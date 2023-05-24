Tuesday's local scoreboard for May 23
Featuring results from the Tuesday Women's Golf League, prep softball and baseball tournament scores, girls soccer results and much more!
Women’s golf
Valley Tuesday women’s league
First flight
Low gross: Kelly Anderson
Second low gross: Joyce Murray, Jane Solseng (tie)
Event: Vicki Thompson
Low putts: Joyce Murray, Erin Erickson, Dawn Botsford (tie)
Second Flight:
Low gross: Joyce Nefs
Second low gross: Becky Gellner, Kim Thorson, Margaret Tweten, Sharon Wick (tie)
Event: Sue Petterson
Low putts: Kim Thorson, Sharon Wick (tie)
Third Flight:
Low gross: Patti Berg
Second low gross: Nan Campbell
Event: Genny Olson
Low putts: Melanie Hedlund
Fourth Flight:
Low Gross: Carol Schneweis
Second low gross: Renae Huseby, Mary Koponen (tie)
Event: Ellie Schnell, Laurie Charette (tie)
Low putts: Carol Schneweis
Chip-in: Pat Roos
Prep softball
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0
Fargo North, Fargo Davies 4
West Fargo Sheyenne 26, GF Central 2
Red River 10, Valley City 0
Friday’s games
At West Fargo High School
Consolation semifinals
West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 minutes after previous game
Championship semifinals
West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 minutes after previous game
Saturday’s games
At West Fargo High School
State qualifiers, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
EDC championship, 3 p.m.
N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament
In Thompson
Monday’s games
Championship semifinals
Thompson 19, Pembina County North 0
PCN 000 00 --0 3 7
T 0(10)4 5X --19 18 1
WP: Sydney Schwabe; LP: Kali Demars
Highlights -- PCN: Nora Crosby 1x2, Kaylee Kemp 1x2, 2B, Sara Jensen 1x2; T: Sydney Schwabe 2x4, 3R, RBI, 2 2B, 11 SO, Dru Schwab 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, Olivia Dick 2x4, 2R, RBI, 2B, Mya Warcken 3x4, 3R, 3 RBI, 2B, Summer Hegg 2R, Kya Hurst 3x3, 2R, 4 RBI, 2B, Kjersten Lopez 2x3, 2R, RBI, 2B, Marleigh Kurtz RBI, Claire Kolling 1x3, R, RBI, Abby Olson RBI, Fiona Hendrickson 1x1, R, RBI, 2B, Kasey Munson 1x1, RBI, 2B
May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood 17, Carrington 0
CAR 000 00 --0 1 4
MAY 153 8X --17 16 0
WP: Danica Hanson; LP: Calleigh Hewitt
Highlights -- CAR: Maara Kutz 1x1, 2B; MPCG-HN: Maysa Larson 1x1, 3R, 2B, Danica Hanson 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Raina Satrom 3x4, R, 2 RBI, Brooklyn Galde 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Parker Strand 2x4, 2R, Madi Sand 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Kora Gensrich 2x3, 2R, RBI, Hudson Zerface 2x3, 3R, RBI, Alicia Foss R, Brayleigh Close R
Loser out
Pembina County North 12, Carrington 2
CAR 100 100 --2 4 3
PCN 032 421 --12 8 0
WP: Kali Demars; LP: Kaydence VanRay
Highlights -- CAR: Isabel Wendel 1x1, R, 2B, Kennedy Wendel 1x3, RBI, Lauren Hendrickson 1x2, R, 2B, Reese Schaefer RBI; PCN: Graesen Helgoe 1x2, 2R, Nora Crosby 2x4, R, RBI, Kaylee Kemp 1x2, 2R, RBI, Remmi Larson 1x2, R, RBI, Colbie Furstenau R, Sara Jensen 2R, Madi Steele 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Jocelyn Anderson 2x3, R, 3 RBI
Tuesday’s results
State qualifier
Thompson 9, Pembina County North 3
Championship
May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood 5, Thompson 2
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s play-in games
In Greenbush
Mahnomen-Waubun 4, Sacred Heart 3
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 13, Mahnomen-Waubun 3
M-W 000 03 --3 5 3
BAD 353 2X --13 11 2
WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Alaina Bevins
Highlights -- MW: Kendra Syverson 1x3, R, Maddie Bass 1x3, 2 RBI, Katherine Lunde 1x2, R, Olivea Rushmeier R; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 1x2, R, Jordan Lee 3x4, 3R, Kin. Hanson 1x3, 3 RBI, 6 SO, Jaci Hanson 2x2, 2R, 4 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, 2R, RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 3R, Tessany Blazek R
In Fosston
Fertile-Beltrami 7, Marshall County Central 0
East Polk 12, Red Lake County Central 5
East Polk 5, Fertile-Beltrami 1
In Twin Valley
Norman County East/UH 13, Bagley 3
Kelliher-Northome 9, Ada-Borup/West 4
Norman County East/UH 11, Kelliher-Northome 8
In Red Lake Falls
Blackduck 5, Lake of the Woods 4
Red Lake Falls 15, West Marshall 0
Red Lake Falls 7, Blackduck 0
Thursday’s games
Championship semifinals, 4 p.m.
East Polk at Badger-Greenbush-MR
Norman County East/UH at Red Lake Falls
Elimination bracket
Mahnomen-Waubun vs. Fertile-Beltrami, 4 p.m. in Red Lake Falls
Kelliher-Northome vs. Blackduck, 4 p.m. in Greenbush
Thursday, June 1
At highest seed, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday’s play-in results
North subsection
Thief River Falls win by forfeit over Red Lake
Roseau 11, Warroad 1
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Crookston 0
Park Rapids 3, EGF Senior High 2
EGF 000 200 000 --2 4 1
P-R 000 101 001 --3 2 1
WP: Rachel Ulvin; LP: Karlee Walsh
Highlights -- EGF: Ellie Marcott 2x4, R, Walsh 17 SO; P-R: Anna Vliniemi 1x2, RBI
South subsection
Pigtail round, at Breckenridge
Perham 15, Ottertail Central 5
Play-in games
Breckenridge 14, Perham 0
Hawley 11, Fergus Falls 1
Wadena-Deer Creek 13, Frazee 4
Barnesville 9, Pelican Rapids 2
Thursday’s second round
At Thief River Falls and Frazee, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30
In Frazee
Championship and consolation semifinals, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
In Frazee
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Scheels All-Star Series
East All-Stars
Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen
Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley
West All-Stars
Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen
Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton
Prep baseball
Tuesday’s results
EGF Senior High 19-20, Detroit Lakes 2-24
D-L 020 00 --2 3 5
EGF 555 31 --19 18 3
WP: R. Hams; LP: J. Thomas
Highlights -- DL: B. Okeson R, H. Korth 1x2, R, RBI; EGF: Hams 3x3, 3R, 6 SO, N. Frize 1x4, R, D. Carpenter 3x4, 4R, RBI, T. Nowacki 2x3, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 2x3, 4R, 2 RBI, L. Anderson 2x4, R, 2 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x3, R, RBI, C. Kofstad 1x4, R, 2 RBI, J. Nowacki 3x4, 2 RBI, H. Varnson R
D-L 321 161 (10)0 --24 20 5
EGF 532 503 2X --20 11 8
WP: C. Eckhoff; LP: C. McDonald
Highlights -- DL: N. Rieber 2x3, 2R, RBI, G. Kirchner 4x6, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, J. Thomas 3x5, 2R, RBI, H. Korth 2x5, 4R, 3 RBI, HR, B. Okeson 1x5, R, 2 RBI, M. Omberg 1x3, 4R, J. Mack 1x5, R, N. Besser 3x5, 3R, RBI, C. Jackson 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, C. Eckhoff 1x4, R, 3 RBI; EGF: D. Carpenter 4 SO, N. Frize R, RBI, R. Hams 4x5, 4R, 2 RBI, D. Carpenter 2x3, 4R, 3 RBI, HR, T. Nowacki 1x1, 4R, 2 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 1x4, 2R, RBI, L. Anderson 2x5, 2R, 5 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x5, R, RBI, C. Kofstad R, 2 RBI, H. Varnson R
Roseau 14, Badger-Greenbush-MR 0
RSVR 10 1 1 2 0 14 14 0
BDGR 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4
WP: T. Mertens; LP: G. Warne
Highlights -- R: Mertens 9 SO, G. Jensen 2x4, 2R, C. Flaig 1x4, R, RBI, A. Wensloff 2x2, 3R, RBI, HR, A. Wensloff 2x3, R, 3 RBI, E. Wensloff 1x2, R, RBI, T. Kvien 1x1, R, A. Klint 1x1, 2R, RBI, HR, J. Haugen 1x2, R, C. Bachleitner 1x3, R, 2 RBI, J. Halvorson R, 2 RBI, J. Tangen 1x1, RBI; BGMR: T. Davy 1x2, T. Christian 1x2
Monday’s results
EGF Senior High 4, Sacred Heart 3
S-H 300 000 0 --3 2 2
EGF 000 120 1 --4 5 2
WP: N. Frize; LP: E. Arntson
Highlights -- SH: B. Bloom 5 SO, I. Sundby R, M. Gapp R, P. Erickson 1x2, R, RBI, 2B, E. Arntson 1x3, 2 RBI; EGF: J. Van Eps RBI, 5 SO, D. Carpenter 1x3, R, T. Nowacki 1x3, 2R, 2B, C. Schmiedeberg 2x3, R,
Park Rapids 6, Crookston 2
P-R 200 220 0 --6 7 1
CRO 001 010 0 --2 6 2
WP: DJ Reichling; LP: Gavyn Hlucny
Highlights -- CRO: Alex Longoria 1x4, R, RBI, 2B, Ethan Boll 1x2, RBI, Blake Melsa 1x4, R, Jack Doda 1x3, 2B; PR: Noah Morris 1x4, R, RBI, Run, 2B, Lucas Kritzeck 2x3, R, RBI, Ethan Eischens 1x2, R, RBI, Matthew Johanning 1x4, R, RBI, 3B, Reichling 10 SO
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0
Fargo North 5, Fargo Davies 4
West Fargo Sheyenne 26, GF Central 2
Red River 10, Valley City 0
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals
West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 min. after previous game
Championship semifinals
West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 min. after previous game
Saturday’s games
State qualifiers and EDC championship at John Randall Field in Wahpeton
RELATED: Red River begins East Region tourney with combined no-hitter over Valley City
N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament
Monday’s games
Loser-out
Hatton-Northwood 25, Maple River 4
M-R 003 10 --4 7 6
H-N (14)47 0X --25 15 1
WP: Brody Johnson; LP: Liam Satrom
Highlights -- MR: Marty Rohrbeck 2x2, 2R, Liam Satrom 3x3, R, Jace Erickson 1x1, R, Trent Warren RBI, Bobby Bergfield 1x2, RBI, 2B; HN: Ander Thorsgard 1x5, 2R, RBI, Derek Carpenter 2x2, 2R, 2 RBI, 3B, Ryan Verke 1x1, R, RBI, Carson Beaudin 2x2, 4R, 3 RBI, 3B, Zach Suckut R, Mike Steinbrink R, RBI, Hunter Frederick 2x3, 4R, 2 RBI, Teddy Peterick 2x4, 4R, Hunter Twete 1x1, 3R, RBI, William Ness R, Rolando Zuniga 3x3, 2R, 4 RBI, Keegan Schroeder 1x5, R, 2 RBI, Brody Johnson 8 SO
Hillsboro-Central Valley 8, Larimore 4
LAR 000 310 0 --4 5 1
HCV 201 401 X --8 10 0
WP: Kyle Haffely; LP: Avery Gratton
Highlights -- L: Jacob Warnke 1x3, R, Bo Solseng 2R, Avery Gratton 1x3, R, Jace Collison 2x4, 2 RBI, Brison Falch 1x3, RBI; HCV: Kyle Haffely 2x4, 2R, Cole Hebl 3x3, 3R, 5 RBI, 2 HR, Andrew Dullum 1x4, R, RBI, Carter Limke RBI, Tyson Leshuk 1x2, R, Landon Olson 1x1, R
Tuesday’s result
May-Port-CG 13, Hillsboro-Central Valley 5
HCV 101 201 0 --5 9 4
MAY 122 800 X --13 13 2
WP: Marshall Kloster; LP: Chase Haffely
Highlights -- HCV: Kyle Haffely 2x5, R, Cole Hebl 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Andrew Dullum 2x5, R, 2B, James Fortman RBI, Chase Haffely 1x3, R; MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Marshall Judisch 2x3, 2R, Lucas Fugleberg 3x4, R, 3 RBI, Landon Koenig 2R, Walker McGillis 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Jake Hutter 2R, RBI, Sayer McGillis 2R, Andrew Aarsvold 1x3, 2 RBI, Jase Erickson R, Cole Kritzberger 1x3, RBI
Wednesday’s championship
Thompson vs. May-Port CG, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
N.D. Class B Region 4 tournament
In Grafton
Monday’s results
Loser out
Midway-Minto 4, Pembina County North 3
First round
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Park River 5
Grafton 18, Midway-Minto 1
Tuesday’s results
Winners bracket
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 5, Grafton 3
Loser out
Park River Area def. Midway-Minto
Park River Area 6, Grafton 1
Wednesday’s championship
Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Park River Area, 2:00 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 4:00 p.m.)
N.D. Class B Region 5 tournament
In Cando
Monday’s quarterfinals
Bottineau 10, Rugby 2
BOT 300 322 0 --10 9 3
RUG 100 010 0 --2 0 3
WP: Eli Bristol; LP: Logan Harner
Highlights -- BOT: Bristol 9 SO, Carson Haerer - 1x3, 3R, RBI, Ryder Pollman 1x4, 2 RBI, Gabe Glasner 1x4, 2 RBI, 2B, Colton Getzlaff 1x3, 2 RBI, Rowan Cheshire 1x3, 2R, RBI, 2B
Northern Lights 12, Dunseith 2
DUN 000 20 --2 0 10
N-L (10)01 01 --12 7 1
WP: Nicholas Mears; LP: Jeremy Laducer
Highlights -- NL: Mears 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 3B, 8 SO, Mitchell Leas 2x3, 3R, Mitchell Wibe 2x4, 3R, RBI
Loser-out games
Rugby 10, Harvey-Wells County 0
HWC 000 00 --0 2 5
RUG 007 3X --10 7 1
WP: Tatum Risovi; LP: Teagan Tipton
Highlights -- RUG: Logan Harner 2x3, 2R, RBI, 3B, Macen Heisler 1 for 3, 2R 2 RBI, Brody Schneibel 2x3, 3 RBI, Dylan Bartsch 2 RBI
North Star 10, Northern Lights 0
N-L 000 00 --0 1 3
N-S 360 01 --10 6 0
WP: Parker Simon; LP: Jonathan Mears
Highlights -- NS: Zack Jorde 2x3, 2R, RBI, 2B, Dane Hagler 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, 3B, Hunter Hagler 1x2, 2R, RBI, Jack Ahlberg 1x3, RBI, 2B, Karsen Simon 1x2, RBI, 3B; NL: Nicholas Mears 1x2
Tuesday’s results
Championship semifinals
North Star 7, Bottineau 3
Loser-out games
Rugby 10, Northern Lights 0
Rugby 10, Bottineau 3
Wednesday’s championship
North Star vs. Rugby, 3 p.m. (second championship to follow at 5 p.m., if necessary)
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s results
Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Fargo South 1
GF Central 0, Fargo North 0
First half – No scoring.
Second half – No scoring.
Goalie saves – GFC: Hannah Biby 5; FN: Anna Nelson 10
Fargo Davies 4, Red River 0
First half – 1. Bjerke (Roberson) 17:00
Second half – 2. Bjerke 46:00; 3. Liekelma 60:00; 4. Larson 61:00
Red River coach Jason Heydt: “Davies is the top team in the EDC and a bounce here and there and the score would have been much closer. The Riders kept the pressure up and a header by O'Halloran off a corner by DeLong just went wide and a drive by Kulack also just went wide. “
Monday’s results
Fargo Shanley 2, Fargo South 0
GF Central 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 1
First half -- 1. WFS, Lindsey Ericksen 5:00
Second half -- 2. GFC, Kiara Holweger (Claire Hynek) 66:00
Keeper saves -- WFS: Morgan Valvo 3; GFC: Hannah Biby 13
Girls tennis
N.D. East Region Dual tournament
Monday’s play-in matches
Fargo South 3, Wahpeton 2
Fargo North 5, West Fargo 0
Thursday’s quarterfinals
At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts, 10 a.m.
No. 1 Valley City vs. Fargo South
No. 4 GF Central vs. No. 5 Red River
No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Fargo North
No. 3 Fargo Davies vs. No. 6 Fargo Shanley
Boys tennis
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Monday’s quarterfinals
Thief River Falls 6, Osakis 1
Fergus Falls 4, Minnewaska 3
Perham 4, Crookston 3
New London-Spicer 4, EGF Senior High 3
Singles
1. Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Carson Knutson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Thomas McMahon 6-3, 6-2; 3. Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, def. Joe Brouwer 6-4, 6-4; 4. Ryan McMahon, EGF, def. Owen Lee 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
1. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Jeb Haaven-Farstad/Trey D’Heilly 7-5, 6-2; 2. Tate Steenerson/Luke Hanson, EGF, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; 3. Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Bauer Walter/Austin Kovar 6-2, 6-7 (10-12), 6-3
Semifinals
At Crookston High School
Thief River Falls 5, Fergus Falls 2
New London-Spicer 4, Perham 3
Tuesday’s championship
At Crookston High School
Thief River Falls 6, New London-Spicer 1
Singles
1. Reece Janisch, TRF, def. Kenneth Schmiesing 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; 2. Jett Cornelius, TRF, def. Jowell Gamez 6-3, 6-3; 3. Spencer Hempel, TRF, def. Joe Brouwer 6-0, 6-1; 4. Andy Dagg, TRF, def. Owen Lee 6-4, 7-5
Doubles
1. Janisch/JJ Cornelius, TRF, def. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Geran Gonsorowski/Lucas Rantanen, TRF, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez 6-0, 6-1; 3. Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Kaleb Funk/Ike Olson 6-1/6-0
Girls golf
Crookston Invite
At Minakwa Golf Course, Monday
Team totals
1. Crookston 386, 2. Roseau 387, 3. EGF Senior High 424, 4. Thief River Falls 492
Top individual placers
1. Hannah Brouse, CRO, 90; 2. Kaylie Clauson, CRO, 91; 3. Erin Brandt, R, 94
Boys golf
Shanley Don Johnson Invite
Monday’s results
Team totals
West Fargo Sheyenne 280, Red River 295, Fargo Davies 301, West Fargo 308, Fargo South 316, Fargo Shanley 316, Fargo North 325, GF Central 331, West Fargo Horace 348, Wahpeton 362, Valley City 374
Top 5 individuals
1. Charlie Solberg, Davies, 68; 2. Nate Peyerl, WF Sheyenne, 68; 3. Andrew Wilhelm, WF Sheyenne, 69; 4. Quinn Breidenbach, WF Sheyenne, 69; 5. Saylor Kuenzel, RR, 72
Other Red River scorers
Jack Miller 74, Carson Skarperud 74, Ross Koerner 76
GF Central scorers
Evan Panzer 79, Cooper Bakke 82, Mack Blue 84, Cole Wilber 84, Trevor Anderson 84
