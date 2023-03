Tuesday's local scoreboard for March 7

Girls basketball

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Tuesday’s semifinals

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Goodridge-Grygla 30

Fosston 53, Cass Lake-Bena 39

Halftime: Fosston 33, Cass Lake-Bena 14

Cass Lake-Bena – Fineday 18, LaRose 15, Wind 3, Mitchell 1, Wind 1, Graves-Desjarlait 1

Fosston – Vesledahl 20, Duppong 13, Lexi Mahlen 11, Manecke 5, Brynlea Mahlen 4

Friday’s championship

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Fosston, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

In Detroit Lakes

Wednesday’s semifinals

Perham vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 6 p.m.

Thief River Falls vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Tuesday’s semifinals

At Perham

Underwood 56, Henning 47

At Minnewaska

Hancock 53, Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg 42

Friday’s championship

At Fergus Falls

Underwood vs. Hancock, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

N.D. Region 2 tournament

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Monday’s quarterfinals

Thompson 62, Park River/F-L 37

Thompson -- Drew Overby 15, Brayden Wolfgram 7, Karter Peterson 20, Thomas Schumacher 2, Gavin Krogstad 4, Jakob Starcevic 10, Drew Odenbach 4

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Avery Rosinki 2, Owen Zikmund 2, Brennan Schramm 6, Jace Rosinski 4, Andrew Zikmund 5, Zacariah Zikmund 2, Mitchell Shirek 12, Nevin Daley 4

May-Port CG 56, North Border 51

Halftime: May-Port-CG 24, North Border 21

May-Port-CG -- Landon Koenig 12, Marshall Judisch 16, Ryder Fugleberg 10, Xyler Carlson 13, Drew Ostmo 5

North Border -- Trenton Cosley 20, Grant Cosley 4, Grayson Ohmann 9, Ayden Stainbrook 16, Kyle Thomas 2

Hillsboro-CV 64, Cavalier 29

Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 31, Cavalier 8

Cavalier – Zack Anderson 2, Jameson Thorpe 1, Talan Devine 16, Kaden Yanish 6, Ethan Longtine 4

Hillsboro-Central Valley – Kaden Kozejed 5, Riley Olsen 5, Carter Limke 10, Dylan Mitzel 3, Ben McRichie 2, Kyle Haffely 2, Peter Dryburgh 7, Landon Olson 13, Jacob Brandt 16, Caleb Hatlestad 1

Grafton 86, Midway-Minto 53

Halftime: Grafton 52, Midway-Minto 27

Midway-Minto -- Elijah Robinson 12, Aiden Lunski 11, Ezra Robinson 8, Riley Robinson 19, Ryland Amundson 2, Ben Gudajtes 1

Grafton -- David Perez 4, Juan Villareal 9, Ryan Hanson 7, Reggie Rice 2, Maxwell Dumas 6, Abram Sevigny 17, Kyler Droog 25

Tuesday’s semifinals

Thompson 62, May-Port-C-G 60

Halftime: May-Port-CG 32, Thompson 26

May-Port-CG – Landon Koenig, 13, Marshall Judisch 8, Ryder Fugleberg 8, Xyler Carlson 24, Noah Djibonon 2, Drew Ostmo 5

Thompson – Drew Overby 24, Brayden Wolfgram 6, Karter Peterson 6, Gavin Krogstad 3, Braden Tyce 4, Jakob Starcevic 19

RELATED: Late rally lifts Thompson to 62-60 high-energy Class B Region 2 semifinal win

Grafton 75, Hillsboro-CV 64

Halftime: Grafton 41, Hillsboro-CV 29

Hillsboro-Central Valley – Micah Longthorne 4, Riley Olsen 6, Carter Limke 3, Dylan Mitzel 2, Peter Dryburgh 7, Landon Olson 24, Jacob Brandt 18

Grafton – Braylon Baldwin 17, Juan Villarreal 25, Ryan Hanson 21, Reggie Rice 6, Kyler Droog 6

RELATED: Blistering start leads Grafton past Hillsboro-CV in Class B Region 2 basketball tournament

Thursday’s games

Third place

May-Port-CG vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Championship

Thompson vs. Grafton, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

In Devils Lake

Monday’s quarterfinals

Four Winds-Minn. 79, Lakota 29

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 39, Lakota 11

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Deng Deng 15, Keilan Longie 6, Dalen Leftbear 4, Marial Deng 4, Keyshawn St. Pierre 13, Jonte Delorme 2, Wade Nestell 6, Ty Dauphinais 6, Kelsom Keja 8, Clayton Dubois III 2, Kylon Keja 13

Lakota -- Zack Gibson 3, Jaxson Baumgarn 2, Anthony Bullis 2, Rider Schmidt 3, Ross Thompson 19

North Star 71, Dunseith 55

Halftime: North Star 44, Dunseith 26

North Star -- Karsen Simon 18, Brett Dilley 10, Parker Simon 12, Dane Hagler 18, Chas Bisbee 3, Hunter Hagler 10

Dunseith -- Jeremy Laducer Jr. 9, Luke Lunday 12, Boston Davis 12, Corben House 10, Tayden Azure 12

North Prairie 71, St. John 56

Halftime: North Prairie 35, St. John 26

North Prairie -- N. Mears 6, M. Grant 6, B. Mattson 6, J. Rosinski 20, M. Leas 22, C. Casavant 3, N. Tastad 8

St. John -- B. Baker 16, T. Longie 4, J. McCloud 5, C. Belgarde 10, G. Greybear 8, E. DeCoteau 5, R. Anderson 4, C. Counts 2, C. Belgarde 2

Warwick 65, Harvey-Wells County 56

Halftime: Warwick 33, Harvey-Wells County 24

Warwick -- D. McKay 2, D. Hunt 2, M. Jaramo 12, E. Feather 11, M. Fassett 20, J. Lenoir 9

Harvey-Wells County -- T. Thorson 7, N. Ziegler 5, B. Fike 3, K. Keller 14, T. Grossman 16, G. Allmaras 11

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Star 51, Four Winds-Minn. 46

Halftime: North Star 19, Four Winds-Minn. 19

North Star -- K. Simon 9, G. Westlind 2, P. Simon 2, D. Hagler 16, H. Hagler 19, O. Kurtti 3

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- D. Deng 8, K. St. Pierre 5, J. Delorme 3, W. Nestell 13, T. Dauphinais 6, Kelson Keja 11

Warwick 58, North Prairie 52

Halftime: Warwick 32, North Prairie 26

Warwick -- D. McKay 4, D. Hunt 13, E. Black 5, E. Feather 13, M. Fasset 13, J. Lenoir 10

North Prairie -- N. Mears 2, M. Grant 4, B. Mattson 8, J. Rosinski 14, M. Leas 17, N. Tastad 7

Thursday’s games

Third place

Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. North Prairie, 6 p.m.

Championship

North Star vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Monday’s first round

West subsection

Stephen-Argyle 78, Lake of the Woods 48

Badger-Greenbush-MR 55, Climax-Fisher 40

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 28, Climax-Fisher 24

Climax-Fisher -- Ethan Evitts 13, Dylan Korynta 12, Ryan Morris 9, Luis Gonzalez 4, Jarrett Steinmetz 2

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Gabe Werne 18, Ty Christian 17, Cole Blazek 11, Brennan Collins 7, Masen Swenson 2

East subsection

Clearbrook-Gonvick 71, Kelliher-Northome 54

Mahnomen-Waubun 64, Bagley 40

Thursday’s second round

West Subsection

At Minnesota Crookston

No. 1 Sacred Heart vs. No. 9 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Red Lake County vs. No. 5 Goodridge-Grygla, 7:45 p.m.

At Northland CTC

No. 2 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No. 7 Stephen-Argyle, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Northern Freeze vs. No. 6 Kittson County Central, 7:45 p.m.

East subsection, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 1 Fosston

No. 5 Blackduck at No. 4 Ada-Borup/West

No. 6 Win-E-Mac at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami

No. 7 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 2 Cass Lake-Bena

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at noon, 1:45, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

Monday, March 13

Semifinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Thursday’s first round, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Menahga at No. 1 Thief River Falls

No. 9 Pelican Rapids at No. 8 Red Lake

No. 13 Crookston at No. 4 Hawley

No. 12 Park Rapids at No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek

No. 15 Roseau at No. 2 Perham

No. 10 Fergus Falls at No. 7 Barnesville

No. 14 Warroad at No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

No. 11 Frazee at No. 6 EGF Senior High

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At high seeds, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

At Detroit Lakes

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Detroit Lakes

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Monday’s pigtail round

North subsection

Underwood 69, Rothsay 58

Breckenridge 74, New York Mills 47

South subsection

Ortonville 63, Benson 53

Thursday’s play-in games, 7 p.m.

