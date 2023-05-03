Tuesday's local scoreboard for May 2

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo 1

Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

GF Central 3, Fargo South 1

First half -- 1. GFC, Annika Presteng (Aubriell Kraemer) 3:00; 2. GFC, Madisyn McLaughlin 15:00; 3. GFC, Kiara Holweger 26:00

Second half -- 4. FS, Gracie Sauvageau 71:00

Goalie saves - GFC: Hannah Biby 8; FS: Sarika Bhujel 5

Red River 2, Fargo North 1

First half -- 1. FN, Solei Berg 5:00; 2. RR, Annick Lawson-Body (Grace Schindler) 20:00; 3. RR, Reagan Hodny (Lawson-Body) 28:00

Second half -- No scoring.

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “Fargo North plays a fast game and took advantage right away to take the lead. The Riders battled back and Lawson-Body scored her first of the season on a nice passing play. Eight minutes later, after another series of consecutive passes, Reagan Hodny netted her first ever varsity goal which turned out to be the game winner. The Riders made some adjustments which helped counter North's strong attack and that led to more scoring chances for the Riders.”

Prep softball

Tuesday’s results

Red River 25, Fargo South 0

Fargo North 16, GF Central 14

West Fargo 22, Devils Lake 3

West Fargo Sheyenne 12, West Fargo Horace 0

Valley City 19, Fargo Shanley 14

Norman County East/UH 5, Fertile-Beltrami 4

Ada-Borup 15, Bagley 5

Roseau 12, Warroad 2

Detroit Lakes 14, Staples-Motley 4

Pine River-Backus 14, Lake of the Woods 4

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 17-10, Frazee 0-0

Wadena-Deer Creek 17, Ottertail Central 1

Badger-Greenbush-MR 11, EGF Senior High 1

EGF 100 00 --1 5 3

BAD 006 23 --11 10 0

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Ellie Marcott

Highlights -- EGF: Marcott 2x2, R, Karlee Walsh 2x2, Kate Cantera 1x2, RBI; BGMR: Hanson 7 SO, McKenzie Dahl 2x3, 2R, RBI, Jaci Hanson 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl 2x3, 2 RBI, Tessany Blazek R, Sierra Westberg 1x1, 2R, Teagan Landsrud 1x3, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x3, R, RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer R, Kailey Hanson 2R

Red Lake Falls 15, West Marshall 0

W-M 000 0 --0 2 4

RLF 960 X --15 8 0

WP: Nadia Delorme; LP: Annika Magnusson

Highlights -- WM: Katie Groven 1x2, Taylor Wentz 1x1; RLF: Alexis Swendra 2x3, 2R, 3 RBI, 2B, Gabby Casavan 2x2, R, 2 RBI, 2B, Jayden Breiland 2x3, 2R, RBI, Quinnlyn Kenfield 1x2, R, RBI, Shandi Nelson 1x2, 2R

Red Lake Falls 18, Crookston 0

RLF 600 75 --18 12 0

CRO 000 00 --0 1 3

WP: Kylie Klipping; LP: Dani Kresl

Highlights -- CRO: Madi Abrams 1x2; RLF: Jayden Breiland 2x3, 3R, 2 RBI, Shandi Nelson 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Gretchen Cota 2x3, 2R, RBI, 3B, Kali Knutson 1x1, R, 4 RBI, 3B

Monday’s results

Fargo Davies 13, Valley City 3

East Polk 15, Fertile-Beltrami 0

Norman County East/UH 28, Bagley 2

Ada-Borup 25, West Marshall 5

Red Lake Falls 8, Mahnomen-Waubun 0

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Blackduck 2

EGF Senior High 8, Northern Freeze 6

N-F 000 501 0 --6 0 2

EGF 220 031 X --8 14 3

WP: Karlee Walsh; LP: K. Augustine

Highlights -- EGF: Emma Marcott 3x3, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Elliana Dumas 2x4, 2 RBI, Karlee Walsh 2x4, 2 RBI, 2B, 15 SO

Hillsboro-Central Valley 12, Northern Cass 1

HCV 522 03X X --12 8 1

N-C 010 00X X --1 2 4

WP: Serrina Klose; LP: Eleise Sand

Highlights -- HCV: Klose 4x4, RBI, 2B, 10 SO, Ellie Vice 3x4, 3 RBI, 2B, Danielle DuBois 1x3, RBI; NC: Sand 8 SO, Hannah Anderson 1x2, RBI, 2B

Red River pitcher Jocelyn Berg throws a heater toward home plate in the second inning of a home softball game versus the Fargo South Bruins at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald/Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Prep baseball

Tuesday’s results

Wahpeton 12, Red River 7

West Fargo Sheyenne 10, GF Central 7

West Fargo Horace 7, Fargo Shanley 6

Devils Lake 2, Fargo South 1

Fargo Shanley 10, Devils Lake 0

Fargo North 4-3, Valley City 0-8

West Fargo 3-13, Fargo Davies 2-6

Thief River Falls-Goodridge 6, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1

Perham 18-15, Breckenridge 2-4

Norman County East/UH 12, Ada-Borup 2

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14-11, Frazee 0-8

Fergus Falls 11-2, Brainerd 8-12

Minnetonka 9, Moorhead 1

Ottertail Central 10, Wadena-Deer Creek 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 8-8, Lake Park-Audubon 7-4

Thompson 13-8, May-Port-CG 1-5

THO 421 201 3 --13 19 1

MAY 000 100 0 --1 7 2

WP: Brayden Wolfgram; LP: Marshall Judisch

Highlights -- T: Brody Gibson R, Brayden Wolfgram 4x5, 2R, RBI, 2B, 13 SO, Thomas Schumacher R, Reece Berberich 4x4, 2R, RBI, 2B, Jordan Gustafson 2R, William Welke 2x5, R, 3 RBI, 2 2B, Drew Overby 2x5, 2R, 4 RBI, 2B, Braden Tyce 2x4, R, RBI, Shawn O'Hearn 3x4, R, Jonathan Muhs 2x4, RBI, 3B; MPCG: Cole Kritzberger 3x4, 2 2B, Lucas Fugleberg 1x2, Walker McGillis 1x3, R, Marshall Kloster 1x3, RBI, Alex Aarsvold 1x3

MAY 200 000 3 --5 7 4

THO 004 400 X --8 7 2

WP: Reece Berberich; LP: Lucas Fugleberg

Highlights -- MPCG: Cole Kritzberger 2x3, 2R, Lucas Fugleberg R, Landon Koenig 1x2, R, RBI, 6 SO, Walker McGillis 2x4, Sawyer McGillis 1x3, R; T: Brody Gibson R, Brayden Wolfgram 1x3, R, Thomas Schumacher 1x3, R, RBI, Reece Berberich 2x3, R, RBI, 3B, Will Welke 1x4, R, 2 RBI, 2B, Drew Overby 1x3, RBI, 2B, Braden Tyce 1x2, R, Jonathan Muhs 1x2, 2R

North Star 1, Rugby 0

RUG 000 000 00 --0 1 0

N-S 000 000 01 --1 9 0

WP: Dane Hagler; LP: Brody Schneibel

Highlights -- NS: Dane Hagler 1x3, R, 18 SO, Garret Westlind 3x4, 2B; RUG: Erik Foster 1x3

Red Lake County Central 5, Win-E-Mac 4

WEM 010 101 1 --4 5 0

RED 000 002 3 --5 11 1

WP: B. Gullingsrud; LP: B. Hamre

Highlights -- WEM: Hamre 1x2, RBI, 8 SO, B. Howard R, B. Sander 2R, RBI, O. Strom 1x3, R, H. Earles 2x4, RBI; RLCC: G. Halverson 6 SO, W. Gieseke 2x4, R, RBI, Gullingsrud 2x4, R, 2 RBI, B. Seeger 2x3, RBI, B. Breiland 1x3, R, C. Cardinal 1x1, R, C. Erickson 2x3, R

Warroad 6, Roseau 4

WAR 000 103 02 --6 8 2

ROS 003 001 00 --4 5 4

WP: K. Pietruszewski; LP: C. Otto

Highlights -- WAR: J. McFarlane 6 SO, M Marvin-Cortes R, RBI, Pietruszewski 3x4, R, RBI, L. Grover 3x5, 3 RBI, H. Sprouls 1x4, 2R, K. Hoffman R, B. Norris 1x3, R, RBI; R: E. Wensloff 8 SO, G. Jensen 2x4, R, A. Wensloff R, C. Flaig 1x4, 2R, 3 RBI

