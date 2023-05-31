Tuesday's local scoreboard for May 30

Women’s golf

Tuesday Women’s Golf League

At Valley Golf Course, Tuesday

First Flight

First: Gail Ingwalson

Second: Kelly Anderson

Event: Jane Solseng

Low putts: Tie – Gail Ingwalson, Darlene Schommer, Joyce Murray

Second Flight

First: Becky Gellner and Sharon Wick (tie)

Second: Margaret Tweten

Event: Mary Asleson

Low putts: Margaret Tweten

Third Flight

First: Kaye Vanderpas

Second: Mary Koponen

Event: Barb Brend

Low putts: Mary Koponen

Fourth Flight

First: Sherryl Weisenberger

Second: Tie – Kathy Ashe, Faye Dunnigan

Event: Ellie Schnell

Low putts: Ellie Schnell

Chip-ins: Gail Ingwalson, Becky Gellner and Sharon Wick

Prep softball

N.D. Class A tournament

At Tharaldson Park in Fargo

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 11 a.m.

No. 3 West Jamestown vs. No. 2 East Red River, 35 minutes after first game ends

No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.

No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Century, 35 minutes after third game ends

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends

Saturday, June 3

Fifth place, 10 a.m.

Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson (second random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game ends

No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-CG, 35 minutes after third game ends

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends

Championship, 4 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s results

In Greenbush

Elimination bracket

East Polk 2, Mahnomen-Waubun 1

Championship semifinals

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 5, Red Lake Falls 4

Wednesday’s games

Elimination bracket

Red Lake Falls vs. East Polk, 5 p.m. in Greenbush

Thursday, June 1

Championship

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Red Lake Falls/East Polk winner, 4 p.m. at highest seed (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday’s results

In Frazee

Consolation semifinals

Park Rapids 3, Barnesville 2

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4, Thief River Falls 2

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 8, Park Rapids 6

Championship semifinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8, Hawley 2

Thursday, June 1

In Frazee

Loser-out

Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Hawley, noon

Championship

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton/Hawley winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

N.D. Class A state tournament

At Young Field, West Fargo

Thursday’s quarterfinals

East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Legacy, 11:30 a.m.

West No. 2 Bismarck Century vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 35 minutes after previous game ends

West No. 1 Mandan vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.

East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Jamestown, 35 minutes after previous game ends

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends

Saturday, June 3

Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.

Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: Sacred Heart's David Larson provides spark off the bench in 2-1 walk-off over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

N.D. Class B tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals, in Minot

Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian, 35 minutes after Game 1

Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m. North Star vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after Game 3

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s results

Play-in round

Kelliher-Northome 5, Bagley 3

First round

Fosston 10, Kelliher-Northome 0

Lake of the Woods 1, Win-E-Mac 0

Norman County East/UH 3, Lake Park-Audubon 1

Sacred Heart 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1

Red Lake County 15, Fertile-Beltrami 8

Ada-Borup/West 12, Northern Freeze 2

West Marshall 6, Kittson County Central 1

No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Blackduck, delayed to 5/31 due to weather

Wednesday’s first round game

No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Blackduck, will resume at bottom of second inning

Thursday’s second round games

At Bemidji State

Fosston vs. Mahnomen-Waubun/Blackduck winner, 10 a.m.; Lake of the Woods vs. Norman County East/UH, 12:30 p.m.

In Ada

Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake County, 10 a.m.; Ada-Borup/West vs. West Marshall Fusion, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Bemidji State and in Ada, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

At Bemidji State

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

At Bemidji State

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday’s first round

Red Lake EGF Senior High, Green Wave win by forfeit

Thief River Falls/Goodridge 10, Warroad 0

Roseau 7, Crookston 4

Menahga 8, Park Rapids 6

Perham 11, Pelican Rapids 0

Barnesville 9, Frazee 8

Ottertail Central 2, Fergus Falls 1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Hawley 1

Thursday’s second round

In East Grand Forks

EGF Senior High vs. Thief River Falls/Goodridge, noon; Roseau vs. Menahga, 2:30 p.m.

In Perham

Perham vs. Barnesville, noon; Ottertail Central vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

In East Grand Forks, 7:30 p.m.

In Perham, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 5

In Perham

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

In Perham

Championship, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Girls soccer

N.D. state tournament

At Fargo Davies High School

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, noon

No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.

No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 2:15 p.m.

Fargo Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Fifth place, 11 a.m.

Third place, 1:15 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

N.D. Class A Dual tournament

At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts

Thursday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies

East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck

East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century

West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts

At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness

Team places

Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts

Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness