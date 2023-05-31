Tuesday's local scoreboard for May 30
Featuring Tuesday Women's Golf League results, N.D. Class A and B prep softball and baseball tournament pairings, N.D. Class A girls state tennis tournament schedule, and much more!
Women’s golf
Tuesday Women’s Golf League
At Valley Golf Course, Tuesday
First Flight
First: Gail Ingwalson
Second: Kelly Anderson
Event: Jane Solseng
Low putts: Tie – Gail Ingwalson, Darlene Schommer, Joyce Murray
Second Flight
First: Becky Gellner and Sharon Wick (tie)
Second: Margaret Tweten
Event: Mary Asleson
Low putts: Margaret Tweten
Third Flight
First: Kaye Vanderpas
Second: Mary Koponen
Event: Barb Brend
Low putts: Mary Koponen
Fourth Flight
First: Sherryl Weisenberger
Second: Tie – Kathy Ashe, Faye Dunnigan
Event: Ellie Schnell
Low putts: Ellie Schnell
Chip-ins: Gail Ingwalson, Becky Gellner and Sharon Wick
Prep softball
N.D. Class A tournament
At Tharaldson Park in Fargo
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 11 a.m.
No. 3 West Jamestown vs. No. 2 East Red River, 35 minutes after first game ends
No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.
No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Century, 35 minutes after third game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 10 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship, 3 p.m.
N.D. Class B tournament
In Minot
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson (second random draw), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game ends
No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-CG, 35 minutes after third game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends
Championship, 4 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s results
In Greenbush
Elimination bracket
East Polk 2, Mahnomen-Waubun 1
Championship semifinals
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 5, Red Lake Falls 4
Wednesday’s games
Elimination bracket
Red Lake Falls vs. East Polk, 5 p.m. in Greenbush
Thursday, June 1
Championship
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Red Lake Falls/East Polk winner, 4 p.m. at highest seed (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday’s results
In Frazee
Consolation semifinals
Park Rapids 3, Barnesville 2
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4, Thief River Falls 2
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 8, Park Rapids 6
Championship semifinals
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8, Hawley 2
Thursday, June 1
In Frazee
Loser-out
Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Hawley, noon
Championship
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton/Hawley winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Scheels All-Star Series
East All-Stars
Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen
Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley
West All-Stars
Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen
Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton
Prep baseball
N.D. Class A state tournament
At Young Field, West Fargo
Thursday’s quarterfinals
East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Legacy, 11:30 a.m.
West No. 2 Bismarck Century vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 35 minutes after previous game ends
West No. 1 Mandan vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.
East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Jamestown, 35 minutes after previous game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
N.D. Class B tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals, in Minot
Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian, 35 minutes after Game 1
Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m. North Star vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after Game 3
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s results
Play-in round
Kelliher-Northome 5, Bagley 3
First round
Fosston 10, Kelliher-Northome 0
Lake of the Woods 1, Win-E-Mac 0
Norman County East/UH 3, Lake Park-Audubon 1
Sacred Heart 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1
Red Lake County 15, Fertile-Beltrami 8
Ada-Borup/West 12, Northern Freeze 2
West Marshall 6, Kittson County Central 1
No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Blackduck, delayed to 5/31 due to weather
Wednesday’s first round game
No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Blackduck, will resume at bottom of second inning
Thursday’s second round games
At Bemidji State
Fosston vs. Mahnomen-Waubun/Blackduck winner, 10 a.m.; Lake of the Woods vs. Norman County East/UH, 12:30 p.m.
In Ada
Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake County, 10 a.m.; Ada-Borup/West vs. West Marshall Fusion, 12:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Bemidji State and in Ada, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
At Bemidji State
Semifinals, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
At Bemidji State
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday’s first round
Red Lake EGF Senior High, Green Wave win by forfeit
Thief River Falls/Goodridge 10, Warroad 0
Roseau 7, Crookston 4
Menahga 8, Park Rapids 6
Perham 11, Pelican Rapids 0
Barnesville 9, Frazee 8
Ottertail Central 2, Fergus Falls 1
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Hawley 1
Thursday’s second round
In East Grand Forks
EGF Senior High vs. Thief River Falls/Goodridge, noon; Roseau vs. Menahga, 2:30 p.m.
In Perham
Perham vs. Barnesville, noon; Ottertail Central vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
In East Grand Forks, 7:30 p.m.
In Perham, 5 p.m.
Monday, June 5
In Perham
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
In Perham
Championship, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Girls soccer
N.D. state tournament
At Fargo Davies High School
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, noon
No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.
No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 2:15 p.m.
Fargo Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 11 a.m.
Third place, 1:15 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
N.D. Class A Dual tournament
At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts
Thursday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies
East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck
East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century
West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City
Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts
At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness
Team places
Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts
Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness
Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness
