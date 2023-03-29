Tuesday's local scoreboard for March 28
Featuring local prep track and field results, area college softball and baseball scores, and much more!
Girls track and field
Heart-of-the-Lakes Indoor Meet
In Moorhead, Tuesday
Team totals
1. Barnesville 97.5, 2. Perham 97, 3. Park Christian 67.5, 4. Pelican Rapids 48.5, 5. EGF Senior High 43, 6. Staples-Motley 37, 7. United Clay-Becker 35.5, 8. Crookston 35, 9. (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 27, 11. United North Central 17.5, 12. West Central Area 12.5
Winners and EGF Senior High top 5
55 dash -- 1. Skylar Bitzan, ABE, 7.87; 3. Grace Jordheim, EGF, 8.13
200 run -- 1. Megan Guler, PR, 27.63
400 run -- 1. Lindsey Rotz, BAR, 1:03.42; 5. Camryn Adams, EGF, 1:07.82
800 run -- 1. Ashley Robben, SM, 2:40.04
1,600 run -- 1. Lindsey Rotz, BAR, 5:29.53
3,200 run -- 1. Kyanna Burton, SM, 12:08.69; 5. Ainsley Swanson, EGF, 13:18.56
55 hurdles -- 1. Lauryn Rustad, PER, 8.88; 3. Shali Anderson, EGF, 9.85
4x200 relay -- 1. Pelican Rapids (Sadie Funk, Kelsey Isaman, Morgan Korf, Megan Guler) 1:55.34
4x400 relay -- 1. Perham (Gracie Morris, Mya Morris, Jaden Hackel, Lauryn Rustad) 4:25.02; 4. EGF Senior High (Lydia Floden, Camryn Adams, Erin Wolff, Jerzey Perkerewicz) 4:41.14
4x800 relay -- 1. Staples-Motley (Audrey Brownell, Aften Robinson, Bella Hines, Ashley Robben) 10:39.08; 4. EGF Senior High (Lydia Floden, Jessa Robles, Katherine Allard, Meredith Allard) 11:29.08
Shot put -- 1. Rumely Biewer, BAR, 34'10
High jump -- 1. Annika Aakre, PC, 5'3
Pole vault -- 1. Gracie Morris, PER, 10'9
Long jump -- 1. Cassie Solheim, CRO, 15'5
Triple jump -- 1. Jaden Hackel, PER, 34'11
Boys track and field
Heart-of-the-Lakes Indoor Meet
In Moorhead, Tuesday
Team totals
1. United Clay-Becker 96, 2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 92.5, 3. Perham 87, 4. Staples-Motley 60, 5. EGF Senior 53, 6. Park Christian 39, 7. Pelican Rapids 38, 8. Barnesville 33, 9. West Central Area 14.5, 10. Norman County East/UH 12, 11. Rothsay 9, 12. Crookston 7, 13. (tie) United North Central and Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 2
Winners and EGF Senior High top 5
55 dash -- 1. Braeden Bredman, BAR, 6.62
200 run -- 1. Braeden Bredman, BAR, 23.43
400 run -- 1. Blake Swenson, PER, 55.15; 3. Brayden Carlson, EGF, 56.20
800 run -- 1. Charlie Larson, PR, 2:08.80
1,600 run -- 1. Bjorn Anderson, PER, 4:38.65
3,200 run -- 1. Taylor Johnson, UCB, 10:38.64; 2. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 10:43.54
55 hurdles -- 1. Joseph Molstre, DGF, 8.95; 2. Cooper Smith, EGF, 9.14
4x200 relay -- 1. Perham (Aiden Kennedy, Noah Thompson, Dayton Koetke, Tyrus Coudron) 1:39.27
4x400 relay -- 1. Perham (Bjorn Anderson, Aiden Kennedy, Blake Swenson, Carter Flatau) 3:45.70; 3. EGF Senior High (Cooper Smith, Brayden Carlson, Jace Fore, Jezrael Jones) 3:51.25
4x800 relay -- 1. United Clay-Becker (Seth Torgerson, Landon Bakke, Thor Erickson, Taylor Johnson) 9:10.06; 4. EGF Senior High (Brayden Carlson, Brady Loer, Charles Nelson, Weston Mahar) 9:44.16
Shot put -- 1. Victor Sosa, DGF, 45'0; 3. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 43'11
High jump -- 1. Sam Senske, UCB, 6'0
Pole vault -- 1. Aiden Kennedy, PER, 12'3
Long jump -- 1. Brenner Spaeth, PC, 20'1.5; 4. Cooper Smith, EGF, 18'4.5
Triple jump -- 1. Isaiah Tofibam, PC, 38'10.5
College softball
Tuesday’s results
Minnesota Crookston DH at Bemidji State, postponed due to freezing temperatures
MSU Moorhead 5-7, Northern State 4-4
Minot State 3-8, UMary 2-0
St. Cloud State 3-0, Minnesota Duluth 1-4
Concordia-St. Paul 8-4, MSU Mankato 5-5
Monday’s results
Presentation 3-8, Mayville State 1-5
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Andrea Cain, Augustana
Pitcher -- Hailey Houston, Augustana
ADVERTISEMENT
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Reese Floro, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation
College baseball
Tuesday’s results
Nebraska 4, N.D. State 1
Winona State 8-8, Minot State 4-9
MSU Mankato 17-18, Bemidji State 1-4
St. Cloud State 2-3, Upper Iowa 1-6
Monday’s results
MSU Mankato 4, Minot State 3
Sioux Falls 18, Bemidji State 4
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Player -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado
Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue
Men’s hockey
NCAA Frozen Four tournament
At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Thursday, April 6
National semifinals, on ESPN2
Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 27 poll
1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record
2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3
3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3
4. Boston 598, 29-10-0
5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3
6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2
7. Denver 482, 30-10-0
8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2
11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1
12. MSU Mankato 338, 25-13-1
13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1
15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6
17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2
18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5
19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1
ADVERTISEMENT
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana
Women’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana
Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Faith Younce, Iowa Wesleyan
Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State
Men’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana
Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State
Women’s golf
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Taylor Saifoloi, Bellevue
Men’s golf
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Baptiste Bonnet, Bellevue
ADVERTISEMENT