Monday’s results

Moorhead 14, West Fargo 2

Red Lake County 16, Lake Park-Audubon 2

Wahpeton 17, GF Central 2

WAH 700 307 0 --17 6 1

GFC 000 020 X --2 7 7

WP: C. Kappes; LP: N. Morkve

Highlights -- W: Kappes 2R, RBI, 7 SO, J. Rittenour 1x3, 2R, RBI, J. Fliflet 1x2, R, 2 RBI, J. King R, 3 RBI, R. Thimjon 2R, J. Hofman 2R, C. Hockert 2R, RBI, S. Bladow 1x4, 2R, 3 RBI, B. Pauly 1x1, 2 RBI, G. Schroeder 2x4, R, RBI, M. Hinkley 2R; GFC: C. Barta 1x3, R, Z. Erickson 1x3, RBI, N. Lund R

North Star 17, Dunseith 0

DUN 000 00 --0 2 4

N-S 385 1X --17 7 1

WP: Jack Ahlberg; LP: Nolan Poitra

Highlights -- NS: Hunter Hagler 3x4, 4R, 3 RBI, 2 3B, Ahlberg 2x2, RBI, 2B

Roseau 11, Fosston 6

ROS 303 012 2 --11 17 2

FOS 000 141 0 --6 4 5

WP: O. Jaenicke; LP: A. Norland

Highlights -- R: G. Jensen 3x5, R, RBI, A. Wensloff 3x4, 2R, C. Flaig 4x4, 3R, 2 RBI, HR, T. George 1x4, R, C. Bachleitner 1x4, RBI, C. Otto 2x4, 2R, RBI, J. Haugen 2x3, R, 3 RBI, E. Wensloff 1x3, R, RBI, A. Ballard RBI; FOS: C. Norland R, A. Norland 1x3, R, 2 RBI, H. Boushee 1x3, R, 2 RBI, B. Levin 1x3, RBI, T. Palubicki R, Z. Theis 1x2, 2R

Girls tennis

Tuesday’s results

Valley City 6, Fargo Shanley 3

Fargo Davies 9, West Fargo 0

Fargo North 6, Wahpeton 3

Red River 9, Fargo South 0

Singles

1. Farrah Spicer def. Ruby Hawley 6-3, 6-1; 2. Addison Lommen def. Reese Aarstad 6-0, 6-0; 3. Naomi Rahman def. Cassie Youngquist 6-0, 6-0; 4. Kate Hinschberger def. Abby Heggen 6-0, 6-0; 5. Grace Paranica def. Katie Hopp 6-0, 6-0; 6. Maddie Nelson def. Della Phillips 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Spicer/Paranica def. Hawley/Aarstad 6-2, 6-2; 2. Lommen/Lauren Endres def. Youngquist/Heggen 6-3, 6-0; 3. Hinschberger/Dana Chahal def. Hop/Phillips 6-0, 6-0

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, GF Central 3

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, def. Sarea Gu 7-5, 6-2; 2. Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-1, 6-2; 3. Jayne Thompson, WFS, def. Gianna Blue 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; 4. Shireen Durrani, WFS, def. Sydnee Lemieux 6-1, 6-3; 5. Jennifer Wang, GFC, def. Sofia Layfield 7-5, 6-0; 6. Anna Muach, WFS, def. Lauren Tran 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1. Sommerfeld/Thompson, WFS, def. Stauss/Spicer 6-3, 6-1; 2. Gu/Durrani, WFS, def. G. Blue/Wang 6-3, 6-2; 3. Lemieux/Stella Blue, GFC, def. Layfield/Mauch 6-1, 7-5

Monday’s result

Red River 9, West Fargo 0

Singles

1. Farrah Spicer def. Paige Knuittila 6-0, 6-0; 2. Addison Lommen def. Ava Von Pinnon 6-1, 6-0; 3. Naomi Rahman def. Hope Uggerud 6-1, 6-1; 4. Kate Hinschberger def. Jayci Lawerance 6-1, 6-1; 5. Grace Paranica def. Hannah Moseng 6-1, 6-4; 6. Dana Chahal def. Rachel Spainer 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1. Spicer/Hinschberger def. Knuittila/Von Pinnon 6-4, 6-2; 2. Lommen/Addie Nelson def. Uggerud/Lawerance 6-2, 6-1; 3. Paranica/Lauren Endres def. Moseng/Spainer 6-1, 6-0

Boys tennis

Tuesday’s result

Crookston 4, Moorhead 3

Minnewaska Triangular

In Minnewaska, Tuesday

Minnewaska 5, EGF Senior High 2

Singles

1. Carson Knutson, EGF, def. Connor Quelle 6-2, 7-5; 2. Tenzin Dahl, MIN, def. Thomas McMahon 6-2, 6-3; 3. Noah Palmer, MIN, def. Nolan Meulebrueck 6-4, 6-3; 4. Tayte Wasilowski, MIN, def. Aaden Wavra 2-6, 6-4, 10-7

Doubles

1. Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, MIN, def. Jeb Haaven-Farstad/Trey D’Heilly 6-4, 6-4; 2. Tate Steenerson/Luke Hanson, EGF, def. Riley Thorffinson/Tyler Kohn 6-1, 6-1; 3. Marshall Kopp/Landon Schifler, MIN, over Ryan McMahon/Austin Kovar 7-6 (7-2), 6-1

New London-Spicer 5, EGF Senior High 2

Singles

1. Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Knutson 6-4, 6-0; 2. Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. T. McMahon 6-2, 6-2; 3. Meulebrueck, EGF, def. Henry Vetsch 6-4, 6-4; 4. Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. R. McMahon 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles

1. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Haaven-Farstad 6-3, 6-4; 2. Steenerson/Hanson, EGF, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez 6-3, 6-4; 3. Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, over Dalton Casmey/Oliver Kalenze 6-0, 7-5

Boys golf

Valley City Invite

Tuesday’s results

At Detroit Lakes Country Club

Team totals

West Fargo Sheyenne 300, Red River 318, West Fargo 325, Shanley 330, Fargo North 332, GF Central 334, Fargo South 337, Fargo Davies 344, West Fargo Horace 374, Wahpeton 376, Valley City 386

Top 5 individuals

1. Andrew Wilhelm, WFS, 70; 2. Nate Peyerl, WFS, 72; 3. Evan Booth, Fargo South 77; 4. Charlie Solberg, Fargo Davies, 5. Carson Skarperud, Red River 78

Red River scorers

Jack Miller 79; Ross Koerner 79; Saylor Kuenzel 82

GF Central scorers

Cole Wilber 81, Ryder Rivard 83, Evan Panzer 83, Mack Blue 87

Prep track and field

KROX Invitational

In East Grand Forks, Tuesday

Girls team totals

1. Thief River Falls 150, 2. West Marshall 145, 3. Hatton-Northwood 107, 4. EGF Senior High 81, 5. Crookston 65, 6. Kittson County Central 44, 7. Warroad 43, 8. Goodridge-Grygla 26, 9. Roseau 11, 10. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6

Girls winners and EGF Senior High top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Kendra Mehrkens, TRF, 12.78

200 dash -- 1. Mehrkens, TRF, 26.12

400 run -- 1. Dru Harbott, TRF, 1:03.01

800 run -- 1. Paris Hoverson, HN, 2:32.97; 5. Lydia Floden, EGF, 2:45.63

1,600 run -- 1. Livia Harbott, TRF, 5:57.22

3,200 run -- 1. Jorie Miska, WM, 13:34.88; 2. Audrey Floden, EGF, 14:40.68

100 hurdles -- 1. Shali Anderson, EGF, 17.11; 5. Allyson Batko, EGF, 18.83

300 hurdles -- 1. Brookie Bakke, TRF, 50.65; 3. Anderson, EGF, 52.45

4x100 relay -- 1. Hatton-Northwood (Ella Holkesvig, Alora Berke, Maddie Meier, Paris Hoverson) 54.80

4x200 relay -- 1. Thief River Falls (Kendal Rantanen, Dru Harbott, Stephanie Dagg, Kendra Mehrkens) 1:52.24; 3. EGF Senior High (Anderson, Jerzey Perkerewicz, Erin Bowman, Camryn Adams) 1:56.99

4x400 relay -- 1. Thief River Falls (Kendal Rantanen, Bakke, Dagg, D. Harbott) 4:22.92; 2. EGF Senior High (Jerzey Perkerewicz, L. Floden, Katherine Allard, Camryn Adams) 4:27.79

4x800 relay -- 1. West Marshall (Miska, Annie Peterson, Natalie Peterson, Ayla Woinarowicz) 10:55.35; 3. EGF Senior High (Adrianna Gregoire, Allard, Kassidy Bustamante, L. Floden) 11:06.47

Shot put -- 1. Elizabeth Pinke, HN, 38-5

Discus -- 1. Pinke, HN, 107-1

High jump -- 1. Faith Lilly, WAR, 5-0

Pole vault -- 1. Brynley Coleman, HN, 9-6; 5. Liliya Baumwald, EGF, 7-6

Long jump -- 1. Ella Holkesvig, HN, 15-3

Triple jump -- 1. Avah Waldal, TRF, 31-9.75; 5. Adams, EGF, 30-5

Boys team totals

1. East Grand Forks 201, 2. Thief River Falls 109, 3. Badger/Greenbush-MR 96, 4. West Marshall 69, 5. Warroad 64, 6. Roseau 55, 7. Crookston 26, 8. Goodridge-Grygla 22, 9. Hatton-Northwood 12

