Tuesday's local scoreboard for May 9

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Shanley 2, Fargo North 1

Fargo Davies 15, Fargo South 0

GF Central 4, West Fargo 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1. WF, Miriley Simon 48:00; 2. GFC, Clara Flores (Claire Hynek) 58:00; 3. GFC, Madisyn McLaughlin 66:00; 4. GFC, Flores 72:00; 5. GFC, Hynek 73:00

Goalie saves -- WF: Amber Pyle 9; GFC: Hannah Biby 13

Red River 2, West Fargo Sheyenne 2, tie

First half -- 1. RR, Reese Remz (Addi Kotrba) 28:00; 2. RR, Morgan Hartze (Remz) 37:00

Second half -- 3. WF, Haley Von Bank (Tenley McMenamy) 63:00; 4. WF, McMenamy 70:00

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “Both teams traded long periods of possession until Reese Remz curled one in off the far post on a nice switch from Addi Kotrba to give the Riders the lead. Remz then returned the favor by playing a through ball up to Morgan Hartze who put it in for a 2-0 lead. At halftime the Riders knew that the Mustangs would push back and they held off for quite a bit but could not put another one past the Mustang keeper. The Mustangs scored on a beautiful volley off of a cross. They then tied it up with a deflection that landed on the foot of McMenamy who scored from inside the box to tie it up.”

Monday’s results

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo North 0

Red River 3, West Fargo 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1. RR, Lucy Halverson (Morgan Hartze) 58:00; 2. WF, Haidyn Crockett 60:00; 3. RR, Payton Bergeron (Annick Lawson-Body) 73:00; 4. Reagan Hodny (Bergeron) 75:00

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “After almost an hour of a scoreless match, the Riders struck first on a beautiful through ball from Hartze to senior captain Halverson who went around the goalie for the opening tally. The Packers fought back quickly with Crockett burying a shot from the top of the eighteen. The Riders kept pressing and after a few more good opportunities, Bergeron hammered a rebound into the net for the lead. But Bergeron was not done as she assisted on Hodny's goal to ice the game two minutes later. The Riders are in action again Tuesday night versus the Mustangs.”

Prep softball

Tuesday’s results

Red River 4, Fargo Davies 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 8, Devils Lake 0

Fargo North 14, Valley City 9

West Fargo Horace 22, Fargo South 13

West Fargo 23, Fargo Shanley 1

Norman County East/UH 11, Barnesville 10

Red Lake Falls 18, Warroad 8

Mahnomen-Waubun 12, Bagley 2

Lake of the Woods 12-5, Indus 11-2

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 10, Laporte 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7-13, Hawley 2-1

Hillsboro-Central Valley 6, Kindred-Richland 3

K-R 000 300 0 --3 5 1

HCV 000 312 X --6 8 3

WP: Serrina Klose; LP: Danica Rath

Highlights -- HCV: Klose 2x3, RBI, 9 SO, Sanna Kritzberger 2x2, RBI, 2B, Megan Ensign 1x3, 2 RBI; KR: Leah Rolland 1x4, 3B, RBI, Braya Mauch 1x3, 2B

East Polk 18, Crookston 13

CRO 422 002 3 --13 13 X

E-P 008 208 X --18 9 X

Highlights -- CRO: Emily Bowman 3x4, 3R, Madi Bruggeman 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Reese Swanson 1x2, 2R, RBI, Dani Kresl 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI

Sacred Heart batter Jillian Pulkrabek connects with the ball while at-bat during a prep softball game against crosstown rival East Grand Forks Senior High at Lafave Park in East Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Monday’s results

West Fargo 7-9, West Fargo Sheyenne 5-5

Northern Cass 13, Fargo Shanley 12

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6, Norman County East/UH 2

East Polk 5, Ada-Borup 4

East Polk 19, Red Lake County 0

Ada-Borup 13, Red Lake County 3

Mahnomen-Waubun 14-2, Fertile-Beltrami 11-13

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 11-1, Moorhead 7-14

Blackduck 8, Lake of the Woods 2

Park Rapids 10, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Pelican Rapids 19, Crookston 0

