHL. He also had stints as an NHL backup with the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johnson has spent parts of four seasons with the Everblades.

image0.jpeg
ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin presents the June M. Kelly Playoff MVP Award to Florida Everblades goalie Cam Johnson.
Joe Babik / ECHL

Johnson wasn't the only former UND player to win the Kelly Cup with the Everblades. Forward Ashton Calder, who helped UND to a Penrose Cup in 2021-22, signed with Florida in March and tallied three goals and six points in 17 playoff games.

Idaho, which set an ECHL record for regular-season wins and points, also had plenty of North Dakota connections on its roster.

The Steelheads had four former UND players — forward Jordan Kawaguchi, forward Wade Murphy, defenseman Casey Johnson of Grand Forks and goalie Adam Scheel. Forward Jade Miller of Minto, N.D., and defenseman Cody Haiskanen of Fargo also were on Idaho's squad.

Murphy led the Kelly Cup Playoffs in both goals (12) and points (20).

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