Boys winners and EGF Senior High top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Liam Collins, BGMR, 11.53

200 dash -- 1. William MacLean, TRF, 24.33

400 run -- 1. Brayden Carlson, EGF, 53.86

800 run -- 1. Jace Fore, EGF, 2:13.10

1,600 run -- 1. Thor Harbott, CRO, 4:50.71; 2. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 4:57.40; 5. Weston Mahar, EGF, 5:09.37

3,200 run -- 1. Jordheim, EGF, 10:32.51; 3. W. Mahar, EGF, 11:06.45; 5. Jaxon Mahar, EGF, 11:31.63

110 hurdles -- 1. Cooper Smith, EGF, 16.58; 2. Kaden Vanyo, EGF, 16.87

300 hurdles -- 1. Smith, EGF, 42.31; 4. Vanyo, EGF, 46.14

4x100 relay -- 1. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (Grady Hockstedler, Gavin Hockstedler, Brent Wesala, Liam Collins) 47.56; 2. EGF Senior High A (Jason Briones, Cole Olson, Cooper Boushee, Jezrael Jones) 48.97; 4. EGF Senior High B (Rylan Gravos, Caleb Zejdlik, Tate Moore, Isaac Hartman) 49.85

4x200 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High A (Vanyo, Carlson, Fore, Olson) 1:39.14; 3. EGF Senior High B (Rylan Slack, Juvenal Chavez, Moore, Hartman) 1:47.70

4x400 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (Carlson, Fore, Smith, Brady Loer) 3:36.37

4x800 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (Loer, Charles Nelson, J. Mahar, Boushee) 9:46.03

Shot put -- 1. Treston Nichols, BGMR, 45-7.5; 2. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 43-2.5; 3. Mavrik Martine, EGF, 41-8; 4. Messi Kalenda, EGF, 41-5.5

Discus -- 1. Trian Petrescue, TRF, 121-5; 2. Zejdlik, EGF, 115-11; 3. Kalenda, EGF, 111-7

High jump -- 1. Gunnar Lund, R, 5-10; T4. Boushee, EGF, 5-2

Pole vault -- 1. Tyson Mortimer, WM, 12-0; 2. Cole Olson, EGF, 11-6; 4. Eliot Afshari, EGF, 10-0

Long jump -- 1. Collins, BGMR, 19-5; 5. Briones, EGF, 17-0

Triple jump -- 1. Hockstedler, BGMR, 38-7.5; 2. Vanyo, EGF, 37-11

Amateur wrestling

NDUSA Wrestling State Freestyle/Greco-Roman Tournament

In Jamestown, Saturday and Sunday

Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club placers

Freestyle results

8U 45 -- Liam Morgan (first place): Semifinal - Liam Morgan (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Vincent Garver (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (TF 11-0); 1st Place Match - Liam Morgan (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over George Humeniuk (Bison Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:51)

8U 49 -- Levi Konickson (first place): Quarterfinal - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Finnley Lockrem (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Semifinal - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Vincenzo Cheverie (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); 1st Place Match - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Axel Mellmer (Pursuit Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

8U 62 -- Braxtyn Johnson: Champ. Round 1 - Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Quarterfinal - Asher Primeau (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:17); Cons. Round 2 - Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Hayden Erickson (Tech Team Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:29)

10U 63 -- Caleb Konickson (fourth place): Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Quarterfinal - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Nicholas Rosene (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (TF 12-2); Semifinal - Gannon Inglish (Carrington Pitcrew Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:27); Cons. Semi - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Camden Barth (Hazen Wrestling Club) (TF 13-2); 3rd Place Match - Porter Haaland (Hazen Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:44)

12U 74 -- Kamdyn Goulet (first place): Semifinal - Kamdyn Goulet (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jack Glennon (Casselton Crushers) (Dec 5-2); 1st Place Match - Kamdyn Goulet (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won in overtime over Kyler Wild (Mandan Wrestling Club) (OT 4-4)

12U 98 -- Royce Such: Champ. Round 1 - Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Quarterfinal - Kallen Hansen (Valley City Express Wrestling) won by tech fall over Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Grant Hehr (Mandan Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

Girls 12U 70 -- Brynn Safratowich (first place): Round 1 - Brynn Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kinley Coles (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (TF 10-0); Round 2 - Brynn Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kinley Coles (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Fall 0:36)

Girls 12U 120 -- Quin Bass: Round 1 - Hailey Ford (Valley City Express Wrestling) won by decision over Quin Bass (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-4); Round 2 - Hailey Ford (Valley City Express Wrestling) won by decision over Quin Bass (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-2)

Girls 12U 145 -- Sophia Hilliard (first place): Round 1 - Sophia Hilliard (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Elise Schilling (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 13-1); Round 2 - Sophia Hilliard (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Elise Schilling (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:41)

14U 97 -- Rhys Safratowich (third place): Semifinal - Brody Bollinger (Dickinson Wrestling Club) won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-9); 3rd Place Match - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Cole Anderson (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); 2nd Place Match - Brody Bollinger (Dickinson Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (NC)

14U 106 -- Brody Ray (first place): Round 1 - Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Round 2 - Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) (TF 12-1)

Girls 14U 105 -- Charlotte Crowston (second place): Round 1 - Alicia Kenfack (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by fall over Charlotte Crowston (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:45); Round 2 - Alicia Kenfack (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Charlotte Crowston (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

16U 132 -- Zachary Nelson (sixth place): Quarterfinal - Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Semifinal - Hudson Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Cons. Semi - Kale Hase (HWC SWAT Wrestling) won by fall over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:41); 5th Place Match - Bryce Schneider (Royal Force Wrestling Club) won by decision over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-2)

16U 285 -- Eric Stouder (second place): Round 1 - Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Daniel Sullivan (Casselton Crushers) (TF 10-0); Round 3 - Solly Jonas (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:41)

Girls 16U 117-122 -- Marlie Stremick (second place): Quarterfinal - Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Semifinal - Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by decision over Madisyn Racine (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-8); 1st Place Match - Alexis Schneider (Royal Force Wrestling Club) won by decision over Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-6); 2nd Place Match - Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Madisyn Racine (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (NC)

Girls 16U 138 -- Kaylee Kurz (first place): Round 1 - Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Tyka Heinert (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Round 2 - Kaylee Kurz (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tyka Heinert (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:22)

Junior 145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley (second place): Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Dec 18-18); Round 2 - Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by tech fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 18-7); Round 3 - Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:18)

Girls Junior 144 -- Allyssa Johnson (first place): Round 1 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jazlyn Weigel (Royal Force Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0); Round 2 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jazlyn Weigel (Royal Force Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:23)

Girls Junior 164 -- Olivia Ochoa (second place): Round 1 - Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gabby Romans (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:42); Round 2 - Gabby Romans (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) won by fall over Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:49); Round 3 - Gabby Romans (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) won by decision over Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-0)

Greco results

8U 45 -- Liam Morgan (first place): Round 1 - Liam Morgan (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over George Humeniuk (Bison Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:29); Round 2 - Liam Morgan (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Theo Lafountain (Turtle Mountain Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

8U 49 -- Levi Konickson (first place): Quarterfinal - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Finnley Lockrem (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); Semifinal - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Cannon Fredericks (Big Cat Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); 1st Place Match - Levi Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Axel Mellmer (Pursuit Wrestling Club) (TF 10-1)

8U 62 -- Braxtyn Johnson: Champ. Round 1 - Asher Primeau (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by decision over Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-7); Cons. Round 1 - Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Anders Klein (Bison Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braxtyn Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:34)

10U 63 -- Caleb Konickson (fourth place): Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Dylan Thompson (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (FF); Quarterfinal - Jaks Mellmer (Pursuit Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:46); Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Luke Moss (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); Cons. Round 3 - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Camden Barth (Hazen Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); Cons. Semi - Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Cooper Jablonsky (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (TF 8-0); 3rd Place Match - Porter Haaland (Hazen Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Caleb Konickson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 11-2)

12U 74 -- Kamdyn Goulet (first place): Semifinal - Kamdyn Goulet (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Weston Stangler (Casselton Crushers) (TF 8-0); 1st Place Match - Kamdyn Goulet (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kyler Wild (Mandan Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)

12U 98 -- Royce Such: Quarterfinal - Jaxon Wilson (Carrington Pitcrew Wrestling Club) won by fall over Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:17); Cons. Round 1 - Kallen Hansen (Valley City Express Wrestling) won by tech fall over Royce Such (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

Girls 12U 70 -- Brynn Safratowich (first place): Round 1 - Brynn Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kinley Coles (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (TF 8-0); Round 2 - Brynn Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kinley Coles (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (TF 8-0)

