20 names to watch when college hockey's recruiting season opens Aug. 1

GRAND FORKS — A new recruiting season is about to open.

College hockey teams can begin offering scholarships to players who are entering their junior years of high school on Aug. 1, and those players can begin committing to schools at that point.

Commitments often start rolling in immediately.

Last year, UND landed a commitment from forward Sacha Boisvert on Aug. 4. Boisvert followed his commitment up with an outstanding first season in the United States Hockey League and he could be on track to be a first-round pick in next summer's NHL Draft.

In September, another commitment followed with defenseman Keith McInnis. Then, Fargo Force star Mac Swanson committed to UND in November.

All three were listed on the Herald's 20 players to watch list a year ago.

Here is a list of names to know for this recruiting cycle.

This list is not a straight 1-20 ranking of the best players. It is a list featuring top college hockey prospects in the U.S. and Canada with a lean toward traditional UND and National Collegiate Hockey Conference recruiting grounds.

1. James Hagens, forward, Hauppauge, N.Y.: Hagens is a big-time talent, showing all the signs that he'll be a top-15 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He was the second-youngest player on the U.S. Under-17 Team and still finished second in scoring — a clear 20 points ahead of the third-leading scorer. Hagens' older brother, Michael, is headed to Harvard as a defenseman this fall.

2. L.J. Mooney, forward, West Mifflin, Pa.: Mooney is smaller in stature but has a ton of skill and should be a big point producer at the college level. His family has connections to numerous colleges. His father, John, played at Colorado College. His sisters, Ireland and Kaley, played club hockey at Miami. His uncle, Tom, played at Notre Dame. His cousin, Eric Cooley, played at Niagara and Ohio State. His cousin, Logan Cooley, plays at Minnesota. His brother-in-law, Andrew Schmit, played at Miami and Omaha.

3. Logan Hensler, defense, Woodbury, Minn.: Hensler, who played for the U.S. Under-17 Team, is on track to be a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. Right-handed shooting defensemen are coveted like gold. Not only is Hensler a righty, he has a 6-foot-4 frame and can score.

4. Zachary Morin, forward, Terbonne, Que.: Morin, who signed a tender to play for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms, is a big, skilled winger who competes and plays a hard game.

5. Sascha Boumedienne, defense, Oulu, Finland: Like Morin, Boumedienne also signed a tender with the Youngstown Phantoms and will join the defending Clark Cup champs. Boumedienne is a high-end skater with a good shot. He will produce offensively at the college level.

6. Sam Laurila, defense, Moorhead: Laurila made the big jump from playing bantams to joining the U.S. Under-17 Team and playing against USHL opponents last season. His transition went well and he's continued to improve. Laurila will play for the U.S. Under-18 Team this season, then likely one year in the USHL before arriving in college.

7. Garrett Lindberg, defense, Moorhead: Lindberg has some similarities to another former Moorhead High defenseman — Ethan Frisch. He's not big in size, but Lindberg is smart and an excellent defender. Like Frisch, Lindberg is right-handed. His older brother, Gavin, is headed to Colorado College in 2024.

8. Cullen Potter, forward, Minneapolis: Potter's mother is four-time Olympic medalist Jenny Schmidgall-Potter, who starred at Minnesota Duluth and was a three-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist. Cullen stands out with blazing speed. He uses that to separate and generate scoring chances. Cullen played for the Dallas Stars Elite program last season and is headed to the U.S. Under-17 Team in the fall.

9. Cole McKinney, forward, Lake Forest, Ill.: McKinney is a big power forward who is headed to the U.S. Under-17 Team this fall. McKinney has been playing for the Chicago Mission program.

10. William Moore, forward, Ithaca, N.Y.: Moore is a 6-foot-4 center who is bound to generate NHL interest with his frame and skill. There are questions whether he ends up in college, though. After committing to the U.S. Under-17 Team for the 2023-24 season, the London Knights selected Moore in the first round of the OHL Draft, suggesting the Knights believe there's a strong chance Moore is headed north at some point.

11. Lukas Sawchyn, forward, Grande Prairie, Alta.: Lukas' older brother, Gracyn, was drafted in the second round by the Florida Panthers in June. Gracyn opted to play in the Western Hockey League, but Lukas has kept the college route open by signing a tender to play for the Chicago Steel.

12. Charlie Trethewey, defense, Woodbine, Md.: Trethewey is a 6-foot-1, right-handed shooting defenseman who is smart and sound in his own end. Trethewey will be joining the U.S. Under-17 Team this fall.

13. Andrew O’Neill, forward, Fargo: O'Neill played one season for Fargo South-Shanley as a freshman, averaging nearly a point per game. He played for the Windy City Storm last season and will move on to the U.S. Under-17 Team as a prep junior. O'Neill has elite athleticism and is becoming a high-end forward.

14. Caleb Heil, goalie, Victoria, Minn.: Goaltender development can be the hardest to predict, but Heil is off to an impressive start in his young career. He was just one of two 2006-born goalies to play in the USHL last season. Heil posted a .908 save percentage in nine games for the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede. The other 2006-born goalie posted an .822 save percentage. At 6-foot-1, Heil has the size most are looking for in a modern goaltender.

15. Masun Fleece, forward, Rolling Hills, Calif.: The Fargo Force have only signed three players to tenders in the last 10 years. One of them is Fleece. He's a smart and skilled player who also will go into corners, win puck battles and go to the net. He's an ideal complement for high-end goal-scorers and playmakers.

16. Drew Schock, defense, Green Bay, Wis.: Schock is smaller in stature at 5-foot-9, but has elite offensive abilities and can run a power play. He's a skilled, puck-moving defenseman. Schock played high school in Wisconsin last season and will move to the U.S. Under-17 Team in the fall.

17. Jake Stuart, forward, Manhattan Beach, Calif.: The son of longtime NHL defenseman Brad Stuart, Jake makes up for his 5-foot-7 frame with a competitive streak. He's a smart player, too, who is headed to the U.S. Under-17 Team.

18. Jacob Rombach, defense, Spring Lake Park, Minn.: Rombach is a 6-foot-5, left-handed defenseman who emerged this summer as a fast-rising prospect. Rombach played prep hockey at Spring Lake Park High School last season and could head to the Lincoln Stars this fall. The Stars used a first-round Phase I Draft pick on him.

19. Cooper Simpson, forward, Shakopee, Minn.: Simpson scored 37 goals in 27 games for Shakopee High School as a sophomore. He'll now move to the Tri-City Storm after signing a tender with the USHL team.

20. Carter Murphy, defense, Woodlands, Texas: Murphy is just 5-foot-6, 135 pounds right now, but size wasn't a problem for his dad. Murphy is the son of former UND star, Curtis, who won an NCAA national title in 1997. Murphy made USA Hockey's Under-17 Select Team, which will play in the Five Nations tournament in Czechia from Aug. 4-8. Murphy played last season with the Dallas Stars Elite. He's a draft pick of the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms.

