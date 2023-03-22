Tuesday's local scoreboard for March 21

Girls basketball

N.D. Class A all-state

First team

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller; Bismarck Century -- Bergan Kinnebrew and Logan Nissley; West Fargo -- Miriley Simon; Minot -- Leelee Bell

Second team

Minot -- Maggie Fricke; Fargo Davies -- Ashton Safranski; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Brenna Dick; Jamestown -- Ella Falk; West Fargo -- Chloe Pfau; Bismarck Legacy -- Brooklyn Felchle; Turtle Mountain -- Amya Gourneau; Wahpeton -- Scout Woods

N.D. Class B all-state

First team

Westhope-Newburg -- Ellie Braaten; Northern Cass -- Halle Crockett; Central Cass -- Decontee Smith; Shiloh Christian -- Hailey Quam; Kenmare-Bowbells -- Brenna Stroklund

Second team

Cavalier -- Rylen Burgess; Central Cass -- Klaire Cotton; St. John -- Natalie Decoteau; Rugby -- Mykell Heidlebaugh; Garrison -- Karli Klein; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier -- Mataeya Mathern; Bowman County -- Ellie Powell; Oakes -- Laikyn Roney; May-Port CG -- Rylee Satrom; Stanley -- Ava Schuster; Our Redeemer's -- Maya Vibeto

Boys basketball

Minn. Class A tournament

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

At Williams Arena

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (No. 1 seed) vs. Nevis (random draw), 11 a.m.

Border West (No. 5 seed) vs. Cherry (No. 4 seed), 1 p.m.

New Life Academy (No. 2 seed) vs Sacred Heart (random draw), 3 p.m.

Mankato Loyola vs. (No. 3 seed) Spring Grove

Thursday’s games

At Concordia University in St. Paul

Consolation semifinals, 10 a.m. and noon

Friday’s games

At Target Center

Semifinals at noon and 2 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Concordia University in St. Paul

Consolation championship, 8 a.m.

Third place, 10 a.m.

At Target Center

Championship, 11 a.m.

Prep gymnastics

N.D. all-state

First team

Dickinson -- Rylee Olson, Elizabeth Karsky, Brooklyn Wariner and Reygan Strommen; Valley City -- Karina Olson; Jamestown -- Julia Skari; Minot -- Haley Conklin; Bismarck -- Alyson Krug

Second team

Grand Forks -- Taryn Swanson; Dickinson -- Aspen Roadarmel; Bismarck Century -- Teah Schulte and Jenna Jackson; Minot -- Keira Davis; Mandan -- Jericah Lockner; Jamestown -- Emma Hillerud; Bismarck Legacy -- Alexa Evanger

Outstanding senior athlete -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown

Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck

Men’s hockey

NCAA National Championship tournament

Manchester (NH) Regional

Thursday’s games

Western Michigan vs. Boston University, 1 p.m.

Cornell vs. Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Regional final, 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fargo Regional

Thursday’s games

Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Canisius vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, March 25

Regional final, 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional

Friday’s games

Ohio State vs. Harvard, 1 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Regional final, 3 p.m.

Allentown (Penn.) Regional

Friday’s games

Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Regional final, 5:30 p.m.

Frozen Four tournament

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6

National semifinals, 4 and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, April 8

National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 26 poll

1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 664 total points, 26-9-1 overall record

2. Michigan (4) 615, 24-11-3

3. Quinnipiac (1) 611, 30-4-3

4. Denver 578, 30-9-0

5. Boston (2) 558, 27-10-0

6. St. Cloud State 516 , 24-12-3

7. Harvard 494, 24-7-2

8. Ohio State 422, 20-14-3

9. MSU Mankato 373, 25-12-1

10. Penn State 355, 21-15-1

11. Western Michigan 353, 23-14-1

12. Cornell 325, 20-10-2

13. Michigan Tech 292, 24-10-4

14. Merrimack 266, 23-13-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 132, 22-10-2

16. North Dakota 108, 18-15-6

17. Northeastern 94, 17-13-5

18. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2

19. Colgate 76, 19-15-5

20. Notre Dame 65, 16-16-5

Others receiving votes: Omaha 63, UMass-Lowell 40, UConn 15, Canisius 14, Northern Michigan 12, RIT 6, Providence 2

Women’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Final poll

1. Wisconsin (19 first-place votes) 285 total points, 29-10-2 overall record

2. Ohio State 266, 33-6-2

3. Minnesota 246, 30-6-3

4. Northeastern 223, 34-3-1

5. Colgate 207, 32-6-2

6. Yale 191, 28-4-1

7. Minnesota Duluth 173, 26-10-3

8. Quinnipiac 152, 30-10-0

9. Clarkson 133, 29-11-2

10. Penn State 119, 27-9-2

11. Vermont 78, 22-11-3

12. Providence College 64, 22-11-4

13. St. Cloud State 62, 18-18-1

14. Cornell 38, 16-14-2

15. Boston College 23, 20-15-1

Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 10, UConn 5, Princeton 3, Mercyhurst 2

College softball

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of week

Pitcher -- Reegan Floyd, Minot State

Player -- Jasmin Estrada, St. Cloud State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of week

Pitcher -- No nominees

Player -- Marissa Hawkins, Valley City State

ADVERTISEMENT

College baseball

Tuesday’s results

Minnesota 10, Illinois State 3

Winona State 4-0, Minnesota Crookston 3-15

Upper Iowa 13-10, Bemidji State 2-0

Morningside 7-10, Jamestown 2-7

Monday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 13, Wayne State 2

Minot State 17, Sioux Falls 4

UMary 6-8, Upper Iowa 2-9

Concordia-St. Paul 9-11, Bemidji State 0-4

Winona State 7-5, Minnesota Duluth 3-3

Mayville State 4-11, Presentation 3-4

Concordia (Neb.) University 7-7, Jamestown 6-0

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Jonah Lewis, Concordia-St. Paul

Player -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of week

Pitcher -- Blake Crippen, Bellevue

Player -- Nick Grade, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Monday’s results

Sioux Falls 5, MSU Moorhead 2

Augustana 4, UMary 1

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Freia Lawrence, MSU Mankato

Prep honor roll

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Jack Rosendahl, Thief River Falls, 23 points, 10 rebounds vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Jack Manning, Thief River Falls, 26 points, 15 rebounds vs. Hawley