Girls 12U 145 -- Sophia Hilliard (first place): Round 1 - Sophia Hilliard (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Elise Schilling (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 14-5); Round 2 - Sophia Hilliard (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Elise Schilling (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 10-1)

14U 97 -- Rhys Safratowich (second place): Semifinal - Kayden Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 13-3); 3rd Place Match - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Cole Anderson (Jamestown Taz Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0); 2nd Place Match - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Brody Bollinger (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

14U 106 -- Brody Ray (second place): Round 1 - Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:28); Round 2 - Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) won by decision over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-4); Round 3 - Gavin Rude (Kindred Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

16U 132 -- Zachary Nelson (fourth place): Quarterfinal - Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Semifinal - Brock Johnson (Kindred Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:27); Cons. Semi - Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Seamus Kuklok (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) (Fall 1:01); 3rd Place Match - Hudson Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zachary Nelson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:35)

16U 285 -- Eric Stouder (third place): Round 1 - Solly Jonas (MATPAC Wrestling Club) won by decision over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-4); Round 3 - Cade Okeson (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 8-0)

Girls 16U 117-122 -- Marlie Stremick (second place): Round 1 - Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Victoria Sanchez (Valley City Express Wrestling) (Fall 2:19); Round 3 - Alexis Schneider (Royal Force Wrestling Club) won by fall over Marlie Stremick (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:44)

Girls 16U 164 -- Olivia Ochoa (first place): Round 1 - Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye; Round 2 - Olivia Ochoa (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) bye

Junior 145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley (second place): Round 1 - Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (Dec 19-15); Round 2 - Kaden DeCoteau (Gorilla Wrestling Club, Inc) won by tech fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) (TF 17-8)

Girls Junior 144 -- Allyssa Johnson (first place): Round 1 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jazlyn Weigel (Royal Force Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:09); Round 2 - Allyssa Johnson (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jazlyn Weigel (Royal Force Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

NOTE: Allyssa Johnson and Liam Morgan both earned the triple crown award meaning they were state champions in all three styles (freestyle, greco-roman, and folkstyle).

Brendan Winn-Kelley qualified for the North Dakota Junior National Dual Team in Tulsa, OK., which runs June 12-18.

Eric Stouder qualified for the North Dakota Cadet National Dual Team in Illinois, which runs June 6-10.

Grand Forks coach Garrett Litzinger won the Milo Trusty award.

College softball

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- McKayla Armbruster, MSU Mankato

Player -- Kennedy Thomas, Sioux Falls

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Augustana -- Kennedy Buckman, Andrea Cain, Torri Chute, Liz Dierks, Abby Lien, Lexi Lander and Delaney Young; Minnesota Duluth -- Lauren Dixon, Nicole Schmitt and Sidney Zavoral; MSU Mankato -- McKayla Armbruster; MSU Moorhead -- Mackenzie Gallagher and Avery Steffen; Sioux Falls -- Kylie Madrid, Lexie Swift and Kait Van Der Zwaag; Winona State -- Abbie Hlas, Marissa Mullen and Libby Neveau

Second team

Augustana -- Hailey Houston; Concordia-St. Paul -- Annalise Scamehorn; Minnesota Duluth -- Kiana Bender and Kat Burkhardt; MSU Mankato -- Madi Newman, Sydney Nielsen, Kylie Sullivan and Ellie Tallman; Sioux Falls -- Kennedy Thomas; Southwest Minnesota State -- Abby Russell; St. Cloud State -- Jasmin Estrada, Trinity Junker, Raven Vanden Langenberg and Holly Weinberger; Upper Iowa -- Laila Pelds; Wayne State -- Kim Vidlak; Winona State -- Teaghen Amwoza, Carly Engelhardt, Savannah Serdynski and Abby Smith

Gold Glove team

Winona State -- Abby Smith, Logan Anderson, Teaghen Amwoza, Libby Neveau and Abbie Hlas; Sioux Falls -- Kait Van Der Zwaag; MSU Mankato -- Madi Newman; Augustana -- Liz Dierks; Concordia-St. Paul -- Alexus Houston

Individual awards

Player of the year -- Torri Chut, Augustana

Pitcher of the year -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth

Freshman of the year -- Andrea Cain, Augustana

Newcomer of the year -- Lexi Lander, Augustana

Coach of the year -- Mike Armitage, MSU Moorhead

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player -- Ari Martinez, Dickinson State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC championship tournament

In Rochester, Minn.

Wednesday’s games

First round, 10 a.m.