P-R 478 0 --19 12 1

CRO 000 0 --0 1 4

WP: Kia Nelson; LP: Allysen Wagner

Highlights -- CRO: Kambelle Frejie 1x2, 2B; PR: Zayla Arrow 3x3, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, Zayli Arrow 1x2, R, 3 RBI, Aca Simpson 1x1, R, 2 RBI, Sylvia Pesch 2x3, 2R, Nelson 4 SO

Prep baseball

Tuesday’s results

West Fargo 3, Red River 1

Fargo North 11, GF Central 1

Devils Lake 10, GF Central 3

Sacred Heart 10, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 0

Valley City 3, West Fargo Horace 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Shanley 1

Fargo South 5-3, Fargo Davies 0-4

Perham 6, Frazee 0

Norman County East/UH 7, Blackduck 4

Red Lake County 11, Kittson County Central 1

New York Mills 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

EGF Senior High 10, Barnesville 0

BAR 000 00 --0 5 3

EGF 005 5X --10 10 0

WP: D. Carpenter; LP: C. Hagen

Highlights -- BAR: Hagen 2x2; EGF: N. Frize 2x3, 2R, RBI, R. Hams 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, D. Carpenter 1x1, 2R, RBI, T. Nowacki 1x3, R, RBI, C. Kofstad 1x3, RBI, J. Van Eps 1x3, R, L. Anderson 1x2, R, J. Nowacki 1x2, R

Thompson 10, Larimore 0

LAR 000 00 --0 1 4

THO 250 3X --10 11 1

WP: Brayden Wolfgram; LP: Jace Collison

Highlights -- LAR: Dyllan Rethmeier 1x2; T: Brody Gibson R, Brayden Wolfgram 1x2, R, RBI, Thomas Schumacher 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Reece Berberich 1x2, R, RBI, 2B, William Welke 2x2, 2 RBI, Drew Overby R, RBI, Jonathan Muhs 1x1, R, RBI, 3B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Braden Tyce 1x2, R, Jordan Gustafson 1x1, 2B

Thompson 13, Maple River 0

M-R 000 00 --0 0 3

THO 336 1X --13 6 0

WP: Brody Gibson; LP: Liam Satrom

Highlights -- T: Brody Gibson R, Brayden Wolfgram 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Tommy Schumacher 3R, RBI, Reece Berberich R, 2 RBI, William Welke 1x1, 2R, RBI, Drew Odenbach R, RBI, Drew Overby 2x2, R, 3 RBI, Jonathan Muhs 1x2, 2 RBI, 2B, Braden Tyce 2R

May-Port-CG 5, Hatton-Northwood 0

MAY 003 100 1 --5 4 0

H-N 000 000 0 --0 3 4

WP: M. Judish; LP: H. Twete

Highlights -- MPCG: L. Fugleberg 2x3, R, RBI, W. McGillis 2x4, R, A. Aarsvold 2 RBI, M. Judish 11 SO; HN: Twete 4 SO, T. Peterick 4 SO

Warroad 7-3, Crookston 6-2

CRO 020 300 1 --6 8 2

WAR 004 100 2 --7 5 1

WP: Kason Pietruszewski; LP: Tanner Giese

Highlights -- CRO: Alex Longoria 3x4, HR, Gavyn Hlucny 2x3, RBI, Matt Contreras 1x3, R, 2 RBI; WAR: Ben Norris 1x2, 2R, Brock Thompson 1x3, 3 RBI, Pietruszewski 4 SO

CRO 000 020 --2 4 0

WAR 000 021 --3 7 2

WP: Jacob McFarlane; LP: Gavyn Hlucny

Highlights -- CRO: Matt Conteras 1x2, RBI; WAR: Murray Marvin-Cordes 2x3, RBI, Kannon Hoffman 1x2, R, Ryan Chamernick 1x2, R

Thief River Falls 3, Roseau 2

ROS 101 00 --2 5 0

TRF 000 21 --3 4 1

WP: J. Hurst; LP: C. Otto

Highlights -- R: N. Urness 2x3, R, A. Wensloff 1x2, R, C. Claig 1x2, RBI; TRF: Hurst 4 SO, J. Erickson R, B. Mossestad 1x3, R, J. Rosendahl 1x3, RBI, N. Gonzales R, E. Pasche 1x2, RBI

Monday’s results

Fargo Shanley 4-7, Wahpeton 3-0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3-3, West Fargo 2-11

Fargo North at Moorhead, postponed to 5/13 at 11 a.m.

Kittson County Central 4, West Marshall 3

Brandon-Evansville 7, Mahnomen/Waubun 4

North Star 9, Bottineau 1

N-S 152 000 1 --9 9 0

BOT 000 001 0 --1 4 1

WP: Zack Jorde; LP: Eli Bristol

Highlights -- NS: Jorde 3x4, 2R, 5 RBI, 3B, Garrett Westlind 2x5, R; BOT: Ryder Pollman 2x3, R

Girls tennis

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Davies 9, Fargo North 0

Fargo Shanley at West Fargo, postponed

Fargo South at Wahpeton, postponed

GF Central 5, Valley City 4

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, def. Breck Sufficool 6-2, 7-5; 2. Magdalene Spicer, GFC, def. Abby Martineck 6-1, 7-5; 3. Kailee Nielson, VC, def. Gianna Blue 6-1, 6-4; 4. Georgia Zaun, VC, def. Sydnee Lemieux 6-1, 6-2; 5. Jennifer Wang, GFC, def. Abby Redfearn 6-1, 6-1; 6. Skye Nielson, VC, def. Lauren Tran 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Sufficool/Martineck, VC, def. Stauss/Spicer 1-6, 7-6(6), 10-3; 2. G. Blue/Wang, GFC, def. Zaun/Redfearn 6-0, 6-4; 3. Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, def. K. Nielson/Alyssa Thomasen 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Red River 3

Singles

1. Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Farrah Spicer 6-3, 6-3; 2. Alyssa Somerfeld, WFS, def. Addison Lommen 6-1, 6-4; 3. Jayne Thompson, WFS, def. Naomi Rahman 6-3, 6-4; 4. Shireen Durrani, WFS, def. Kate Hinschberger 6-2, 6-2; 5. Grace Paranic, RR, def. Sofie Layfield 2-6, 7-5 (10-6); 6. Anna Mauch, WFS, def. Dana Chahal 1-6, 7-5 (10-7)

Doubles

1. Spicer/Lommen, RR, def. Sommerfeld/Thompson 6-1, 6-4; 2. Gu/Layfield, WFS, def. Hinschberger/Chahal 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Paranica/Maddie Nelson, RR, def. Durrani/Mauch 6-2, 6-1

Monday’s result

Fargo Davies 6, GF Central 3

Singles

1. Paige McCormick, FD, def. Madi Stauss 6-1, 6-2; 2. Tanis Lee, FD, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-0, 6-3; 3. Grace Wanzek, FD, def. Gianna Blue 7-6 (5), 6-2; 4. Lily Wicklow, FD, def. Sydnee Lemieux 6-4, 7-5; 5. Jennifer Wang, GFC, def. Melody Jiang 6-1, 6-1; 6. Reganne Silbernagel, FD, def. Lauren Tran 6-4, 6-4; 7. Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, vs. Kajsa Sires

Doubles

1. McCormick/Wicklow, FD, def. Stauss/Spicer 6-4, 6-4; 2. Lee/Wanzek, FD, def. G. Blue/Lemieux 6-1, 6-2; 3. Wang/Stella Blue, GFC, def. Ariel Bahn/Kate Leingang 6-4, 6-3

Boys tennis

Tuesday’s result

Crookston 7, Moorhead 0

Singles

1. Isaac Thomforde def. Oscar Bergeson 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ethan Erdman def. Jinn Lee 7-5, 6-2; 3. Jack Everett, def. Will Hazeldine 6-3, 6-2; 4. Colton Osborn, def. Keaton Enlandson 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

1. Reggie Winjum/Nathan Kelly def. Brody Hanson/Ben Voxland 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; 2. Tatum Lubinski/Sam Widseth def. Noah Meyer/Drew Hancock 2-6, 7-5, 10-7; 3. Gunnar Groven/Grant Funk def. Ben Hazeldine/Zach Dolan 7-6(0), 6-1

Perham Triangular

Monday’s results

Crookston 4, Perham 3

Crookston 4, New London-Spicer 3

Girls golf

Park Rapids Invitational

At Headwaters Golf Course, Monday

Team totals

1. Pequot Lakes 331, 2. (tie) Moorhead and Fergus Falls 359, 4. Park Rapids 363, 5. Hawley 368, 6. Roseau 376, 7. Bemidji 379, 8. Crookston 381, 9. Detroit Lakes JV 382, 10. Perham 394, 11. Pine River-Backus 405, 12. Wadena-Deer Creek 418, 13. EGF Senior High 438, 14. Cass Lake-Bena 444, 15. Pelican Rapids 476, 16. Crosby-Ironton 490

Top individual placers

1. Annika Jyrkas, FF, 75; 2. Sophie Cook, HAW, and Morgan Krieger, PL, 77; 4. Anna Eckmann, PR, 79; 5. Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 80

Boys golf

Roughrider Invitational

At King’s Walk Golf Course, Tuesday

Team totals

1. West Fargo Sheyenne 291, 2. Fargo Davies 300, 3. Fargo North 302, 4. Red River 303, 5. Fargo Shanley 308, 6. West Fargo 317, 7. Fargo South 320, 8. GF Central 336, 9. West Fargo Horace 359, 10. Wahpeton 368, 11. Valley City 379

Top 10 placers

1. Evan Booth, FS, 68; 2. Zach Skarperud, FSH, 69; 3. Porter Seidel, FD, 70; 4. Nate Peyerl, WFS, 71; 5. (tie) Carson Skarperud, RR, Andrew Wilhelmi, WFS, and Carson Hannestad, FN, 72; 8. (tie) Kolby Koerner, RR, Aiden Knodel, WFS, and Liam Olson, FN, 73

Other Red River placers

Grant Gradner 78, Silas Dusenbury 79, Saylor Kuenzel 80, Zach Laframboise and Ross Koerner 81, Carter Olson 87, Jack Miller 88, Rylan Bures and Espen Schneider 92, Ryan Wasvick 93

GF Central placers

Evan Panzer and Dylin Harildstad 80, Cole Wilber 82, Jakob Mankie 85, Mack Blue 86, Ryder Rivard 88, Seth Wilhelmi and Trevor Anderson 91, Gunner Spicer 95, Jonah Ohnstad 96, Kasen Panzer 97

Red River's Carson Skarperud smacks the ball down a fairway at King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks during the Roughrider Invitational on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Bemidji Invite

At Town and Country Club, Monday

Team totals

1. Moorhead 304, 2. Detroit Lakes 313, 3. Bemidji A 319, 4. (tie) Pequot Lakes and Roseau 321, 6. Barnesville 325, 7. Staples-Motley 327, 8. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 328, 9. Grand Rapids 331, 10. EGF Senior High 336, 11. Hawley 341, 12. Thief River Falls 344, 13. Bemidji B 352, 14. Perham 360, 15. Pine River-Backus 363, 16. Crookston 367, 17. Wadena-Deer Creek 368, 18. Park Rapids 396

Top individual placers

1. Matt Gramer, MOR, Cole Woods, WDC, 72; 3. William Shermoen, GR, and Max Wilson, R, and Jack Justesen, HAW, 74; 6. Joey Simonich, MOR, and Tolef Birkeland, PL, 75

Prep track

Minn. Section 8A True Team meet

In Ada, Tuesday

Girls team totals

1. West Marshall 816.5, 2. International Falls 646.5, 3. Fertile-Beltrami 619.5, 4. Bagley/Fosston 618.5, 5. Ada-Borup-West 514, 6. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 512.5, 7. Crookston 489.5, 8. Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 486, 9. Warroad 483.5, 10. Roseau 402, 11. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 359, 12. Kittson County Central 336.5, 13. Lake of the Woods/Indus/Rainy River 267, 14. Red Lake County 194

Girls winners and local top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Ava Phrakonkham, BF, 12.78

200 dash -- 1. Paige Haack, LOW, 27.16

400 run -- 1. Katrina Hitchen, FB, 1:02.31

800 run -- 1. Carlota Lopez Santamarina, BF, 2:30.91

1,600 run -- 1. Ella Arntson, F/SH/C, 5:43.21

3,200 run -- 1. Arntson, F/SH/C, 12:24.07; 4. Norah Hanson, F/SH/C, 13:48.83

100 hurdles -- 1. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 17.21

300 hurdles -- 1. Kim Hitchen, FB, 48.22

4x100 relay -- 1. Crookston 53.31

4x200 relay -- 1. Crookston 1:54.70; 2. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 1:55.01

