99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

Brock Nelson wins NHL All-Star Skills shooting accuracy competition

The former Warroad High and UND star beat out the 10-player field in Sunrise, Fla.

NHL: All-Star Skills Competition
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) talks to the media after 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3, 2023.
Sam Navarro / USA Today Sports
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
February 03, 2023 10:54 PM

SUNRISE, Fla. — Brock Nelson brought his family along to the NHL All-Star Game.

"I think they're enjoying it," he said, "and having a great time."

Nelson added to the memorable weekend Friday night.

The former Warroad High and UND star forward won the NHL All-Star Game Skills shooting accuracy competition, besting a field of 10 NHL All-Stars.

Nelson, wearing a New York Islanders hat on backwards and his NHL team's jersey, beat Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri in the finals by hitting all four targets first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson knocked out the two lower targets before hitting the upper ones.

"It was cool," Nelson said. "There were some nerves, some excitement, going into it, not knowing what to expect. That was fun. I kind of had (son) Beckett bouncing in and out to meet some guys and be around the action. Seeing him around — and how excited he is — was probably the coolest thing. I'll remember it forever."

The competition started with a 10 players in the preliminary round.

The four players who hit the four targets fastest advanced to the semifinals.

Nelson had the second-fastest time at :12.126. Edmonton Oilers forward McDavid was the fastest at 9.497. New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (:13.235) and Kadri (:13.459) also advanced.

Tampa Bay Lighting forward Nikita Kucherov (:18.147), Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes (:22.377), St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko (:25.062), Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (:25.297), New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (:32.324) and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (:36.956) were eliminated.

In the semifinals, Nelson beat Panarin, while Kadri knocked out McDavid.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Nelson's first trip to the NHL All-Star Game.

The 3-on-3 style game will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be televised by ESPN.

NHL: All-Star Skills Competition
New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (29) reacts during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3, 2023.
Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
030223 S GFH UNDFB0099.jpg
College
New UND defensive coordinator looks to put own stamp on Hawks' defense
March 01, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
SPORTS-WE-BATTLED-U-WOMEN-FALL-1-MS.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Blitzed early, Gophers rally but lose to Penn State in Big Ten tournament opener
March 01, 2023 08:51 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP10018.jpg
UND Hockey
How UND hockey will handle Senior Day this season
March 01, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman