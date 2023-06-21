Tuesday's local scoreboard for June 20
Featuring Tuesday Women's Golf League results, area Legion baseball scores, and much more!
Women’s golf
Tuesday Women’s Golf League
At Valley Golf Course, Tuesday
First Flight
Low Gross: Becky Gellner
2nd: Darlene Schommer
Event: Debbie Sevigny
Low Putts: Becky Gellner
Second Flight
Low Gross: Erin Erickson
2nd: Joyce Nefs
Event: (tie) Mary Asleson, Barb Brend and Martha Klevay
Low Putts: (tie) Erin Erickson and Joyce Nefs
Third Flight
Low Gross: Sue Petterson
2nd: Genny Olson
Event: Meridee Danks
Low Putts: Melanie Hedlund
Fourth Flight
Low Gross: Faye Dunnigan
2nd: (tie) Sandy Walen, Mary Koponen and Ellie Schnell
Event: Laurie Charette
Low Putts: Mary Koponen
Birdies: Carla Haaven and Mary Koponen
Chipins: Carla Haaven and Kathy Ashe
Legion baseball
Tuesday’s results
Jamestown Post 14 13-5, GF Royals 11-10
GFR 121 403 0 --11 7 2
JAM 085 000 X --13 8 5
WP: Carson Orr; LP: Chance Colgrove
Highlights -- GFR: Matt Dosch 2R, 4 SO, Braden Brevik 3x4, 3R, RBI, Griffen Haagenson 2x3, 2R, Cole Barta 1x5, R, RBI, Colgrove R, RBI, Zander Waind 1x2, 3 RBI, Gabe Tande RBI, Brady Peterson RBI, Josh Scribner 2R; J: 1x3, R, Orr 4 SO, Mason Lunzman 1x5, 2 RBI, Thomas Newman 2R, Reagan Sortland 1x2, 2R, RBI, Jaxon Kolpin R, Bennett Goehner R, RBI, Nate Walz 3x4, 3R, 3 RBI, Brooks Roaldson 1x3, 2R, RBI, Jacob Webster 1x2, R, 2 RBI
GFR 000 212 05 --10 8 0
JAM 103 100 00 --5 7 1
WP: Cole Barta; LP: Brooks Roaldson
Highlights -- GFR: Barta 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, 5 SO, Chance Colgrove 3x5, 2R, 6 RBI, HR, Brevik 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Brady Peterson R, Adrian Gonzalez R, Keegan Hensrud 1x5, R, Josh Scribner R; J: Thomas Newman 6 SO, Mason Lunzman 1x3, R, RBI, Reagan Sortland 1x4, 2 RBI, Jacob Webster 2x2, R, RBI, Thomas Newman 1x3, R, Orr 1x2, R, Walz RBI, Brooks Roaldson 1x3, R
Crookston 12, Ada-Borup 11
A-B 000 112 7 --11 13 3
CRO 350 030 1 --12 12 5
WP: Lucas Miller; LP: Casper Kritzberger
Highlights -- CRO: George Widman 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, Alex Longoria 3x4, R, 4 RBI, Tanner Giese 2x3, RBI, Ashton Larson 2x4, 2R, RBI; AB: Brennen Fetting 3x5, 2R 3 RBI, Kritzberger 2x3, R, Austin McCraven 2x4, R, 2 RBI
Prep softball
Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference
All-conference
East Polk -- Ava Howard, Brynlea Mahlen, Lexi Mahlen and Kianna Tadman; Ada-Borup/West -- Matti Stene; Fertile-Beltrami -- Josie Iverson and Riley Moland; Lake Park-Audubon -- Kenna Mattson and Thea Mattson; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Alaina Bevins and Kendra Syverson; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Annabelle Begg, Isabel Klemetson, Jerran Madson and Raegan Oberg; Red Lake County Central -- Marissa Thomas
Honorable mention
East Polk -- Kinsley Duppong and Alyssa Morberg; Fertile-Beltrami -- Julia Netland and Brooklyn Strem; Lake Park-Audubon -- Lydia How; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Malynn Haverkamp; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Maddie Bass; Red Lake County Central -- Paige Olson and Carlee Whalen
Most valuable player -- Alaina Bevins, Mahnomen-Waubun
Coach of the year -- Steve Radniecki, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal
Prep baseball
Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference
All-conference
Ada-Borup/West -- Austin McCraven and Cameron Spaeth; Fertile-Beltrami -- Easton Petry and Bryer Strem; Fosston -- Carsen Boushee Brecken Levin, Cullen Norland and Tommy Simonson; Lake Park-Audubon -- Sean Felker and Tyson Nerdahl; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Dennis Ashley and Easton Bevins; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Drew Jacobson, Ian Jacobson and Reed Klemetson; Win-E-Mac -- Braylon Hamre
Honorable mention
Ada-Borup/West -- Baron Odden; Fertile-Beltrami -- Caleb Sather; Fosston -- Hudson Boushee and Zach Theis; Lake Park-Audubon -- Matt Rabideaux; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Jameson Donner and Braxton Qual; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Aidan Flaten
Most valuable player -- Carsen Boushee, Fosston
Coach of the year -- Ryan Hanlon, Fosston
ADVERTISEMENT