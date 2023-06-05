Calgary Flames pick Cade Littler commits to UND

GRAND FORKS — Cade Littler grew up in Wenatchee, Wash., while his father, Bliss, served as head coach and general manager of the British Columbia Hockey League franchise in town.

One player in particular who Littler looked up to was center Jasper Weatherby.

"He was one of my favorite players," Littler said. "I looked up to him a ton."

Littler followed Weatherby's career as he became a top college power forward at UND before proceeding to the NHL.

Littler's goal will be to take the same path.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound center, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames, committed to UND on Monday.

"I've always wanted to play at a school where hockey was the No. 1 sport, where it was the big thing in town," Littler said. "Hockey is No. 1 there. Personally, I feel it's the best place in the country. At North Dakota, you have everything you need to get to the next level. Guys who go to North Dakota don't just go there to play college hockey. A lot of them dream to go to the next level."

Littler originally committed to Minnesota State-Mankato, but re-opened his recruitment after Maverick head coach Mike Hastings and assistant Todd Knott left the school for Wisconsin.

He was one of five Maverick commits who went in another direction after the coaching change. Defenseman Aaron Pionk flipped to Minnesota Duluth, forward Graham Gamache to Providence, forward Klavs Veinbergs to Colorado College and forward Gavin Morrissey to Wisconsin.

Littler said his choice was easy.

"Brad Berry came in and we had some conversations," Littler said. "It was pretty quick. It's been a dream of mine to play there."

Littler will come to campus in the fall of 2024.

He will play for Cedar Rapids in the United States Hockey League this season.

Last year, Littler had a big year for Wenatchee. He finished sixth in the BCHL in scoring with 68 points in 51 games while serving as team captain.

"He's a big-bodied centerman with elite hockey IQ," Wenatchee coach Chris Clark said. "He's a super competitive kid. I can't say enough good things about him, honestly. He's a pro. That's the best way to describe Cade. He wants to be the best at everything he does, and he puts in the time and effort to try to be that."

In 2021-22, Littler played full time for Wenatchee, tallying 45 points in 50 games.

After the season, the Flames picked Littler in the seventh round, No. 219 overall — nine spots behind UND forward Ben Strinden (Nashville) and 10 after incoming defenseman Abram Wiebe (Vegas).

Littler's offensive production jumped by 23 points during his second year in the BCHL.

"I thought I took a step," Littler said. "I was definitely more confident in myself and holding onto pucks rather than throwing them away, using my body. . . I felt I was more ready than my first year (in the league). I knew what to expect. I was able to take my game to a different level. I felt like I was more prepared."

Littler played center both years in Wenatchee.

"He doesn't get enough credit for his defensive game," Clark said. "He took a lot of big faceoffs for us, especially at the end of games when we were up by a goal. He was one of the first guys over the boards on the penalty kill. He was counted on in all situations."

Littler has a few North Dakota connections.

His father, Bliss, was born and raised in Minot. Cade also visited UND before he initially committed to MSU-Mankato.

Littler is remaining patient with his development path by playing a second year of junior hockey after being picked in the NHL Draft.

"Some kids are ready (to go to college) at 18," Littler said. "But it's not a bad thing if you're not ready at 18. Everyone has a different path. No one is the same. Everyone wants to get to college as soon as possible, but my goal isn't just college. Jasper didn't rush it, either."

Littler adds to a loaded forward group in the 2024 class, which likely will feature Mac Swanson, Sacha Boisvert and Cody Croal. Others could come, too, depending on their development tracks.

"He does everything he needs to do in order to be the best he can be," Clark said.