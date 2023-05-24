Tuesday's local scoreboard for May 23

Women’s golf

Valley Tuesday women’s league

First flight

Low gross: Kelly Anderson

Second low gross: Joyce Murray, Jane Solseng (tie)

Event: Vicki Thompson

Low putts: Joyce Murray, Erin Erickson, Dawn Botsford (tie)

Second Flight:

Low gross: Joyce Nefs

Second low gross: Becky Gellner, Kim Thorson, Margaret Tweten, Sharon Wick (tie)

Event: Sue Petterson

Low putts: Kim Thorson, Sharon Wick (tie)

Third Flight:

Low gross: Patti Berg

Second low gross: Nan Campbell

Event: Genny Olson

Low putts: Melanie Hedlund

Fourth Flight:

Low Gross: Carol Schneweis

Second low gross: Renae Huseby, Mary Koponen (tie)

Event: Ellie Schnell, Laurie Charette (tie)

Low putts: Carol Schneweis

Chip-in: Pat Roos

Prep softball

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0

Fargo North, Fargo Davies 4

West Fargo Sheyenne 26, GF Central 2

Red River 10, Valley City 0

Friday’s games

At West Fargo High School

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 minutes after previous game

Championship semifinals

West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 minutes after previous game

Saturday’s games

At West Fargo High School

State qualifiers, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

EDC championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament

In Thompson

Monday’s games

Championship semifinals

Thompson 19, Pembina County North 0

PCN 000 00 --0 3 7

T 0(10)4 5X --19 18 1

WP: Sydney Schwabe; LP: Kali Demars

Highlights -- PCN: Nora Crosby 1x2, Kaylee Kemp 1x2, 2B, Sara Jensen 1x2; T: Sydney Schwabe 2x4, 3R, RBI, 2 2B, 11 SO, Dru Schwab 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, Olivia Dick 2x4, 2R, RBI, 2B, Mya Warcken 3x4, 3R, 3 RBI, 2B, Summer Hegg 2R, Kya Hurst 3x3, 2R, 4 RBI, 2B, Kjersten Lopez 2x3, 2R, RBI, 2B, Marleigh Kurtz RBI, Claire Kolling 1x3, R, RBI, Abby Olson RBI, Fiona Hendrickson 1x1, R, RBI, 2B, Kasey Munson 1x1, RBI, 2B

May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood 17, Carrington 0

CAR 000 00 --0 1 4

MAY 153 8X --17 16 0

WP: Danica Hanson; LP: Calleigh Hewitt

Highlights -- CAR: Maara Kutz 1x1, 2B; MPCG-HN: Maysa Larson 1x1, 3R, 2B, Danica Hanson 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Raina Satrom 3x4, R, 2 RBI, Brooklyn Galde 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Parker Strand 2x4, 2R, Madi Sand 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Kora Gensrich 2x3, 2R, RBI, Hudson Zerface 2x3, 3R, RBI, Alicia Foss R, Brayleigh Close R

Loser out

Pembina County North 12, Carrington 2

CAR 100 100 --2 4 3

PCN 032 421 --12 8 0

WP: Kali Demars; LP: Kaydence VanRay

Highlights -- CAR: Isabel Wendel 1x1, R, 2B, Kennedy Wendel 1x3, RBI, Lauren Hendrickson 1x2, R, 2B, Reese Schaefer RBI; PCN: Graesen Helgoe 1x2, 2R, Nora Crosby 2x4, R, RBI, Kaylee Kemp 1x2, 2R, RBI, Remmi Larson 1x2, R, RBI, Colbie Furstenau R, Sara Jensen 2R, Madi Steele 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Jocelyn Anderson 2x3, R, 3 RBI

Tuesday’s results

State qualifier

Thompson 9, Pembina County North 3

Championship

May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood 5, Thompson 2

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s play-in games

In Greenbush

Mahnomen-Waubun 4, Sacred Heart 3

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 13, Mahnomen-Waubun 3

M-W 000 03 --3 5 3

BAD 353 2X --13 11 2

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Alaina Bevins

Highlights -- MW: Kendra Syverson 1x3, R, Maddie Bass 1x3, 2 RBI, Katherine Lunde 1x2, R, Olivea Rushmeier R; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 1x2, R, Jordan Lee 3x4, 3R, Kin. Hanson 1x3, 3 RBI, 6 SO, Jaci Hanson 2x2, 2R, 4 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, 2R, RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 3R, Tessany Blazek R

In Fosston

Fertile-Beltrami 7, Marshall County Central 0

East Polk 12, Red Lake County Central 5

East Polk 5, Fertile-Beltrami 1

In Twin Valley

Norman County East/UH 13, Bagley 3

Kelliher-Northome 9, Ada-Borup/West 4

Norman County East/UH 11, Kelliher-Northome 8

In Red Lake Falls

Blackduck 5, Lake of the Woods 4

Red Lake Falls 15, West Marshall 0

Red Lake Falls 7, Blackduck 0

Thursday’s games

Championship semifinals, 4 p.m.

East Polk at Badger-Greenbush-MR

Norman County East/UH at Red Lake Falls

Elimination bracket

Mahnomen-Waubun vs. Fertile-Beltrami, 4 p.m. in Red Lake Falls

Kelliher-Northome vs. Blackduck, 4 p.m. in Greenbush

Thursday, June 1

At highest seed, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday’s play-in results

North subsection

Thief River Falls win by forfeit over Red Lake

Roseau 11, Warroad 1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Crookston 0

Park Rapids 3, EGF Senior High 2

EGF 000 200 000 --2 4 1

P-R 000 101 001 --3 2 1

WP: Rachel Ulvin; LP: Karlee Walsh

Highlights -- EGF: Ellie Marcott 2x4, R, Walsh 17 SO; P-R: Anna Vliniemi 1x2, RBI

South subsection

Pigtail round, at Breckenridge

Perham 15, Ottertail Central 5

Play-in games

Breckenridge 14, Perham 0

Hawley 11, Fergus Falls 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 13, Frazee 4

Barnesville 9, Pelican Rapids 2

Thursday’s second round

At Thief River Falls and Frazee, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

In Frazee

Championship and consolation semifinals, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

In Frazee

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

Tuesday’s results

EGF Senior High 19-20, Detroit Lakes 2-24

D-L 020 00 --2 3 5

EGF 555 31 --19 18 3

WP: R. Hams; LP: J. Thomas

Highlights -- DL: B. Okeson R, H. Korth 1x2, R, RBI; EGF: Hams 3x3, 3R, 6 SO, N. Frize 1x4, R, D. Carpenter 3x4, 4R, RBI, T. Nowacki 2x3, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 2x3, 4R, 2 RBI, L. Anderson 2x4, R, 2 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x3, R, RBI, C. Kofstad 1x4, R, 2 RBI, J. Nowacki 3x4, 2 RBI, H. Varnson R

D-L 321 161 (10)0 --24 20 5

EGF 532 503 2X --20 11 8

WP: C. Eckhoff; LP: C. McDonald

Highlights -- DL: N. Rieber 2x3, 2R, RBI, G. Kirchner 4x6, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, J. Thomas 3x5, 2R, RBI, H. Korth 2x5, 4R, 3 RBI, HR, B. Okeson 1x5, R, 2 RBI, M. Omberg 1x3, 4R, J. Mack 1x5, R, N. Besser 3x5, 3R, RBI, C. Jackson 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, C. Eckhoff 1x4, R, 3 RBI; EGF: D. Carpenter 4 SO, N. Frize R, RBI, R. Hams 4x5, 4R, 2 RBI, D. Carpenter 2x3, 4R, 3 RBI, HR, T. Nowacki 1x1, 4R, 2 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 1x4, 2R, RBI, L. Anderson 2x5, 2R, 5 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x5, R, RBI, C. Kofstad R, 2 RBI, H. Varnson R

Roseau 14, Badger-Greenbush-MR 0

RSVR 10 1 1 2 0 14 14 0

BDGR 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4

WP: T. Mertens; LP: G. Warne

Highlights -- R: Mertens 9 SO, G. Jensen 2x4, 2R, C. Flaig 1x4, R, RBI, A. Wensloff 2x2, 3R, RBI, HR, A. Wensloff 2x3, R, 3 RBI, E. Wensloff 1x2, R, RBI, T. Kvien 1x1, R, A. Klint 1x1, 2R, RBI, HR, J. Haugen 1x2, R, C. Bachleitner 1x3, R, 2 RBI, J. Halvorson R, 2 RBI, J. Tangen 1x1, RBI; BGMR: T. Davy 1x2, T. Christian 1x2

Monday’s results

EGF Senior High 4, Sacred Heart 3

S-H 300 000 0 --3 2 2

EGF 000 120 1 --4 5 2

WP: N. Frize; LP: E. Arntson

Highlights -- SH: B. Bloom 5 SO, I. Sundby R, M. Gapp R, P. Erickson 1x2, R, RBI, 2B, E. Arntson 1x3, 2 RBI; EGF: J. Van Eps RBI, 5 SO, D. Carpenter 1x3, R, T. Nowacki 1x3, 2R, 2B, C. Schmiedeberg 2x3, R,

Park Rapids 6, Crookston 2

P-R 200 220 0 --6 7 1

CRO 001 010 0 --2 6 2

WP: DJ Reichling; LP: Gavyn Hlucny

Highlights -- CRO: Alex Longoria 1x4, R, RBI, 2B, Ethan Boll 1x2, RBI, Blake Melsa 1x4, R, Jack Doda 1x3, 2B; PR: Noah Morris 1x4, R, RBI, Run, 2B, Lucas Kritzeck 2x3, R, RBI, Ethan Eischens 1x2, R, RBI, Matthew Johanning 1x4, R, RBI, 3B, Reichling 10 SO

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0

Fargo North 5, Fargo Davies 4

West Fargo Sheyenne 26, GF Central 2

Red River 10, Valley City 0

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 min. after previous game

Championship semifinals

West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 min. after previous game

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers and EDC championship at John Randall Field in Wahpeton

RELATED: Red River begins East Region tourney with combined no-hitter over Valley City

N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament

Monday’s games

Loser-out

Hatton-Northwood 25, Maple River 4

M-R 003 10 --4 7 6

H-N (14)47 0X --25 15 1

WP: Brody Johnson; LP: Liam Satrom

Highlights -- MR: Marty Rohrbeck 2x2, 2R, Liam Satrom 3x3, R, Jace Erickson 1x1, R, Trent Warren RBI, Bobby Bergfield 1x2, RBI, 2B; HN: Ander Thorsgard 1x5, 2R, RBI, Derek Carpenter 2x2, 2R, 2 RBI, 3B, Ryan Verke 1x1, R, RBI, Carson Beaudin 2x2, 4R, 3 RBI, 3B, Zach Suckut R, Mike Steinbrink R, RBI, Hunter Frederick 2x3, 4R, 2 RBI, Teddy Peterick 2x4, 4R, Hunter Twete 1x1, 3R, RBI, William Ness R, Rolando Zuniga 3x3, 2R, 4 RBI, Keegan Schroeder 1x5, R, 2 RBI, Brody Johnson 8 SO

Hillsboro-Central Valley 8, Larimore 4

LAR 000 310 0 --4 5 1

HCV 201 401 X --8 10 0

WP: Kyle Haffely; LP: Avery Gratton

Highlights -- L: Jacob Warnke 1x3, R, Bo Solseng 2R, Avery Gratton 1x3, R, Jace Collison 2x4, 2 RBI, Brison Falch 1x3, RBI; HCV: Kyle Haffely 2x4, 2R, Cole Hebl 3x3, 3R, 5 RBI, 2 HR, Andrew Dullum 1x4, R, RBI, Carter Limke RBI, Tyson Leshuk 1x2, R, Landon Olson 1x1, R

Tuesday’s result

May-Port-CG 13, Hillsboro-Central Valley 5

HCV 101 201 0 --5 9 4

MAY 122 800 X --13 13 2

WP: Marshall Kloster; LP: Chase Haffely

Highlights -- HCV: Kyle Haffely 2x5, R, Cole Hebl 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Andrew Dullum 2x5, R, 2B, James Fortman RBI, Chase Haffely 1x3, R; MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Marshall Judisch 2x3, 2R, Lucas Fugleberg 3x4, R, 3 RBI, Landon Koenig 2R, Walker McGillis 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Jake Hutter 2R, RBI, Sayer McGillis 2R, Andrew Aarsvold 1x3, 2 RBI, Jase Erickson R, Cole Kritzberger 1x3, RBI

Wednesday’s championship

Thompson vs. May-Port CG, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

N.D. Class B Region 4 tournament

In Grafton

Monday’s results

Loser out

Midway-Minto 4, Pembina County North 3

First round

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Park River 5

Grafton 18, Midway-Minto 1

Tuesday’s results

Winners bracket

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 5, Grafton 3

Loser out

Park River Area def. Midway-Minto

Park River Area 6, Grafton 1

Wednesday’s championship

Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Park River Area, 2:00 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 4:00 p.m.)

N.D. Class B Region 5 tournament

In Cando

Monday’s quarterfinals

Bottineau 10, Rugby 2

BOT 300 322 0 --10 9 3

RUG 100 010 0 --2 0 3

WP: Eli Bristol; LP: Logan Harner

Highlights -- BOT: Bristol 9 SO, Carson Haerer - 1x3, 3R, RBI, Ryder Pollman 1x4, 2 RBI, Gabe Glasner 1x4, 2 RBI, 2B, Colton Getzlaff 1x3, 2 RBI, Rowan Cheshire 1x3, 2R, RBI, 2B

Northern Lights 12, Dunseith 2

DUN 000 20 --2 0 10

N-L (10)01 01 --12 7 1

WP: Nicholas Mears; LP: Jeremy Laducer

Highlights -- NL: Mears 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 3B, 8 SO, Mitchell Leas 2x3, 3R, Mitchell Wibe 2x4, 3R, RBI

Loser-out games

Rugby 10, Harvey-Wells County 0

HWC 000 00 --0 2 5

RUG 007 3X --10 7 1

WP: Tatum Risovi; LP: Teagan Tipton

Highlights -- RUG: Logan Harner 2x3, 2R, RBI, 3B, Macen Heisler 1 for 3, 2R 2 RBI, Brody Schneibel 2x3, 3 RBI, Dylan Bartsch 2 RBI

North Star 10, Northern Lights 0

N-L 000 00 --0 1 3

N-S 360 01 --10 6 0

WP: Parker Simon; LP: Jonathan Mears

Highlights -- NS: Zack Jorde 2x3, 2R, RBI, 2B, Dane Hagler 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, 3B, Hunter Hagler 1x2, 2R, RBI, Jack Ahlberg 1x3, RBI, 2B, Karsen Simon 1x2, RBI, 3B; NL: Nicholas Mears 1x2

Tuesday’s results

Championship semifinals

North Star 7, Bottineau 3

Loser-out games

Rugby 10, Northern Lights 0

Rugby 10, Bottineau 3

Wednesday’s championship

North Star vs. Rugby, 3 p.m. (second championship to follow at 5 p.m., if necessary)

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Fargo South 1

GF Central 0, Fargo North 0

First half – No scoring.

Second half – No scoring.

Goalie saves – GFC: Hannah Biby 5; FN: Anna Nelson 10

Fargo Davies 4, Red River 0

First half – 1. Bjerke (Roberson) 17:00

Second half – 2. Bjerke 46:00; 3. Liekelma 60:00; 4. Larson 61:00

Red River coach Jason Heydt: “Davies is the top team in the EDC and a bounce here and there and the score would have been much closer. The Riders kept the pressure up and a header by O'Halloran off a corner by DeLong just went wide and a drive by Kulack also just went wide. “

Monday’s results

Fargo Shanley 2, Fargo South 0

GF Central 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

First half -- 1. WFS, Lindsey Ericksen 5:00

Second half -- 2. GFC, Kiara Holweger (Claire Hynek) 66:00

Keeper saves -- WFS: Morgan Valvo 3; GFC: Hannah Biby 13

Girls tennis

N.D. East Region Dual tournament

Monday’s play-in matches

Fargo South 3, Wahpeton 2

Fargo North 5, West Fargo 0

Thursday’s quarterfinals

At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Valley City vs. Fargo South

No. 4 GF Central vs. No. 5 Red River

No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Fargo North

No. 3 Fargo Davies vs. No. 6 Fargo Shanley

Boys tennis

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

Thief River Falls 6, Osakis 1

Fergus Falls 4, Minnewaska 3

Perham 4, Crookston 3

New London-Spicer 4, EGF Senior High 3

Singles

1. Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Carson Knutson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Thomas McMahon 6-3, 6-2; 3. Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, def. Joe Brouwer 6-4, 6-4; 4. Ryan McMahon, EGF, def. Owen Lee 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Jeb Haaven-Farstad/Trey D’Heilly 7-5, 6-2; 2. Tate Steenerson/Luke Hanson, EGF, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; 3. Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Bauer Walter/Austin Kovar 6-2, 6-7 (10-12), 6-3

Semifinals

At Crookston High School

Thief River Falls 5, Fergus Falls 2

New London-Spicer 4, Perham 3

Tuesday’s championship

At Crookston High School

Thief River Falls 6, New London-Spicer 1

Singles

1. Reece Janisch, TRF, def. Kenneth Schmiesing 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; 2. Jett Cornelius, TRF, def. Jowell Gamez 6-3, 6-3; 3. Spencer Hempel, TRF, def. Joe Brouwer 6-0, 6-1; 4. Andy Dagg, TRF, def. Owen Lee 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

1. Janisch/JJ Cornelius, TRF, def. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Geran Gonsorowski/Lucas Rantanen, TRF, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez 6-0, 6-1; 3. Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Kaleb Funk/Ike Olson 6-1/6-0

Girls golf

Crookston Invite

At Minakwa Golf Course, Monday

Team totals

1. Crookston 386, 2. Roseau 387, 3. EGF Senior High 424, 4. Thief River Falls 492

Top individual placers

1. Hannah Brouse, CRO, 90; 2. Kaylie Clauson, CRO, 91; 3. Erin Brandt, R, 94

Boys golf

Shanley Don Johnson Invite

Monday’s results

Team totals

West Fargo Sheyenne 280, Red River 295, Fargo Davies 301, West Fargo 308, Fargo South 316, Fargo Shanley 316, Fargo North 325, GF Central 331, West Fargo Horace 348, Wahpeton 362, Valley City 374

Top 5 individuals

1. Charlie Solberg, Davies, 68; 2. Nate Peyerl, WF Sheyenne, 68; 3. Andrew Wilhelm, WF Sheyenne, 69; 4. Quinn Breidenbach, WF Sheyenne, 69; 5. Saylor Kuenzel, RR, 72

Other Red River scorers

Jack Miller 74, Carson Skarperud 74, Ross Koerner 76

GF Central scorers

Evan Panzer 79, Cooper Bakke 82, Mack Blue 84, Cole Wilber 84, Trevor Anderson 84