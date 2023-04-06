50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
UND Hockey

Al Pearson, who organized UND hockey bus trips for 50 years, dies at age 85

Pearson helped build UND's large traveling fan base by organizing road trips. UND held 'Al Pearson Night' in January to recognize one of its most famous fans.

Joanna and Al Pearson tell stories of their adventures traveling to attend UND hockey games and NCAA Frozen Four events from the lobby room of the Broadstreet Hilton in Boston, Mass. on Wednesday, April 8, 2015. David Samson / The Forum
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 9:59 AM

GRAND FORKS — Al Pearson, who organized road trips for UND hockey fans for 50 years, died this week in Grand Forks.

He was 85.

Pearson had battled Parkinson's Disease for 17 years.

"He's iconic," UND coach Brad Berry said. "He left a legacy here. He came before a lot of us even got here as players. Through all those years, he put passion and excitement into our fan base. That's something you don't see every day. Even going through health issues, he was still strong in his belief, conviction and passion. We're grateful to have a guy like that be part of our program. We'll remember him forever."

Ralph Engelstad Arena is planning to put Pearson's iconic cowboy hat in a permanent display case on the concourse.

It will likely sit outside Section 106, where Pearson sat for home games.

Pearson played a big role in helping develop UND's large traveling fan base through his bus trips.

The first one was in 1973 to the University of Minnesota.

For the next 50 years, he continued to put together trips for UND hockey fans, booking buses, hotel rooms, tickets and any other transportation.

For the last 10 years, as Al's health declined, his daughter Joanna took over the planning.

Over the years, Pearson's buses made trips to places such as Houghton, Mich., Duluth, St. Cloud, Mankato, Bemidji, Omaha, Madison, Wis., Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis and Columbus, Ohio.

The bus riders had five rules to follow: 1. Represent UND in a positive light; 2. Be respectful and kind; 3. Get to know the people near you; 4. Clean up when you leave the bus; 5. What happens on the bus stays on the bus.

Many riders became regulars.

"He took me on a lot of trips for 20-some years," Jon Rebsch said. "He will be deeply missed. He was really loyal to the university and the UND hockey program."

Al Pearson of Grand Forks attends a UND game in 2017.
Herald File Photo

When UND won the NCAA national championship in 2016, Berry brought the trophy over to Pearson's home when he returned to Grand Forks.

In January, UND held 'Al Pearson Night' during a home game against Minnesota Duluth. Pearson was recognized before the game and UND won 4-2.

"I've gotten to know him a little bit," UND alternate captain Gavin Hain said after the game. "I've been to his house. I've played cribbage with him a few times. Honestly, I was a little emotional. I had some tears in my eyes. I'm kind of getting them now. He's an awesome guy. He's done a lot for this program."

Pearson, a Thunder Bay, Ont., native, moved to Grand Forks in 1961.

NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 20
Al Pearson and his daughter, Joanna, are recognized before the UND-Minnesota Duluth men's hockey game Jan. 20, 2023, in Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Russell Hons / UND athletics

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
