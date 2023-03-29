99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tuesday's local scoreboard for March 28

Featuring local prep track and field results, area college softball and baseball scores, and much more!

Local Scoreboard
Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
March 28, 2023 at 11:28 PM

Girls track and field

Heart-of-the-Lakes Indoor Meet
In Moorhead, Tuesday
Team totals
1. Barnesville 97.5, 2. Perham 97, 3. Park Christian 67.5, 4. Pelican Rapids 48.5, 5. EGF Senior High 43, 6. Staples-Motley 37, 7. United Clay-Becker 35.5, 8. Crookston 35, 9. (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 27, 11. United North Central 17.5, 12. West Central Area 12.5
Winners and EGF Senior High top 5
55 dash -- 1. Skylar Bitzan, ABE, 7.87; 3. Grace Jordheim, EGF, 8.13
200 run -- 1. Megan Guler, PR, 27.63
400 run -- 1. Lindsey Rotz, BAR, 1:03.42; 5. Camryn Adams, EGF, 1:07.82
800 run -- 1. Ashley Robben, SM, 2:40.04
1,600 run -- 1. Lindsey Rotz, BAR, 5:29.53
3,200 run -- 1. Kyanna Burton, SM, 12:08.69; 5. Ainsley Swanson, EGF, 13:18.56
55 hurdles -- 1. Lauryn Rustad, PER, 8.88; 3. Shali Anderson, EGF, 9.85
4x200 relay -- 1. Pelican Rapids (Sadie Funk, Kelsey Isaman, Morgan Korf, Megan Guler) 1:55.34
4x400 relay -- 1. Perham (Gracie Morris, Mya Morris, Jaden Hackel, Lauryn Rustad) 4:25.02; 4. EGF Senior High (Lydia Floden, Camryn Adams, Erin Wolff, Jerzey Perkerewicz) 4:41.14
4x800 relay -- 1. Staples-Motley (Audrey Brownell, Aften Robinson, Bella Hines, Ashley Robben) 10:39.08; 4. EGF Senior High (Lydia Floden, Jessa Robles, Katherine Allard, Meredith Allard) 11:29.08
Shot put -- 1. Rumely Biewer, BAR, 34'10
High jump -- 1. Annika Aakre, PC, 5'3
Pole vault -- 1. Gracie Morris, PER, 10'9
Long jump -- 1. Cassie Solheim, CRO, 15'5
Triple jump -- 1. Jaden Hackel, PER, 34'11

Boys track and field

Heart-of-the-Lakes Indoor Meet
In Moorhead, Tuesday
Team totals
1. United Clay-Becker 96, 2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 92.5, 3. Perham 87, 4. Staples-Motley 60, 5. EGF Senior 53, 6. Park Christian 39, 7. Pelican Rapids 38, 8. Barnesville 33, 9. West Central Area 14.5, 10. Norman County East/UH 12, 11. Rothsay 9, 12. Crookston 7, 13. (tie) United North Central and Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 2
Winners and EGF Senior High top 5
55 dash -- 1. Braeden Bredman, BAR, 6.62
200 run -- 1. Braeden Bredman, BAR, 23.43
400 run -- 1. Blake Swenson, PER, 55.15; 3. Brayden Carlson, EGF, 56.20
800 run -- 1. Charlie Larson, PR, 2:08.80
1,600 run -- 1. Bjorn Anderson, PER, 4:38.65
3,200 run -- 1. Taylor Johnson, UCB, 10:38.64; 2. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 10:43.54
55 hurdles -- 1. Joseph Molstre, DGF, 8.95; 2. Cooper Smith, EGF, 9.14
4x200 relay -- 1. Perham (Aiden Kennedy, Noah Thompson, Dayton Koetke, Tyrus Coudron) 1:39.27
4x400 relay -- 1. Perham (Bjorn Anderson, Aiden Kennedy, Blake Swenson, Carter Flatau) 3:45.70; 3. EGF Senior High (Cooper Smith, Brayden Carlson, Jace Fore, Jezrael Jones) 3:51.25
4x800 relay -- 1. United Clay-Becker (Seth Torgerson, Landon Bakke, Thor Erickson, Taylor Johnson) 9:10.06; 4. EGF Senior High (Brayden Carlson, Brady Loer, Charles Nelson, Weston Mahar) 9:44.16
Shot put -- 1. Victor Sosa, DGF, 45'0; 3. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 43'11
High jump -- 1. Sam Senske, UCB, 6'0
Pole vault -- 1. Aiden Kennedy, PER, 12'3
Long jump -- 1. Brenner Spaeth, PC, 20'1.5; 4. Cooper Smith, EGF, 18'4.5
Triple jump -- 1. Isaiah Tofibam, PC, 38'10.5

College softball

Tuesday’s results
Minnesota Crookston DH at Bemidji State, postponed due to freezing temperatures
MSU Moorhead 5-7, Northern State 4-4
Minot State 3-8, UMary 2-0
St. Cloud State 3-0, Minnesota Duluth 1-4
Concordia-St. Paul 8-4, MSU Mankato 5-5

Monday’s results
Presentation 3-8, Mayville State 1-5

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Andrea Cain, Augustana
Pitcher -- Hailey Houston, Augustana

ADVERTISEMENT

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Reese Floro, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation

College baseball

Tuesday’s results
Nebraska 4, N.D. State 1
Winona State 8-8, Minot State 4-9
MSU Mankato 17-18, Bemidji State 1-4
St. Cloud State 2-3, Upper Iowa 1-6

Monday’s results
MSU Mankato 4, Minot State 3
Sioux Falls 18, Bemidji State 4

Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Player -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado
Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue

Men’s hockey

NCAA Frozen Four tournament
At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Thursday, April 6
National semifinals, on ESPN2
Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 27 poll
1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record
2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3
3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3
4. Boston 598, 29-10-0
5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3
6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2
7. Denver 482, 30-10-0
8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2
11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1
12. MSU Mankato 338, 25-13-1
13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1
15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6
17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2
18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5
19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana
Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Faith Younce, Iowa Wesleyan
Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana
Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Women’s golf

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Taylor Saifoloi, Bellevue

Men’s golf

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Baptiste Bonnet, Bellevue

Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
Nick Nelson has been a photographer and sports desk clerk with the Grand Forks Herald since 2017, and had previously worked at Forum Communication Company's Agweek Magazine from 2015-2018 as well as Prairie Business Magazine.
What To Read Next
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Monday's local scoreboard for March 27
March 27, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Sunday's local scoreboard for March 26
March 26, 2023 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
032623 S GFH GREATNORTHMEET0140.jpg
Sports
Saturday's local scoreboard for March 25
March 25, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: What are UND's needs in the transfer portal?
March 27, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
burgum-curl3.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota governor signs bill exempting military pay from state income tax
March 27, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
langdonfire
North Dakota
'I was afraid I wasn't going to make it:' Cavalier County deputies rescue woman from burning home
March 28, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Summit hearing drain tile .png
North Dakota
Farmer concerns, support surface at Summit pipeline hearing
March 28, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach