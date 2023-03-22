Tuesday's local scoreboard for March 21
Featuring N.D. Class A and B girls all-state teams, Minn. Class A state boys basketball tournament, NCAA national championship regional tournament pairings, and much more!
Girls basketball
N.D. Class A all-state
First team
Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller; Bismarck Century -- Bergan Kinnebrew and Logan Nissley; West Fargo -- Miriley Simon; Minot -- Leelee Bell
Second team
Minot -- Maggie Fricke; Fargo Davies -- Ashton Safranski; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Brenna Dick; Jamestown -- Ella Falk; West Fargo -- Chloe Pfau; Bismarck Legacy -- Brooklyn Felchle; Turtle Mountain -- Amya Gourneau; Wahpeton -- Scout Woods
N.D. Class B all-state
First team
Westhope-Newburg -- Ellie Braaten; Northern Cass -- Halle Crockett; Central Cass -- Decontee Smith; Shiloh Christian -- Hailey Quam; Kenmare-Bowbells -- Brenna Stroklund
Second team
Cavalier -- Rylen Burgess; Central Cass -- Klaire Cotton; St. John -- Natalie Decoteau; Rugby -- Mykell Heidlebaugh; Garrison -- Karli Klein; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier -- Mataeya Mathern; Bowman County -- Ellie Powell; Oakes -- Laikyn Roney; May-Port CG -- Rylee Satrom; Stanley -- Ava Schuster; Our Redeemer's -- Maya Vibeto
Boys basketball
Minn. Class A tournament
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
At Williams Arena
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (No. 1 seed) vs. Nevis (random draw), 11 a.m.
Border West (No. 5 seed) vs. Cherry (No. 4 seed), 1 p.m.
New Life Academy (No. 2 seed) vs Sacred Heart (random draw), 3 p.m.
Mankato Loyola vs. (No. 3 seed) Spring Grove
Thursday’s games
At Concordia University in St. Paul
Consolation semifinals, 10 a.m. and noon
Friday’s games
At Target Center
Semifinals at noon and 2 p.m.
Saturday’s games
At Concordia University in St. Paul
Consolation championship, 8 a.m.
Third place, 10 a.m.
At Target Center
Championship, 11 a.m.
Prep gymnastics
N.D. all-state
First team
Dickinson -- Rylee Olson, Elizabeth Karsky, Brooklyn Wariner and Reygan Strommen; Valley City -- Karina Olson; Jamestown -- Julia Skari; Minot -- Haley Conklin; Bismarck -- Alyson Krug
Second team
Grand Forks -- Taryn Swanson; Dickinson -- Aspen Roadarmel; Bismarck Century -- Teah Schulte and Jenna Jackson; Minot -- Keira Davis; Mandan -- Jericah Lockner; Jamestown -- Emma Hillerud; Bismarck Legacy -- Alexa Evanger
Outstanding senior athlete -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown
Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck
Men’s hockey
NCAA National Championship tournament
Manchester (NH) Regional
Thursday’s games
Western Michigan vs. Boston University, 1 p.m.
Cornell vs. Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Regional final, 4 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fargo Regional
Thursday’s games
Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m. on ESPNU
Canisius vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Saturday, March 25
Regional final, 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional
Friday’s games
Ohio State vs. Harvard, 1 p.m.
Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Regional final, 3 p.m.
Allentown (Penn.) Regional
Friday’s games
Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, 4 p.m.
Colgate vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Regional final, 5:30 p.m.
Frozen Four tournament
At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Thursday, April 6
National semifinals, 4 and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Saturday, April 8
National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 26 poll
1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 664 total points, 26-9-1 overall record
2. Michigan (4) 615, 24-11-3
3. Quinnipiac (1) 611, 30-4-3
4. Denver 578, 30-9-0
5. Boston (2) 558, 27-10-0
6. St. Cloud State 516 , 24-12-3
7. Harvard 494, 24-7-2
8. Ohio State 422, 20-14-3
9. MSU Mankato 373, 25-12-1
10. Penn State 355, 21-15-1
11. Western Michigan 353, 23-14-1
12. Cornell 325, 20-10-2
13. Michigan Tech 292, 24-10-4
14. Merrimack 266, 23-13-1
15. Alaska Fairbanks 132, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 108, 18-15-6
17. Northeastern 94, 17-13-5
18. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2
19. Colgate 76, 19-15-5
20. Notre Dame 65, 16-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 63, UMass-Lowell 40, UConn 15, Canisius 14, Northern Michigan 12, RIT 6, Providence 2
Women’s hockey
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Final poll
1. Wisconsin (19 first-place votes) 285 total points, 29-10-2 overall record
2. Ohio State 266, 33-6-2
3. Minnesota 246, 30-6-3
4. Northeastern 223, 34-3-1
5. Colgate 207, 32-6-2
6. Yale 191, 28-4-1
7. Minnesota Duluth 173, 26-10-3
8. Quinnipiac 152, 30-10-0
9. Clarkson 133, 29-11-2
10. Penn State 119, 27-9-2
11. Vermont 78, 22-11-3
12. Providence College 64, 22-11-4
13. St. Cloud State 62, 18-18-1
14. Cornell 38, 16-14-2
15. Boston College 23, 20-15-1
Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 10, UConn 5, Princeton 3, Mercyhurst 2
College softball
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of week
Pitcher -- Reegan Floyd, Minot State
Player -- Jasmin Estrada, St. Cloud State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of week
Pitcher -- No nominees
Player -- Marissa Hawkins, Valley City State
ADVERTISEMENT
College baseball
Tuesday’s results
Minnesota 10, Illinois State 3
Winona State 4-0, Minnesota Crookston 3-15
Upper Iowa 13-10, Bemidji State 2-0
Morningside 7-10, Jamestown 2-7
Monday’s results
Minnesota Crookston 13, Wayne State 2
Minot State 17, Sioux Falls 4
UMary 6-8, Upper Iowa 2-9
Concordia-St. Paul 9-11, Bemidji State 0-4
Winona State 7-5, Minnesota Duluth 3-3
Mayville State 4-11, Presentation 3-4
Concordia (Neb.) University 7-7, Jamestown 6-0
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Jonah Lewis, Concordia-St. Paul
Player -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of week
Pitcher -- Blake Crippen, Bellevue
Player -- Nick Grade, Bellevue
Women’s tennis
Monday’s results
Sioux Falls 5, MSU Moorhead 2
Augustana 4, UMary 1
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Freia Lawrence, MSU Mankato
Prep honor roll
Boys basketball
Double-doubles
Jack Rosendahl, Thief River Falls, 23 points, 10 rebounds vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Jack Manning, Thief River Falls, 26 points, 15 rebounds vs. Hawley
ADVERTISEMENT