4x400 relay -- 1. Bagley-Fosston 4:26.63

4x800 relay -- 1. West Marshall 10:36.90; 4. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 11:24.03

Discus -- 1. Libby Salentine, CRO, 110-02

High jump -- 1. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 5-02.00

Long jump -- 1. Avery Horken, Fisher/SH/C, 15-03.50

Pole vault -- 1. Maddie Hanson, CRO, 9-00.00

Shot put -- 1. McKinley Folland, KCC, 34-05.25

Triple jump -- 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, 33-04.50; 4. Horken, F/SH/C, 31-11.00

Boys team totals

1. Fertile-Beltrami 640, 2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 556, 3. Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck 519, 4. West Marshall 488.5, 5. Ada-Borup-West 478.5, 6. Roseau 456.5, 7. Bagley/Fosston 434, 8. Warroad 398, 9. Lake of the Woods/Indus/Rainy River 296, 10. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 294, 11. Red Lake County 288, 12. Crookston 162.5

Boys winners and local top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Isaiah Wright, FB, 11.55

200 dash -- 1. Wright, FB, 24.09

400 run -- 1. Charles Scholl, ABW, 53.83

800 run -- 1. Jack Goulet, WAR, 2:12.55

1,600 run -- 1. Seth Meikle, LOW, 4:44.10; 4. Grant Martin, F/SH/C, 5:04.22

3,200 run -- 1. Meikle, LOW, 10:32.13; 3. Martin, F/SH/C, 11:20.24

110 hurdles -- 1. Jonah Harstad, FB, 17.81

300 hurdles -- 1. Gerald Melin, RLC, 45.49

4x100 relay -- 1. Bagley-Fosston 45.73

4x200 relay -- 1. West Marshall 1:38.49

4x400 relay -- 1. Fertile-Beltrami 3:49.82

4x800 relay -- 1. Lake of the Woods/Indus/Rainy River 9:20.51

Discus -- 1. Jake Borowicz, R, 139-06

High jump -- 1. Gerald Melin, RLC, 6-02.00; 5. Elijah Wellumson, F/SH/C, 5-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Wright, FB, 18-09.25

Pole vault -- 1. Tyson Mortimer, WM, 11-00.00

Shot put -- 1. Jake Borowicz, R, 47-04.00

Triple jump -- 1. Mortimer, WM, 37-10.50

Fargo Rotary

In Fargo, Monday

Boys team totals

Fargo Davies 184, Fargo South 124, Red River 120, Fargo North 91.5, West Fargo 68, West Fargo Sheyenne 64, Lisbon 39, GF Central 32, Horace 8.5

Winners, top 3 GF

100 – 1. Ian Skari, WF, 11.25

200 – 1. Austin Zulu, South, 22.0

400 – 1. Tristan Quibell, South, 50.86

800 – 1. Drew Rempher, Davies, 1:57.79

1,600 – 1. Kasen Currence, Davies, 4:42.04

3,200 – 1. Leighton Steidl, Davies, 10:09.44; 2. Kael Berberich, RR, 10:36.75

110 hurdles – 1. Lukas Heydt, RR, 15.41

300 hurdles – 1. Lukas Heydt, RR, 40.05

400 relay – 1. North 44.39; 2. GF Central (Cade Lindseth, Peder Haugo, Clay Koenig, Aden Nojang) 45.35

800 relay – 1. West Fargo (1:32.54); 3. Red River (Mike Andrei Villas, Grant Hoffarth, Noah Brandvold, Isaiah Gaye) 1:35.40

1,600 relay – 1. Lisbon 3:36.18

3,200 relay – 1. Lisbon 8:21.71

Shot put – 1. Eli Hayes, Davies, 51-11; 3. Logan Arason, RR, 48-9

Discus – 1. Logan Arason, RR, 171-3; 2. Quinn Nelson, RR, 146-0; 3. Ethan Thomas, GFC, 136-7

Javelin – 1. Eli Hayes, Davies, 165-11

High jump – 1. Quinn Nelson, RR, 6-0

Pole vault – 1. Kyle Kramer, North, 13-0; 3. Jack Kouba, RR, 11-6

Long jump – 1. A’Johntez Moore, South, 21-6.5

Triple jump – 1. James Weninger, North 40-7; 3. Ben Strand, RR, 40-0

Girls team totals

Fargo Davies 194, West Fargo 144, Fargo North 79, Lisbon 62, Horace 56.5, Fargo South 47, West Fargo Sheyenne 46, GF Red River 42, GF Central 25.5, Shanley 5

Winners, GF top 3

100 – 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 12.63

200 – 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 25.49

400 – 1. Evangeline Sappington, Horace, 1:01.06

800 – 1. Lauren Dosch, RR, 2:12.95

1,600 – 1. Brooke Everson, Davies, 5:35.89; 3. Rylie Lelm, RR, 5:39.67

3,200 – 1. Riley Scott, Davies, 12:5930

100 hurdles – 1. Samantha Gustafson, WF, 16.04

300 hurdles – 1. Brynley Differding, Lisbon, 46.39; 3. Jocelynne Hoef, RR, 48.66

400 relay – 1. West Fargo 50.94

800 relay – 1. West Fargo 1:48.32

1,600 relay – 1. Lisbon 4:11.53

3,200 relay – 1. WF Sheyenne 10:06.70

Shot put – 1. Emma Osier, North, 38-9

Discus – 1. Maci Wheeldon, Davies, 107-8; 3. Kaylee Baker, GFC, 107-5

Javelin – 1. Ella Weippert, RR, 123-9

High jump – 1. Auxmit Wren James, South, 5-1

Pole vault – 1. Emma Briggs, WF Sheyenne, 10-9

Long jump – 1. Taya Samek, West Fargo, 16-5.2.5

Triple jump – 1. Axumite Wren James, South 35-5.5

College softball

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Brookings

Wednesday’s first round

No. 5 North Dakota vs. No. 4 South Dakota, 2 p.m.; No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

No. 1 S.D. State vs. North Dakota/South Dakota winner, 11 a.m.; No. 2 Omaha vs. N.D. State/Kansas City winner, 1:30 p.m.

Loser-out, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Championship semifinals, 1 p.m.

Loser-out, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 3:30 p.m.)

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

Monday’s championship

Valley City State 7, Bellevue 3

College baseball

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

Monday’s results

Loser-out

Mayville State 10, Dakota State 7

Championship

Bellevue 9, Mayville State 7

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Minnesota Crookston -- Jake Dykhoff, Mike Hallquist, Jake Hjelle and Alex Koep; Minot State -- Derek Kay, Gunnar Kozlowitz and Matt Malone; UMary -- Calvin James; Augustana -- Nick Banowetz, Adam Diedrich, Drey Dirksen, Seth Miller and Caleb Saari; Sioux Falls -- Brady Klehr; Southwest Minnesota State -- Chase McDaniel; St. Cloud State -- John Nett and Sam Riola; Winona State -- Derek Baumgartner

Second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Josh Dykhoff and Brody Sorenson; MSU Moorhead -- Nathan Culley, Dylan Gotto, Mikey Gottschalk and Jackson Hauge; Minot State -- Javier Gutierrez and Brent Riddle; UMary -- Noah Hull, Jonathan Draheim and Derek Shoen; Augustana -- Jack Hines; Minnesota Duluth -- Tim Pokornowski; St. Cloud State -- Drew Bulson; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ansen Dulas, Kolby Kiser and Keenan Wenzel; Wayne State -- Colin Lynam

All-defensive team

Minot State -- Gunnar Kozlowitz; Minnesota Duluth -- Ethan Cole and Alex Wattermann; St. Cloud State -- Tate Wallat and John Nett; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ryan Chmielewski; Augustana -- Drey Dirksen; Upper Iowa -- Ryan Hull; Concordia-St. Paul -- Mason Wolf

NSIC regular season individual awards

Player of the year -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher of the year -- Alex Koep, Minnesota Crookston

Newcomer of the year -- Mike Hallquist, Minnesota Crookston

Freshman of the year -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Paul Blanchard, Southwest Minnesota State

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher -- Drew Lingen, Winona State

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato

Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Fane Sauvakacolo, Dakota State

Field -- Traia Hubbard, Dakota State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana

Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State