North subsection

No. 8 Underwood at No. 1 Henning

No. 5 Park Christian at No. 4 Hillcrest

No. 7 Breckenridge at No. 2 Battle Lake

No. 6 Norman County East/UH at No. 3 Lake Park-Audubon

South subsection

No. 9 Ortonville at No. 1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

No. 5 Parkers Prairie at No. 4 Hancock

No. 7 Brandon-Evansville at No. 2 Border West

No. 6 Ashby at No. 3 KMS

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North subsection

At Perham, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

South subsection

At Minnewaska, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Semifinals

At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17

In Fergus Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class B

Week 14 poll

1. Central Cass (11 first-place votes) 119 total points, 20-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) 109, 20-1

3. Bishop Ryan 86, 20-2

4. Shiloh Christian 73, 17-4

5. Bowman County 71, 18-2

6. Sargent County 59, 18-2

7. North Border 57, 19-2

8. Beulah 32, 17-4

9. Garrison 14, 18-3

10. (tie) North Prairie 12, 18-3 and Thompson 12, 14-7

Others receiving votes: Ellendale 12-9, Standing Rock 18-3

Boys hockey

N.D. all-state

Red River — Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule; GF Central — Colton Bjorge, Wyatt Wockenfuss; Bismarck Legacy — Tyler Miller, Jameson Johnson, Marcus Butts; Fargo South-Shanley — Noel Olsonawski, Zach Boren; West Fargo Sheyenne — Riley Swanson, Zachary Moser; Minot — Jaxon Bradley, Mackley Morelli; Fargo Davies — Jack Bullinger; Fargo North — Peter Dorsher; Bismarck Century — Maxon Vig; West Fargo — Colten Bossert; Grafton-Park River — Landon Carter; Bottineau-Rugby — Colton Getzlfaff; Mandan — Matthew Haider; Jamestown — Brooks Roaldson

Outstanding senior athlete -- Mikey Coleman, Red River

Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River

Minn. All-Section 8A

First team

Forwards – Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad; Carson Pilgrim, Warroad; Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central

Defensemen – Erick Comstock, Warroad; Ryan Lund, Warroad

Goalie – Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad

Second team

Forwards – Brock Schultz, EGF Senior High; Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad; Evan Girdler, Red Lake Falls

Defensemen – Grady Magner, EGF Senior High; Cole Bies, EGF Senior High

Goalie – Sawyer Torkelson, Park Rapids

Third team

Forwards – Max Arlt, Thief River Falls; Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Landon Jamieson, EGF Senior High; Markus Olson, Bagley-Fosston

Defensemen – Jace Fields, Detroit Lakes; Jace Erickson, Thief River Falls

Goalies – Josh Mack, Detroit Lakes; Chase Mero, EGF Senior High

Coach of the year – Jay Hardwick, Warroad

Assistant coach of the year – Michael Tveit, Warroad

Minn. state Class A tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Hermantown vs. Luverne (random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Mahtomedi vs. Alexandria Area (random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Warroad vs. St. Cloud Cathedra (random draw), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Orono vs. No. 5 Northfield, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Championship, noon

Minn. state Class AA tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Cretin-Durham Hall vs. No. 1 Maple Grove, 11 a.m.

Moorhead vs. No. 3 Edina, 1 p.m.

Hill-Murray vs. No. 1 Minnetonka, 6 p.m.

Lakeville South vs. Andover, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Championship, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Summit League tournament

Monday’s semifinals

S.D. State 87, Oral Roberts 60

Omaha 69, Kansas City 60

Tuesday’s championship

S.D. State 93, Omaha 51

NAIA tournament

Tuesday’s first round result

Mayville State 77, Science and Arts 67

Great Plains

Tuesday’s result

Jamestown 73, Indiana-South Bend 68

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Summit League tournament

In Sioux Falls, S.D.

Monday’s semifinals

Oral Roberts 70, St. Thomas 65

N.D. State 89, S.D. State 79

Tuesday’s championship

Oral Roberts 92, N.D. State 58

NAIA tournament

Tuesday’s first round results

Peru State 101, Mayville State 92

Jamestown 81, Bethel College 70

Mayville State's Thomas Gieske gets a slam dunk over Man Man Baker of Peru State on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, during the first round of the NAIA National Championship at Harold Newman Arena in Jamestown, N.D. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun John M. Steiner / Jamestown Sun

Men’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 24 poll

1. Minnesota (29 first-place votes) 675 total points, 25-8-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac (5) 640, 28-3-3

3. Denver 621, 28-8-0

4. Michigan 563, 22-11-3

5. Harvard 527, 21-6-2

6. Boston 521, 24-10-0

7. St. Cloud State 461, 20-11-3

8. Western Michigan 441, 23-12-1

9. Ohio State 416, 20-13-3

10. Michigan Tech 352, 24-9-4

11. Penn State 343, 21-15-1

12. MSU Mankato 307, 23-12-1

13. Cornell 297, 18-9-2

14. Merrimack 212, 21-12-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 169, 22-10-2

16. Northeastern 154, 17-12-5

17. Michigan State 147, 18-17-3

18. Omaha 99, 18-13-3

19. UConn 88, 20-11-3

20. Notre Dame 38, 16-16-5

Others receiving votes: RIT 31, North Dakota 23, UMass-Lowell 9, Northern Michigan 1

Women’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 25 poll

1. Ohio State (15 first-place votes) 279 total points, 31-5-2 overall record

2. Minnesota (3) 266, 29-5-3

3. Colgate 249 , 32-5-2

4. Yale 226, 28-3-1

5. Northeastern (1) 215, 33-2-1

6. Wisconsin 188, 25-10-2

7. Minnesota Duluth 173, 25-9-3

8. Quinnipiac 148, 29-9-0

9. Clarkson 133, 29-10-3

10. Penn State 116, 27-8-2

11. Vermont 85, 22-11-3

12. Providence 71, 22-11-4

13. St. Cloud State 46 , 18-18-1

14. Cornell 44, 16-14-2

15. Boston College 32, 20-15-1

Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 4, MSU Mankato 2, UConn 1, Long Island 1, Princeton 1

College softball

Tuesday’s results

San Diego State 2, Minnesota 1

Millersville 4, Bemidji State 2

Bemidji State 9, Ashland 1

Clarion 7, St. Cloud State 5

Jamestown 6, York College 1

Monday’s results

Indiana Wesleyan 3, Jamestown 1

Jamestown 9, Siena Heights 8

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Trinity Junker, St. Cloud State

Player -- Clara Heisler, Concordia-St. Paul

College baseball

Tuesday’s results

Minnesota 5, Northern Illinois 3

Florida Tech 11, Minnesota Crookston 5

Southwest Minnesota State 10, Bemidji State 2

Grand Valley State 5, Minnesota Duluth 4

Jamestown 4, Arizona Christian 3

Monday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 4, Davis & Elkins College 0

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Player -- Mark Ossanna, Minot State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Luke Guest, Dakota State

Player -- Jeremy Green, Dakota State

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Oriana Grott, St. Cloud State

Prep honor roll

Girls basketball

Double-doubles

Miriley Simon, West Fargo, 24 points, 15 rebounds vs. Red River

Chloe Pfau, West Fargo, 14 points, 10 rebounds vs. Red River

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Carter Byron, Red River, 14 points, 10 rebounds vs. Fargo North

Erick Paye, GF Central, 22 points, 11 rebounds vs. Fargo Shanley

Wylee Delorme, Devils Lake, 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. Fargo Shanley

Parker Brodina, Devils Lake, 23 points, 11 rebounds vs. Red River

Carter Zeller, Fargo North, 15 points, 11 rebounds vs. Red River

Conner Kraft, Fargo Shanley, 29 points, 10 rebounds vs. GF Central and 17 points, 11 rebounds vs. Devils Lake

Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 16 points, 12 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac

Chase Nelson, Red Lake County, 11 points, 11 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac

Boys hockey

Hat tricks

Aaron Reierson, Moorhead, hat trick +1 vs. Roseau