Concordia-St. Paul vs. Sioux Falls; Minot State vs. Bemidji State

Second round

MSU Mankato vs. St. Cloud State, noon

Winona State vs. MSU Moorhead, noon

Concordia-St. Paul/Sioux Falls winner vs. Augustana, 2 p.m.

Minot State/Bemidji State winner vs. Minnesota Duluth, 2 p.m.

Loser-out first round, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Loser-out second round, 10 a.m.

Championship quarterfinals, noon

Loser-out quarterfinals, 2 p.m.

Friday’s games

Championship semifinals, noon

Loser-out games, 2 and 4 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

First game to be played at noon (if necessary, second game to follow at 2 p.m.)

College baseball

Tuesday’s results

Minnesota Duluth 10-4, Minnesota Crookston 8-6

Southwest Minnesota State 8-15, Minot State 7-14

UMary 13-24, Bemidji State 1-2

St. Cloud State 8-11, Northern State 2-3

MSU Mankato 9-11, Wayne State 6-5

Valley City State 11, Mayville State 4

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

Player -- James Dunlap, N.D. State, and Jake McMurray, Oral Roberts

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Cole Schumacher, Sioux Falls

Player -- Josh Walker, UMary

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- JD Kirchner, Dakota State

Player -- Dawson Cortese, Dickinson State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

Friday’s first round

No. 5 Viterbo vs. No. 4 Dakota State, 8 a.m.

No. 8 Mayville State vs. No. 1 Bellevue, 10:30 a.m.

No. 7 Waldorf vs. No. 2 Valley City State, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Presentation vs. No. 3 Dickinson State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Loser-out first round games, 7 and 9 a.m.

Championship quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Loser-out second round games, 3 and 5 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Championship semifinals, 9 a.m.

Loser-out games, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Championship, 10 a.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at noon)

Men’s golf

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Lincoln, Neb.

Tuesday’s final results

Team totals

1. Kansas City 301-299-285--885, 2. Denver 304-289-296--889, 3. Oral Roberts 306-294-294--894, 4. N.D. State 308-297-296--901, 5. Omaha 309-299-296--904, 6. St. Thomas 305-313-292--910, 7. (tie) South Dakota 314-302-304 and S.D. State 321-300-299--920, 9. North Dakota 312-307-304--923, 10. Western Illinois 316-307-307--930

North Dakota placers

T14. Erik Stoxen 75-75-76--226, T20. Alex Skarperud 76-78-74--228, T35. Brandon McGarry 79-78-77--234, T42. Grayson Wetch 83-76-77--236, 46. Lucas Feterl 82-79-77--238

N.D. State placers

T9. Nate Adams 76-73-75 and Nate Deziel 75-74-75--224, T12. Ian Simonich 78-75-72--225, T20. Brock Winter 79-75-74--228, 48. Gavin Cronkhite 84-79-79--242

Monday’s second round results

Team totals

1. Denver 304-289--593; T2. Kansas City 301-299 and Oral Roberts 306-294--600; 4. N.D. State 308-297--605; 5. Omaha 309-299--608; 6. South Dakota 314-302--616; 7. St. Thomas 305-313--618; 8. North Dakota 312-307--619; 9. S.D. State 321-300--621; 10. Western Illinois 316-307--623

North Dakota placers

T9. Erik Stoxen 75-75--150; T23. Alex Skarperud 76-78--154; T34. Brandon McGarry 79-78--157; T40. Grayson Wetch 83-76--159; T43. Lucas Feterl 82-79--161

N.D. State placers

T5. Nate Adams 76-73--149 and Nate Deziel 75-74--149; T20. Ian Simonich 78-75--153; T23. Brock Winter 79-75--154; T47. Gavin Cronkhite 84-79--163

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Lindsay Cunningham, Winona State

Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Taylor Sargent, Valley City State

Field -- Kori Nagel, Dickinson State

Men’s track and field

UND runner honored

UND distance runner Luke Labatte was named the Summit League Men's Track Peak Performer of the week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.Labatte shaved time off his 3,000-meter steeplechase school record and was fourth at the Drake Relays with a personal-best time of 8:41.75. His time currently ranks No. 20 in the NCAA.This outdoor season alone, Labatte has broken the school records in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:41.75) and 5,000 meters (14:17.47). He also has the No. 2 time in program history in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:49.19.The Fighting Hawks will travel to Fargo for the NDSU Tune-Up this Friday.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Braxton Bruer, MSU Moorhead

Field -- Tyler Hiatt, Sioux Falls

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Martin Farver, Dickinson State

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State