Tyler Peterson continues rolling in a late model with GGF Fair victory

GRAND FORKS — Tyler Peterson, an accomplished modifieds driver, first tried a late model two summers ago.

He wasn't a fan.

"I hated it at first," the driver from Hickson, N.D., said. "I told everyone the late model steers super aggressive and really grabs the ground. I was saying, 'I hate these stupid things.' Now, I hate how the modified drives. It feels like I'm driving a tank now. A late model feels like you're floating on a cloud. I like it a lot more now."

Peterson got back into a late model this spring.

In his first race in Devils Lake, he qualified poorly. But in the feature, he figured it out, going from 19th to fourth.

Days later, he won his first late model feature at River Cities Speedway.

Peterson has been on a roll in his late model ever since, claiming seven features so far this summer.

They've come at five different tracks. He's won twice in Grand Forks, twice in Ada and once each in Underwood, Madison and Watertown. He also has won four features in a modified.

The latest late model victory came Sunday night in a televised race at River Cities Speedway. Peterson won the Northern Late Model Racing Association's night at the Greater Grand Forks Fair with Midco Sports carrying the action.

Brad Seng finished second, followed by Jason Strand, Mike Balcaen and Brandon Corbett.

"It's turning into a dream season if we can keep this going," Peterson said. "We have to keep the cars in one piece and hope for the best. But to have 11 wins already — and it's not even July — we just have to keep plugging away at it."

It's a big week for the late models in the region.

The World of Outlaws Late Models will be in Fargo on Wednesday and Grand Forks on Friday.

Peterson is planning to race Wednesday in Fargo. If it goes well, he'll come to Grand Forks, too.

"I have high expectations of myself, because we've had quite a bit of success this year, but I'm also a realist," Peterson said. "We'll do the best we can. A top-10 would be magical."

Peterson acknowledged he doesn't have the horsepower to contend for a checkered flag against the World of Outlaw drivers, but he'll enjoy competing against them.

"That's the pinnacle," he said. "That's where you want to end up some day. It's a money game. You've got to have a lot of sponsors to make it happen, but it should be fun."

Sunday's races marked the first time since 2021 that a Greater Grand Forks Fair race was completed.

In the lightning sprints, Dexter Dvergsten of Greenbush, Minn., won the feature, beating out Dylan Langevin, Jason Berg, Alex Truscinski and Matthew Taves.

In the streets, Tucker Pederson of East Grand Forks grabbed the feature win, beating out Cole Greseth, Braden Brauer, Royce Jawaski and John Halvorson.

River Cities Speedway

Sunday’s results

Lightning Sprints

First heat — 1. Dexter Dvergsten, 2. Dylan Langevin, 3. Kelsi Pederson, 4. Jason Berg, 5. Kate Taves, 6. Evan Yanish, 7. Gerald Hatlestad, 8. Emmitt Isane

Second heat — 1. Matthew Taves, 2. Alex Truscinski, 3. Brad Bjerke, 4. Mark Williams, 5. Sean Enright, 6. Weston Olson

Feature — 1. Dvergsten, 2. Langevin, 3. Berg, 4. Ale. Truscinski, 5. M. Taves, 6. Pederson, 7. B. Bjerke, 8. K. Taves, 9. Williams, 10. Ala. Truscinski, 11. Enright, 12. Loki Bjerke, 13. Graham, 14. Hatlestad, 15. Isane

WISSOTA Late Models

First heat — 1. Greg Moore, 2. Ryan Corbett, 3. Jason Strand, 4. Brandon Fuller, 5. Lance Schill, 6. Ryan Dahl, 7. Steve Anderson

Second heat — 1. Shane Edginton, 2. Cole Schill, 3. Tom Corcoran, 4. Jeff Hapala, 5. Brody Troftgruben, 6. Brandon Corbett

Third heat — 1. Dustin Strand, 2. Tyler Peterson, 3. Brad Seng, 4. Joey Pederson, 5. Mike Balcaen

Fourth heat — 1. Mike Greseth, 2. Rusty Kollman, 3. Mitch Johnson, 4. John Seng, 5. Eric Haugland

Feature — 1. Peterson, 2. Seng, 3. J. Strand, 4. Balcaen, 5. Corbett, 6. D. Strand, 7. L. Schill, 8. Kollman, 9. Troftgruben, 10. Hapala, 11. Pederson, 12. Teunis, 13. Haugland, 14. Schwehr

WISSOTA Street Stocks

First heat — 1. Tucker Pederson, 2. Weston Ramsrud, 3. Josh Barker, 4. Royce Jawaski, 5. Seth Klostreich, 6. Trey Hess, 7. Greg Jose, 8. MiKara Johanson, 9. Rachael McNamee

Second heat — 1. James Meagher, 2. Braden Brauer, 3. John Halvorson, 4. Cole Greseth, 5. Darek Turner, 6. Stoney Kruk, 7. Rodney Hulst, 8. Drew Peterson

Feature — 1. Pederson, 2. Greseth, 3. Brauer, 4. Jawaski, 5. Halvorson, 6. Ramsrud, 7. Barker, 8. Hess, 9. Kruk, 10. Klostreich, 11. Turner, 12. Hulst